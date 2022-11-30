Grupo Televisa B : Unusual Share Trading Volume

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Unusual Share Trading Volume

Mexico City, November 30, 2022 - In relation to the trading volume of its security identified with ticker TLEVISA CPO today, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) is not aware of the reasons that may have caused this unusual share trading volume, and we understand they correspond to market conditions, including the rebalancing of regional indices.

Televisa confirms that the Company did not operate its repurchase program that date; and that it is not aware that any of the members of its Board of Directors or any of its relevant executive officers participated in such trading. In the event that, after making a more exhaustive review, additional information is identified in this regard, this information will be disseminated by these means and in accordance with regulatory requirements.

This communication is made at the request of the Mexican Stock Exchange and the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission, based on the provisions of article 106 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and article 50, last paragraph, of the General Provisions applicable to issuers of securities and to other participants of the stock market (Disposiciones de carácter general aplicables a las emisoras de valores y a otros participantes del mercado de valores).