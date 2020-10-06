Log in
Grupo Televisa B : Televisa Prepays in Full its Revolving Credit Facility

10/06/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Televisa Prepays in Full its

Revolving Credit Facility

Mexico City, October 6, 2020 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company", NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announced today that it has prepaid in full the Company's Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") in an amount of MXN $14,771 million. The Company retains the right to reborrow the Facility in an amount of up to the Mexican Peso equivalent of USD $618 million. The Facility remains available through March 26, 2022.

On March 24, 2020, the Company announced that it drew down the Facility as a prudent and precautionary measure in light of the high degree of uncertainty at that moment in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Today, after the prepayment of the Facility, the Company has a strong position of liquidity with MXN $36,500 million in cash and cash equivalents, temporary investments, and certain non- current investments in financial instruments.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of which on our business performance and financial results remains inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 70 countries through 25 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted,as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, feature- film production and distribution, and gaming.

Investor Relations

Carlos Madrazo / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445 / cmadrazov@televisa.com.mx Santiago Casado / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2438 / scasado@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations

Rubén Acosta / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6420 / racostamo@televisa.com.mx Teresa Villa / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / atvillas@televisa.com.mx

www.televisair.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 21:19:06 UTC
