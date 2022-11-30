Grupo Televisa B : Unusual Share Trading Volume

Mexico City, November 30, 2022 - In relation to the trading volume of its security identified with ticker TLEVISA CPO today, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) is not aware of the reasons that may have caused this unusual share trading volume, and we understand they correspond to market conditions, including the rebalancing of regional indices.
Televisa confirms that the Company did not operate its repurchase program that date; and that it is not aware that any of the members of its Board of Directors or any of its relevant executive officers participated in such trading. In the event that, after making a more exhaustive review, additional information is identified in this regard, this information will be disseminated by these means and in accordance with regulatory requirements.
This communication is made at the request of the Mexican Stock Exchange and the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission, based on the provisions of article 106 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and article 50, last paragraph, of the General Provisions applicable to issuers of securities and to other participants of the stock market (Disposiciones de carácter general aplicables a las emisoras de valores y a otros participantes del mercado de valores).
About Televisa
Grupo Televisa S.A.B. ("Televisa") is a major telecommunications corporation which owns and operates one of the most significant cable companies as well as a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa holds a number of concessions by the Mexican government that authorizes it to broadcast programming over television stations for the signals of TelevisaUnivision, Inc. ("TelevisaUnivision"), and Televisa's cable and DTH systems. In addition, Televisa is the largest shareholder of TelevisaUnivision, a leading media company producing, creating, and distributing Spanish-speaking content through several broadcast channels in Mexico, the US and over 60 countries through television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, and gaming.
