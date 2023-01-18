Alma Ventures rises in MutuiOnline by taking over 6,400 shares

(Alliance News) - MutuiOnline Spa Group announced Wednesday that Alma Ventures SA has purchased 6,439 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR27.60 per share, for a total value of about EUR180,000.

MutuiOnline's stock closed Wednesday up 1.3 percent at EUR28.86 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.