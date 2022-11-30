Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLEVISA CPO   MXP4987V1378

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

(TLEVISA CPO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
21.19 MXN   +2.52%
11/30Grupo Televisa B : Unusual Share Trading Volume
PU
11/29BofA Securities Downgrades Grupo Televisa to Neutral From Buy
MT
11/22Analysis-Mexican companies could resort to more spinoffs to enhance market value
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Grupo Televisa B : Unusual Share Trading Volume

11/30/2022 | 11:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Unusual Share Trading Volume

Mexico City, November 30, 2022 - In relation to the trading volume of its security identified with ticker TLEVISA CPO today, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) is not aware of the reasons that may have caused this unusual share trading volume, and we understand they correspond to market conditions, including the rebalancing of regional indices.

Televisa confirms that the Company did not operate its repurchase program that date; and that it is not aware that any of the members of its Board of Directors or any of its relevant executive officers participated in such trading. In the event that, after making a more exhaustive review, additional information is identified in this regard, this information will be disseminated by these means and in accordance with regulatory requirements.

This communication is made at the request of the Mexican Stock Exchange and the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission, based on the provisions of article 106 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and article 50, last paragraph, of the General Provisions applicable to issuers of securities and to other participants of the stock market (Disposiciones de carácter general aplicables a las emisoras de valores y a otros participantes del mercado de valores).

About Televisa

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. ("Televisa") is a major telecommunications corporation which owns and operates one of the most significant cable companies as well as a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa holds a number of concessions by the Mexican government that authorizes it to broadcast programming over television stations for the signals of TelevisaUnivision, Inc. ("TelevisaUnivision"), and Televisa's cable and DTH systems. In addition, Televisa is the largest shareholder of TelevisaUnivision, a leading media company producing, creating, and distributing Spanish-speaking content through several broadcast channels in Mexico, the US and over 60 countries through television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, and gaming.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

www.televisair.com.mx

Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445

Rodrigo Villanueva, VP, Head of Investor Relations / rvillanuevab@televisa.com.mx

Andrés Audiffred, Investor Relations Director / aaudiffreda@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations

Rubén Acosta / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6420 / racostamo@televisa.com.mx

Teresa Villa / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / atvillas@televisa.com.mx

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 04:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
11/30Grupo Televisa B : Unusual Share Trading Volume
PU
11/29BofA Securities Downgrades Grupo Televisa to Neutral From Buy
MT
11/22Analysis-Mexican companies could resort to more spinoffs to enhance market value
RE
11/17UBS Adjusts Grupo Televisa Price Target to $8.80 From $13, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/08Grupo Televisa B : Investor Presentation WebsiteThird Quarter 2022
PU
11/03JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Grupo Televisa S.A to $8.50 From $10, Maintains ..
MT
10/28Transcript : Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Grupo Televisa B : Business segment information 2005-3Q22
PU
10/27Mexico's Televisa posts 47% jump in Q3 net profit
RE
10/27Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 75 160 M 3 875 M 3 875 M
Net income 2022 56 861 M 2 931 M 2 931 M
Net Debt 2022 55 587 M 2 866 M 2 866 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 59 852 M 3 085 M 3 085 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 37 463
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,19 MXN
Average target price 48,05 MXN
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Director
Carlos Phillips Margain Chief Financial Officer
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman
Francisco José Chévez Robelo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-45.03%3 035
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-36.81%172 625
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-13.81%14 050
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.48%13 655
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-34.56%12 933
ITV PLC-32.28%3 665