Grupo Televisa B : Fourth - Quarter 2022 Results

Strong revenue and OSI growth of 67.2% and 186.8%, respectively, for a 23.0% margin.

Robust growth at our Other Businesses segment driven by the economic reopening.

Excluding World Cup related costs amortized in 2022, OSI would have declined by 13.6%, translating into a 36.1% margin.

Revenue and OSI fell by 7.7% and 24.6%, respectively, for a 31.5% margin.

Total RGUs of 6.9 million, with almost 1.3 million net disconnections of which 402 thousand are related to the

MSO revenue and OSI grew 2.5% and 2.6% respectively, translating into a 42.9% margin.

Revenue growth of 0.8% and OSI decline of 1.9% with a margin of 41.1%.

Strong organic growth of more than 1.3 million Revenue Generating Units (RGUs), reaching more than 15.9 million.

Excluding World Cup related costs amortized in 2022, OSI would have fallen by 1.5%.

Excluding the content assets combined with TelevisaUnivision for the full year, Revenue grew by 2.2%, while Operating Segment Income ("OSI") decreased by 4.7%.

On January 31, 2022, we closed the combination of our media, content, and production assets with TelevisaUnivision.

Consolidated Results

Mexico City, February 23, 2023 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV; BMV: TLEVISA CPO; "Televisa" or "the Company"), today announced results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2022. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Financials have been adjusted to reflect the impact of the TelevisaUnivision Transaction (as defined below) which was closed on January 31, 2022. Results from the content assets included in the transaction are presented as discontinued operations.

The following table sets forth condensed consolidated statements of income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions of Mexican pesos.

2022 Margin 2021 Margin Change % % % Net sales 75,526.6 100.0 73,915.4 100.0 2.2 Operating segment income1 28,010.1 36.8 29,378.9 39.5 (4.7)

1 The operating segment income margin is calculated as a percentage of segment net sales.

Net sales increased by 2.2% to Ps.75,526.6 million in 2022 compared with Ps.73,915.4 million in 2021. This increase was due to revenue growth in the Cable and Other Businesses segments. Operating segment income decreased by 4.7%, translating into a 36.8% margin. Excluding the amortization of costs and expenses related to the transmission rights of the World Cup Qatar 2022 at Sky, operating segment income would have declined only by 1.5%, for a 38.0% margin.

The following table sets forth condensed consolidated statements of income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions of Mexican pesos:

2022 Margin 2021 Margin Change % % % Net sales 75,526.6 100.0 73,915.4 100.0 2.2 Net income 43,628.8 57.8 7,354.8 10.0 493.2 Net income attributable to 43,151.2 57.1 6,055.8 8.2 612.6 stockholders of the Company Segment net sales 76,089.6 100.0 74,435.7 100.0 2.2 Operating segment income (1) 28,010.1 36.8 29,378.9 39.5 (4.7)

(1) The operating segment income margin is calculated as a percentage of segment net sales.

Net income attributable to stockholders of the Company amounted to Ps.43,151.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with Ps.6,055.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The net increase of Ps.37,095.4 million, reflected (i) a Ps.49,336.6 million increase in income from discontinued operations; (ii) a Ps.2,722.7 million decrease in finance expense, net; (iii) a Ps.2,640.4 million favorable change in income tax benefit or expense; and (iv) a Ps.821.4 million decrease in net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

These favorable variances were partially offset by (i) a Ps.12,124.3 million unfavorable change in share of income or loss of associates and joint ventures; (ii) a Ps.4,562.9 million unfavorable change in other income or expense, net; (iii) a Ps.1,064.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization; and (iv) a Ps.674.4 million decrease in income before depreciation and amortization.

