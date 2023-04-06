Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Comunicazione resa ai sensi dell’art. 85–bis, comma 4-bis, Regolamento Emittenti

Milano, 5 aprile 2023/Milan 5 April 2023

COMUNICATO STAMPA

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: COMUNICAZIONE RESA AI SENSI DELL'ART. 85-BIS, COMMA 4-

BIS, DEL REGOLAMENTO EMITTENTI

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. rende nota la nuova composizione del capitale sociale e dei diritti di voto alla data del 5 aprile 2023, a seguito del conseguimento della maggiorazione del diritto di voto relativamente a n. 1.000.000 azioni ordinarie, ai sensi dell'art. 127-quinquies del D.Lgs. 98/1998 ("TUF") e di quanto previsto dall'art. 11bis dello Statuto Sociale.

Di seguito viene rappresentata l'attuale composizione del capitale sociale con evidenza del capitale sociale precedente:

Capitale sociale attuale Capitale sociale precedente Euro n. azioni n. diritti di voto Euro n. azioni n. diritti di voto Totale 1.012.354,01 40.000.000 52.243.189 1.012.354,01 40.000.000 51.243.189 Di cui Azioni ordinarie 1.012.354,01 40.000.000 52.243.189 1.012.354,01 40.000.000 51.243.189

PRESS RELEASE

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: COMMUNICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 85-BIS, SECTION 4-

BIS, OF ISSUERS' REGULATION

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. announces the new share capital and total amount of voting rights of the company as of April 5, 2023, following the achievement of the increase in voting rights relating to no. 1,000,000 ordinary, pursuant to article 127-quinquies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 and pursuant to article 11bis of the company bylaws.

The following table shows the actual composition of the share capital, highlighting the precedent share capital amount:

