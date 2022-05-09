Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
  6. News
  Summary
04:35pTelevisaUnivision agrees to acquire streaming service Pantaya
RE
05/05Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Approve Dividend, Payable in May 2022
CI
04/28GRUPO TELEVISA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
TelevisaUnivision agrees to acquire streaming service Pantaya

05/09/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - TelevisaUnivision said on Monday it has reached an agreement with a subsidiary of Hemisphere Media Group Inc to acquire Pantaya, a streaming platform in the United States for Spanish language movies and series, in exchange for cash and radio assets.

The amount of the deal was undisclosed, but the firm said in a statement it will trade Puerto Rican radio stations such as WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM.

TelevisaUnivision is a new venture by Mexico's biggest broadcaster, Televisa, and U.S. broadcaster Univision.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals in the United States, the firm said.

"The acquisition of Pantaya, which includes renowned content titles such as 'Senorita 89' and 'A La Mala,' is an exciting opportunity to build upon our strategic growth plan," TelevisaUnivision's president and chief transformation officer, Pierluigi Gazzolo said in the statement.

Reuters reported in January that Mexican broadcast Grupo Televisa and Univision are preparing to launch what would be the biggest Spanish-language streaming platform in the first half of 2022 after sealing a joint venture deal. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire in Mexico City Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 79 211 M 3 894 M 3 894 M
Net income 2022 5 392 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2022 48 593 M 2 389 M 2 389 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 94 860 M 4 664 M 4 664 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 37 451
Free-Float 19,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 33,55 MXN
Average target price 56,11 MXN
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Director
Carlos Phillips Chief Financial Officer
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman
José Antonio Lara del Olmo Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-12.97%4 943
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-28.79%205 022
COMCAST CORPORATION-20.52%180 903
VIACOMCBS INC.-7.52%19 385
FORMULA ONE GROUP-2.91%13 998
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-20.90%13 997