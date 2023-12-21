(Alliance News) - Gruppo MutuiOnline Spa reported Thursday that Alma Ventures SA has bought 872 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR29.50, for a total consideration of EUR26,160.

Gruppo MutuiOnline's stock closed Thursday down 0.8 percent at EUR31.65 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.