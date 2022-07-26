Mexico's Televisa posts 44% jump in Q2 net profit, boosted by TelevisaUnivison

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa
, Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Tuesday
a 44% jump in net profit in the second quarter compared with the
year earlier period, boosted by profit from its joint venture
with Univision.
The company posted a net profit of 3.14 billion pesos ($156
million) compared with 2.2 billion pesos in the same period in
2021.
The company's revenue slightly increased 0.3% to 18.53
billion pesos from the year-earlier period.
Stake in net profit from associations and joint ventures
increased to 4.2 billion pesos in the second quarter from 888.4
million pesos a year earlier, the company said in a filing with
the Mexican stock exchange.
"This... primarily reflected an increase in our stake in
TelevisaUnivision Inc from approximately 36% in the second
quarter of 2021 to approximately 45% on a full conversion basis
in the second quarter of 2022," the company said.
TelevisaUnivision, a firm that combines content with U.S.
broadcaster Univision, earlier in July launched the
subscription-based version of its streaming platform, ViX+,
which will compete with established rivals like Netflix Inc
and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.
($1 = 20.1335 Mexican pesos at end-June)
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Carolina Pulice
Editing by Marguerita Choy)