Grupo Televisa B : 2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting - May 24
05/14/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
MAY 24, 2021
Presentation and, in its case, approval for the Company and its controlled entities to carry out certain actions to combine its content segment with Univision Holdings, Inc. or its successors, including the other related acts that may be necessary or convenient in connection with the above.
A proposal will be submitted to approve for the Company and its controlled entities to carry out the transaction described in the information memorandum published on April 20, 2021, pursuant to applicable law, which is available on the website of Grupo Televisa at www.televisair.comand on the website of the BMV at www.bmv.com.mx. A translation of said information memorandum was also published for informational purposes only, and is available for consultation on the website of Grupo Televisa and on the website of the SEC at www.sec.govas a report under Form 6-K.
Appointment of special delegates to formalize the resolutions adopted at the meeting.
It is intended to propose the appointment of Mr. Ricardo Maldonado Yáñez, Mr. Luis Alejandro Bustos Olivares, Mr. Armando Javier Martínez Benítez, Ms. Liliana Martínez Vela, Mr. Francisco José Glennie Quirós and Mr. Pedro Antonio García Ampudia, as special delegates of the meeting.