Grupo Televisa B : Investor Presentation Second Quarter 2023
Today at 05:43 pm
Investor
Presentation
Second Quarter 2023
2
2Q23 Highlights
CONSOLIDATED
• Revenue and Operating Segment Income ("OSI") declined by 0.1% and 3.3%, respectively,
translating into a 36.5% margin.
• Successfully passed 408 thousand homes with fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH") during the quarter,
CABLE
achieving more than 19.4 million homes passed with our network.
• Total Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") of more than 16.2 million, with over 5 thousand net-
disconnections.
• Revenue increased 4.6% and OSI declined 2.2%, representing a 39.4% margin.
• MSO revenue grew by 4.3% and OSI fell 1.4%, translating into a 40.5% margin.
SKY
• Total RGUs of approximately 6.5 million, with 191 thousand net-disconnections.
BUSINESSES
• Revenue and OSI fell 13.4% and 14.9%, respectively, for a 32.6% margin.
OTHER
• Strong revenue and OSI growth of 10.0% and 33.9%, respectively, for a 27.3% margin.
Televisa 2Q23 Results
2Q 2023 Revenue (in Ps. Millions)
10%
24%
66%
2Q 2023 OSI1 (in Ps. Millions)
8%
21%
71%
3
Revenue
Y/Y
Cable
12,292
4.6
Sky
4,450
(13.4)
Other Businesses
1,918
10.0
Revenues
18,520
(0.1)
OSI1
Y/Y
Cable
4,841
(2.2)
Sky
1,448
(14.9)
Other Businesses
524
33.9
Total OSI
6,814
(3.3)
1Operating segment income (OSI) is defined as operating income before corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other expense.
Cable: Goals
With our extensive infrastructure, we will continue to focus on:
CABLE
Increasing our share of broadband
Growing our broadband and video subscribers
Implementing structural reforms to improve profitability
Optimizing capex and enhancing free-cash-flow generation
4
Cable: 16.2 million revenue generating units
Successfully passed 408 thousand homes with FTTH in 2Q23
Total RGUs
RGU Mix
• Over 19.4 million homes passed.
Millions
15.3 15.615.916.2 16.2
2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23
o +68% are passed with fiber-
2%
to-the-node or fiber-to-the-
home.
27%
• In 2Q23, we lost 5.4k RGUs due to
37%
increased churn, impacted by the
expiration of certain promotions,
34%
and price increases implemented
in April.
o Broadband: -38knet-adds
Broadband
Voice
o Video: -46knet-adds
Video
Mobile
o Voice: 57k net-adds
o Mobile: 21k net-adds
5
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a media company, cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a direct-to-home (DTH) satellite pay television system in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes Advertising, Network Subscription, and Licensing and Syndication. The Sky segment includes DTH broadcast satellite pay television services in Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic. The Cable segment includes the operation of a cable multiple system in the Mexico City metropolitan area; the operation of telecommunication, and the operation of a cable multiple system. The Other Businesses segment includes its domestic operations in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing and publishing distribution. The Company distributes the content it produces through various broadcast channels in Mexico and in approximately 50 other countries.