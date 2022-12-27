Advanced search
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:31 2022-12-27 am EST
25.45 EUR   +1.64%
Alma Ventures increases its stake in MutuiOnline Group

12/27/2022 | 08:12am EST
(Alliance News) - MutuiOnline Spa Group announced Tuesday that Alma Ventures SA, a partner holding more than 10 percent of the company's capital, has purchased 6,772 ordinary shares of MutuiOnline.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR24.90 per share for a total value of approximately EUR170,000.

MutuiOnline's stock is up 0.4 percent at EUR25.14 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

