Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLEVISA CPO   MXP4987V1378

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

(TLEVISA CPO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
18.86 MXN   -10.02%
02/24Grupo Televisa B : Unusual Share Price Movement
PU
02/24Grupo Televisa B : Televisa Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results - Form 6-K
PU
02/24Transcript : Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo Televisa B : Unusual Share Price Movement

02/24/2023 | 07:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Unusual Share Price Movement

Mexico City, February 24, 2023 - In relation to the unusual share price movement of its securities (NYSE:TV and BMV:TLEVISA CPO), Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) is not aware of the reasons that may have caused this, and we understand it corresponds to market conditions.

Televisa confirms that the Company did operate its repurchase program that date; and that it is not aware that any of the members of its Board of Directors or any of its relevant executive officers participated in such trading. In the event that, after making a more exhaustive review, additional information is identified in this regard, this information will be disseminated by these means and in accordance with regulatory requirements.

This communication is made at the request of the Mexican Stock Exchange, based on the provisions of article 106 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and article 50, second to last paragraph, of the General Provisions applicable to issuers of securities and to other participants of the stock market (Disposiciones de carácter general aplicables a las emisoras de valores y a otros participantes del mercado de valores).

About Televisa

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. ("Televisa") is a major telecommunications corporation which owns and operates one of the most significant cable companies as well as a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa holds a number of concessions by the Mexican government that authorizes it to broadcast programming over television stations for the signals of TelevisaUnivision, Inc. ("TelevisaUnivision"), and Televisa's cable and DTH systems. In addition, Televisa is the largest shareholder of TelevisaUnivision, a leading media company producing, creating, and distributing Spanish-speaking content through several broadcast channels in Mexico, the US and over 50 countries through television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, and gaming.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

www.televisair.com.mx

Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445

Rodrigo Villanueva, VP, Head of Investor Relations / rvillanuevab@televisa.com.mx

Andrés Audiffred, Investor Relations Director / aaudiffreda@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations

Rubén Acosta / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6420 / racostamo@televisa.com.mx

Teresa Villa / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / atvillas@televisa.com.mx

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2023 00:35:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
02/24Grupo Televisa B : Unusual Share Price Movement
PU
02/24Grupo Televisa B : Televisa Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results - Form 6-K
PU
02/24Transcript : Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/23Grupo Televisa B : Fourth - Quarter 2022 Results
PU
02/14Citigroup Starts Grupo Televisa at Buy With $8.50 Price Target
MT
2022Grupo Televisa B : Movements in the Share Price and Unusual Share Trading Volume - Form 6-..
PU
2022Grupo Televisa B : Movements in the Share Price and Unusual Share Trading Volume
PU
2022Grupo Televisa B : Addresses Cable Merger Proposal Rumors - Form 6-K
PU
2022Televisa Confirms Talks Held with Megacable About Potential Combination
CI
2022'Not for sale': Megacable rejects merger offer from Televisa
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 80 216 M 4 354 M 4 354 M
Net income 2023 3 079 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2023 55 439 M 3 009 M 3 009 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 53 271 M 2 892 M 2 892 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 37 463
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 18,86 MXN
Average target price 39,87 MXN
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Director
Carlos Phillips Margain Chief Financial Officer
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman
Francisco José Chévez Robelo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.6.43%2 892
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)15.45%185 841
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.55%16 257
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL38.86%15 382
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.20%10 827
ITV PLC16.92%4 291