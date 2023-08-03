Investor

Presentation

Second Quarter 2023

2

2Q23 Highlights

CONSOLIDATED

Revenue and Operating Segment Income ("OSI") declined by 0.1% and 3.3%, respectively,

translating into a 36.5% margin.

Successfully passed 408 thousand homes with fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH") during the quarter,

CABLE

achieving more than 19.4 million homes passed with our network.

Total Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") of more than 16.2 million, with over 5 thousand net-

disconnections.

Revenue increased 4.6% and OSI declined 2.2%, representing a 39.4% margin.

MSO revenue grew by 4.3% and OSI fell 1.4%, translating into a 40.5% margin.

SKY

Total RGUs of approximately 6.5 million, with 191 thousand net-disconnections.

BUSINESSES

Revenue and OSI fell 13.4% and 14.9%, respectively, for a 32.6% margin.

OTHER

Strong revenue and OSI growth of 10.0% and 33.9%, respectively, for a 27.3% margin.

Televisa 2Q23 Results

  • 2Q 2023 Revenue (in Ps. Millions)

10%

24%

66%

  • 2Q 2023 OSI1 (in Ps. Millions)

8%

21%

71%

3

Revenue

Y/Y

Cable

12,292

4.6

Sky

4,450

(13.4)

Other Businesses

1,918

10.0

Revenues

18,520

(0.1)

OSI1

Y/Y

Cable

4,841

(2.2)

Sky

1,448

(14.9)

Other Businesses

524

33.9

Total OSI

6,814

(3.3)

1Operating segment income (OSI) is defined as operating income before corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other expense.

Cable: Goals

With our extensive infrastructure, we will continue to focus on:

CABLE

  • Increasing our share of broadband
  • Growing our broadband and video subscribers
  • Implementing structural reforms to improve profitability
  • Optimizing capex and enhancing free-cash-flow generation

4

Cable: 16.2 million revenue generating units

Successfully passed 408 thousand homes with FTTH in 2Q23

Total RGUs

RGU Mix

Over 19.4 million homes passed.

Millions

15.3 15.615.916.2 16.2

2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23

o +68% are passed with fiber-

2%

to-the-node or fiber-to-the-

home.

27%

In 2Q23, we lost 5.4k RGUs due to

37%

increased churn, impacted by the

expiration of certain promotions,

34%

and price increases implemented

in April.

o Broadband: -38knet-adds

Broadband

Voice

o Video: -46knet-adds

Video

Mobile

o Voice: 57k net-adds

o Mobile: 21k net-adds

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 21:40:43 UTC.