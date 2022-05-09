TelevisaUnivision agrees to acquire streaming service Pantaya

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - TelevisaUnivision said on
Monday it has reached an agreement with a subsidiary of
Hemisphere Media Group Inc to acquire Pantaya, a
streaming platform in the United States for Spanish language
movies and series, in exchange for cash and radio assets.
The amount of the deal was undisclosed, but the firm said in
a statement it will trade Puerto Rican radio stations such as
WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM.
TelevisaUnivision is a new venture by Mexico's biggest
broadcaster, Televisa, and U.S. broadcaster
Univision.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and
is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory
approvals in the United States, the firm said.
"The acquisition of Pantaya, which includes renowned content
titles such as 'Senorita 89' and 'A La Mala,' is an exciting
opportunity to build upon our strategic growth plan,"
TelevisaUnivision's president and chief transformation officer,
Pierluigi Gazzolo said in the statement.
Reuters reported in January that Mexican broadcast Grupo
Televisa and Univision are preparing to launch what would be the
biggest Spanish-language streaming platform in the first half of
2022 after sealing a joint venture deal.
