  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLEVISA CPO   MXP4987V1378

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

(TLEVISA CPO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
32.24 MXN   -0.92%
05:37pMexico's Televisa posts 44% jump in Q2 net profit, boosted by TelevisaUnivison
RE
05:06pMexico's Televisa posts 44% jump in Q2 net profit
RE
07:50aGrupo Televisa S.A Reports Lower Q2 OIBDA Despite Increase in Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's Televisa posts 44% jump in Q2 net profit, boosted by TelevisaUnivison

07/26/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa , Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Tuesday a 44% jump in net profit in the second quarter compared with the year earlier period, boosted by profit from its joint venture with Univision.

The company posted a net profit of 3.14 billion pesos ($156 million) compared with 2.2 billion pesos in the same period in 2021.

The company's revenue slightly increased 0.3% to 18.53 billion pesos from the year-earlier period.

Stake in net profit from associations and joint ventures increased to 4.2 billion pesos in the second quarter from 888.4 million pesos a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

"This... primarily reflected an increase in our stake in TelevisaUnivision Inc from approximately 36% in the second quarter of 2021 to approximately 45% on a full conversion basis in the second quarter of 2022," the company said.

TelevisaUnivision, a firm that combines content with U.S. broadcaster Univision, earlier in July launched the subscription-based version of its streaming platform, ViX+, which will compete with established rivals like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

($1 = 20.1335 Mexican pesos at end-June) (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Carolina Pulice Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -5.23% 114.81 Delayed Quote.-27.34%
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B. -0.92% 32.24 End-of-day quote.-16.37%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.11% 213.91 Delayed Quote.-63.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 76 151 M 3 724 M 3 724 M
Net income 2022 18 611 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2022 49 874 M 2 439 M 2 439 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,4x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 91 157 M 4 458 M 4 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 37 451
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 32,24 MXN
Average target price 55,46 MXN
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Director
Carlos Phillips Chief Financial Officer
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman
Francisco José Chévez Robelo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-16.37%4 452
COMCAST CORPORATION-15.62%190 266
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-33.70%187 048
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-16.04%16 581
FORMULA ONE GROUP0.25%14 578
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-22.52%13 133