Mexico's Televisa offers to combine pay TV unit with Megacable

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster
Grupo Televisa is offering to merge its cable
and broadband unit Izzi with smaller rival Megacable
, according to Televisa's offer letter which was
reviewed by Reuters.
Megacable has not yet accepted the deal, said a source with
knowledge of the matter who provided the copy of the offer
letter.
The stock-for-stock deal between the companies would result
in Megacable's shareholders owning about 45% of the merged
company with Televisa at about 55%, the letter dated Nov. 14
said.
The results of that transaction places a premium on
Megacable 19% higher than Televisa's cable business Izzi using a
valuation metric that compares the earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the last 12
months, starting with third quarter results, of the two
companies, according to the letter.
Additionally, Televisa would offer Megacable shareholders a
14.8 billion peso ($744.94 million) special dividend at the
deal's close that would either be financed by third-party
lenders or its own cash on hand, the letter said.
Megacable would remain publicly listed as the entity
surviving the merger, the offer letter said.
Megacable, which provides pay TV, internet and telephone
services in Mexico, has a market capitalization of 42.60 billion
pesos ($2.14 billion), according to Refinitiv data.
Televisa's offer comes after a series of spinoffs by major
Mexican companies to revive depressed stock prices. Televisa
pitched a plan in October to spin off its sports and gaming
operations, saying the move would cut corporate expenses.
The new Megacable could end up with up to 40 billion pesos
in new debt, part coming from Televisa and part being used to
fund the special dividend, but Televisa said the combined
company's net leverage will be 1.5 times its annualized EBITDA
based on third quarter results, which it said was below industry
peers.
The combined company would have revenue of 75 billion pesos
based on the companies' results in the 12-month period ending
Sept. 30, Televisa's offer said.
"It is in the process of deliberation," said the source,
speaking of Megacable's consideration of the offer.
Representatives for Megacable and Televisa did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Televisa claimed more than 62% of the pay TV market in 2021,
while Megacable had about 21%, according to data from telecoms
regulator the IFT.
Televisa's letter said the combination would create "one of
Mexico’s leading cable operators, better positioned to compete
than either one of us alone."
It was unclear whether the combination would face antitrust
scrutiny.
In October, Megacable said it will invest $2 billion over
the next five years to expand its network and grow to new
cities. It had expanded to 11 cities so far this year and aimed
to hit 15 more by the end of the year.
($1 = 19.8674 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Christian Plumb
and Christian Schmollinger)