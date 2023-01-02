Alma Ventures rises again in MutuiOnline Group, 2,799 shares taken over

(Alliance News) - MutuiOnline Spa Group announced Monday that shareholder Alma Ventures SA has purchased 2,799 ordian shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR25.60 per share, for a total value of about EUR72,000.

MutuiOnline Group's stock closed down 1.1 percent at EUR26.04 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

