MEXICO CITY, April 9 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa sealed a five-year deal with a banking syndicate for some 10 billion pesos ($610 million), as well as a five-year revolving credit facility equivalent to $500 million, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The funds will be used to refinance the company's existing debt, Televisa said. ($1 = 16.3831 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)