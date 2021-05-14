Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLEVISA CPO   MXP4987V1378

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

(TLEVISA CPO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grupo Televisa B : 2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting - May 24

05/14/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

MAY 24, 2021

  1. Presentation and, in its case, approval for the Company and its controlled entities to carry out certain actions to combine its content segment with Univision Holdings, Inc. or its successors, including the other related acts that may be necessary or convenient in connection with the above.
    A proposal will be submitted to approve for the Company and its controlled entities to carry out the transaction described in the information memorandum published on April 20, 2021, pursuant to applicable law, which is available on the website of Grupo Televisa at www.televisair.comand on the website of the BMV at www.bmv.com.mx. A translation of said information memorandum was also published for informational purposes only, and is available for consultation on the website of Grupo Televisa and on the website of the SEC at www.sec.govas a report under Form 6-K.
  1. Appointment of special delegates to formalize the resolutions adopted at the meeting.
    It is intended to propose the appointment of Mr. Ricardo Maldonado Yáñez, Mr. Luis Alejandro Bustos Olivares, Mr. Armando Javier Martínez Benítez, Ms. Liliana Martínez Vela, Mr. Francisco José Glennie Quirós and Mr. Pedro Antonio García Ampudia, as special delegates of the meeting.

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
02:11pGRUPO TELEVISA B  : 2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting - May 24
PU
05/12GRUPO TELEVISA B  : Quarterly Financial Information (Form 6-K)
PU
05/06FOX  : Mexican regulator rejects delaying deadline for Fox Sports sale in Disney..
RE
05/06GRUPO TELEVISA B  : Investor Presentation WebsiteFirst Quarter 2021
PU
05/05BILL GATES : Bill Gates Transfers Nearly $2.4 Billion Worth of Stock to Melinda ..
DJ
05/04GRUPO TELEVISA B  : files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Informati..
PU
04/30GRUPO TELEVISA B  : Quarterly Financial Information
PU
04/23GRUPO TELEVISA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22GRUPO TELEVISA B  : First - Quarter 2021 Results
PU
04/22GRUPO TELEVISA B  : Mexico's Televisa trims losses in Q1 on partnership profit, ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 101 B 5 096 M 5 096 M
Net income 2021 3 153 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2021 97 352 M 4 903 M 4 903 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 138 B 6 944 M 6 943 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 43 432
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 50,00 MXN
Last Close Price 49,55 MXN
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Ferreiro Rivas Corporate Vice President-Finance
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman
José Antonio Lara del Olmo Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.51.34%6 863
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.57%323 734
COMCAST CORPORATION9.52%263 666
VIACOMCBS INC.3.35%25 073
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-5.47%13 847
FORMULA ONE GROUP2.02%9 934