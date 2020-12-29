Log in
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

(TLEVISA CPO)
Summary 
News

Grupo Televisa B : Searchlight, ForgeLight complete majority stake purchase of Univision

12/29/2020 | 04:33pm EST
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight have completed their majority stake purchase of Univision, the largest Spanish-language U.S. broadcaster, while Mexico's Televisa maintains its minority stake, Univision said on Tuesday.

Searchlight and ForgeLight acquired 64% of the company from an investor group including Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity Partners, TPG, Thomas H. Lee Partners and Saban Capital Group, Univision said in a statement.

The deal could value Univision at $8 billion (£5.93 billion) to $10 billion, a source familiar with the matter said in February.

Televisa, Mexico's biggest broadcaster, would keep its existing 36% stake in Univision. Televisa would also retain its programming license agreement with Univision, the statement said.

Televisa distributes exclusive content to Univision, including its signature soap operas, known as telenovelas, for the broadcaster's Spanish-speaking viewers in the United States.

As part of the acquisition, ForgeLight Chief Executive and founder Wade Davis will become CEO of Univision at the closing of the deal, Univision said. Davis was previously Viacom's chief finiancial officer.

"Wade's leadership and Searchlight's support are the catalysts that Univision needs to solidify its position as the leading Spanish-language media organization in the United States in light of the rapid changes that the industry is facing," said Televisa co-CEOs Bernardo Gomez and Alfonso de Angoitia.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 95 251 M 4 779 M 4 779 M
Net income 2020 -1 124 M -56,4 M -56,4 M
Net Debt 2020 103 B 5 178 M 5 178 M
P/E ratio 2020 -40,0x
Yield 2020 0,22%
Capitalization 89 930 M 4 514 M 4 512 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 43 073
Free-Float 91,4%
