GRUPO TELEVISA ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS WITH RESPECT TO ITS ANY AND ALL TENDER OFFER AND CONFIRMS THE WATERFALL TENDER CAP FOR ITS WATERFALL TENDER OFFER

Mexico City, August 4,2023-Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), announced today the final tender results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Any and All Notes"). We refer to our offer to purchase the Any and All Notes as the "Any and All Tender Offer." The Any and All Tender Offer was made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated July 26, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery"). The Any and All Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on August 2, 2023 (the "Any and All Expiration Date") and is expected to settle on August 7, 2023. Capitalized terms used in this press release but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Any and All Notes validly tendered in the Any and All Tender Offer, that Televisa accepted for purchase, as well as the consideration payable for such Any and All Notes.

Aggregate Principal Principal Amount Amount Tendered Title of Security(1) CUSIP ISIN Outstanding Total Consideration(2) and Accepted 4.625% Notes due 2026 40049J BB2 US40049JBB26 US$300,000,000 US$980.88 US$92,580,000

Holders who validly tender Any and All Notes and whose Any and All Notes are accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest (" Accrued Interest ") up to, but excluding, the Any and All Settlement Date. We have agreed, subject to specified exceptions and limitations, to pay additional interest to participants in the Any and All Tender Offer to cover Mexican withholding taxes on interest payments. See the Offer to Purchase. The applicable Total Consideration payable per each US$1,000 principal amount of Any and All Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for payment pursuant to the Any and All Tender Offer was determined in accordance with standard market practice, as described in the Offer to Purchase, to result in a price that equates to a yield to the maturity date or par call date, as applicable, in accordance with the formula set forth in Annex A of the Offer to Purchase.

The aggregate amount payable by Televisa to Holders whose Any and All Notes were accepted for purchase, excluding Accrued Interest and additional amounts, if any, is US$90,809,870.40.

In connection with the Waterfall Tender Offer announced by Televisa concurrently with the Any and All Tender Offer, Televisa announces that, based on the aggregate principal amount of Any and All Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Any and All Tender Offer, the Waterfall Tender Cap is US$207,420,000.

Televisa has retained HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Santander US Capital Markets LLC to act as dealer managers in connection with the Any and All Offer (the "Dealer Managers").