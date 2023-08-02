Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

GRUPO TELEVISA ANNOUNCES PRICE DETERMINATION WITH RESPECT TO ITS ANY AND ALL

TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING 4.625% NOTES DUE 2026

Mexico City, August 2,2023-Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), announced today certain pricing terms for its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 4.625% Notes due 2026 (the "Any and All Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated July 26, 2023 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (as it may be amended of supplemented from time to time, the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery"). We refer to our offer to purchase the Any and All Notes as the "Any and All Tender Offer." Capitalized terms used in this press release but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Holders of Any and All Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on August 2, 2023 (the "Any and All Expiration Date"), and whose Any and All Notes are accepted for purchase will receive the Total Consideration, which is based on the Reference Yield plus the Fixed Spread as set forth in the table below. The Reference Yield was determined by the Dealer Managers based on the bid side price of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security as of 11:00 a.m. (New York City time) on August 2, 2023. Holders whose Any and All Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Any and All Tender Offer will also receive accrued and unpaid interest ("Accrued Interest") up to, but excluding, the settlement date for the Any and All Tender Offer (the "Any and All Settlement Date"), which is currently expected to be August 7, 2023, and any additional amounts thereon, if any.

Reference U.S. Reference Fixed Offer Total Title of Security(1) CUSIP ISIN Treasury Security Yield Spread Yield Consideration(2) 4.500% due July 4.625% Notes due 2026 40049J BB2 US40049JBB26 15, 2026 4.599% +86 bps 5.459% US$980.88

Holders who validly tender Any and All Notes and whose Any and All Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer to Purchase will also receive Accrued Interest up to, but excluding, the Any and All Settlement Date. We have agreed, subject to specified exceptions and limitations, to pay additional interest to participants in the Any and All Tender Offer to cover Mexican withholding taxes on interest payments. See the Offer to Purchase. The Total Consideration payable per each US$1,000 principal amount of Any and All Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for payment pursuant to the Any and All Tender Offer was determined in accordance with standard market practice, as described in the Offer to Purchase, to result in a price that equates to a yield to the maturity date or par call date, as applicable, in accordance with the formula set forth in Annex A of the Offer to Purchase.

Holders intending to utilize the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery available for tendering Any and All Notes in the Any and All Tender Offer should refer to the discussion of the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures contained in the Offer to Purchase. The settlement date for Any and All Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, if any, and accepted by us is expected to be August 7, 2023. For the avoidance of doubt, interest will cease to accrue on the Any and All Settlement Date for all Any and All Notes accepted in the Any and All Tender Offer, including those tendered by the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.

The Any and All Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at the Any and All Expiration Date. Tenders of Any and All Notes may be properly withdrawn at any time at or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date, but not thereafter, except where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

The Any and All Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.