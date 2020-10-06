Grupo Televisa B : Televisa Prepays in Full its Revolving Credit Facility

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Televisa Prepays in Full its

Revolving Credit Facility

Mexico City, October 6, 2020 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company", NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announced today that it has prepaid in full the Company's Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") in an amount of MXN $14,771 million. The Company retains the right to reborrow the Facility in an amount of up to the Mexican Peso equivalent of USD $618 million. The Facility remains available through March 26, 2022.

On March 24, 2020, the Company announced that it drew down the Facility as a prudent and precautionary measure in light of the high degree of uncertainty at that moment in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Today, after the prepayment of the Facility, the Company has a strong position of liquidity with MXN $36,500 million in cash and cash equivalents, temporary investments, and certain non- current investments in financial instruments.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of which on our business performance and financial results remains inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.