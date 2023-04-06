Advanced search
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:46:38 2023-04-06 am EDT
27.05 EUR   +0.19%
06:04aGruppo Mutuionline S P A : Comunicazione resa ai sensi dell’art. 85–bis, comma 4-bis, Regolamento Emittenti
04/05Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Rettifica dell’avviso di convocazione di assemblea ordinaria e straordinaria
04/05Futures bearish; traders await macro data
Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Comunicazione resa ai sensi dell’art. 85–bis, comma 4-bis, Regolamento Emittenti

04/06/2023 | 06:04am EDT
Milano, 5 aprile 2023/Milan 5 April 2023

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of the company's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company and that will contain detailed information about the company and its management, including financial statements.

COMUNICATO STAMPA

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: COMUNICAZIONE RESA AI SENSI DELL'ART. 85-BIS, COMMA 4-

BIS, DEL REGOLAMENTO EMITTENTI

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. rende nota la nuova composizione del capitale sociale e dei diritti di voto alla data del 5 aprile 2023, a seguito del conseguimento della maggiorazione del diritto di voto relativamente a n. 1.000.000 azioni ordinarie, ai sensi dell'art. 127-quinquies del D.Lgs. 98/1998 ("TUF") e di quanto previsto dall'art. 11bis dello Statuto Sociale.

Di seguito viene rappresentata l'attuale composizione del capitale sociale con evidenza del capitale sociale precedente:

Capitale sociale attuale

Capitale sociale precedente

Euro

n. azioni

n. diritti di voto

Euro

n. azioni

n. diritti di voto

Totale

1.012.354,01

40.000.000

52.243.189

1.012.354,01

40.000.000

51.243.189

Di cui

Azioni

ordinarie

1.012.354,01

40.000.000

52.243.189

1.012.354,01

40.000.000

51.243.189

PRESS RELEASE

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: COMMUNICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 85-BIS, SECTION 4-

BIS, OF ISSUERS' REGULATION

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. announces the new share capital and total amount of voting rights of the company as of April 5, 2023, following the achievement of the increase in voting rights relating to no. 1,000,000 ordinary, pursuant to article 127-quinquies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 and pursuant to article 11bis of the company bylaws.

The following table shows the actual composition of the share capital, highlighting the precedent share capital amount:

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati 1/A, 20124 Milano, Italy

Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2, 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02. 02.83443.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet: www.gruppomol.it

C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

Actual share capital

Precedent share capital

Euro

nr. of shares

nr. Of voting

Euro

nr. of shares

nr. Of voting

rights

rights

Total

1,012,354.01

40,000,000

52,243,189

1,012,354,01

40,000,000

51,243,189

Of which

Ordinary

shares

1,012,354.01

40,000,000

52,243,189

1,012,354,01

40,000,000

51,243,189

2

Disclaimer

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 316 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2022 47,6 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net Debt 2022 174 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 1 016 M 1 109 M 1 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 467
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,00 €
Average target price 32,50 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Fracassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Masciandaro CFO, Head-Administration & Control
Marco Pescarmona Executive Chairman
Giuseppe Spagoni Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Carlo de Brabant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A2.58%1 109
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-12.38%42 420
ORIX CORPORATION2.27%19 364
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-13.27%12 211
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED8.08%7 841
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-6.56%5 892
