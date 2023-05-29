Alma Ventures takes over 3,000 shares of Gruppo MutuiOnline

(Alliance News) - Gruppo MutuiOnline Spa announced Monday that Alma Ventures SA has bought 3,047 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR27.5110, for a total consideration of EUR83,826.02.

MutuiOnline Group's stock closed Monday down 0.5 percent at EUR28.20 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

