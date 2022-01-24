Grupo Televisa B : Televisa and Univision Have Received All Required Regulatory Approvals for the Merger of their Media, Content and Production Assets

Televisa and Univision Have Received All Required Regulatory

Approvals for the Merger of their Media, Content and

Production Assets

NEW YORK, MIAMI AND MEXICO CITY - January 24, 2022 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa"), and Univision Holdings, Inc. (together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Univision Communications Inc., "Univision"), today announced that U.S. regulatory approvals sought in connection with the proposed merger of Televisa's media, content and production assets with Univision have been granted. All required regulatory approvals for the transaction have now been received.

The combination will create the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company.

Disclaimer

