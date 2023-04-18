Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-18 am EDT
27.55 EUR   -1.43%
12:18pGruppo Mutuionline S P A : Comunicazione resa ai sensi dell’art. 85–bis, comma 4-bis, Regolamento Emittenti
PU
04/11Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
04/06Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Draft statutory annual financial statements and consolidated annual financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Comunicazione resa ai sensi dell’art. 85–bis, comma 4-bis, Regolamento Emittenti

04/18/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milano, 18 aprile 2023/Milan 18 April 2023

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of the company's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company and that will contain detailed information about the company and its management, including financial statements.

COMUNICATO STAMPA

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: COMUNICAZIONE RESA AI SENSI DELL'ART. 85-BIS, COMMA 4-

BIS, DEL REGOLAMENTO EMITTENTI

Si comunica che, in previsione dell'Assemblea ordinaria degli Azionisti convocata, in unica convocazione, il 27 aprile 2023, l'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto, con indicazione del numero di azioni che compongono il capitale, alla data di cui all'art. 83-sexies, comma 2 del D.Lgs. 58/98 (c.d. "record date")

Di seguito viene rappresentata l'attuale composizione del capitale sociale con evidenza del capitale sociale precedente:

Capitale sociale attuale

Capitale sociale precedente

Euro

n. azioni

n. diritti di voto

Euro

n. azioni

n. diritti di voto

Totale

1.012.354,01

40.000.000

52.243.189

1.012.354,01

40.000.000

52.243.189

Di cui

Azioni

ordinarie

1.012.354,01

40.000.000

52.243.189

1.012.354,01

40.000.000

52.243.189

PRESS RELEASE

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: COMMUNICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 85-BIS, SECTION 4-

BIS, OF ISSUERS' REGULATION

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. communicates, in view of the ordinary shareholders' meeting on April 27, 2023, the total amount of the voting rights, together with the number of shares of which the capital is composed, at the date referred to in Article 83-sexies, paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (i.e. the "record date").

The following table shows the actual composition of the share capital, highlighting the precedent share capital amount:

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati 1/A, 20124 Milano, Italy

Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2, 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02. 02.83443.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet: www.gruppomol.it

C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

Actual share capital

Precedent share capital

Euro

nr. of shares

nr. of voting

Euro

nr. of shares

nr. of voting

rights

rights

Total

1,012,354.01

40,000,000

52,243,189

1,012,354,01

40,000,000

52,243,189

Of which

Ordinary

shares

1,012,354.01

40,000,000

52,243,189

1,012,354,01

40,000,000

52,243,189

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A., è una società quotata presso il segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana e holding di un gruppo di società operanti principalmente nei settori dell'intermediazione tramite Internet di prodotti/servizi finanziari (tra i marchi: MutuiOnline.it e Segugio.it) e dell'outsourcing di processi complessi nel settore dei servizi finanziari.

Esclusivamente per informazioni stampa:

LOB PR + Content - www.lobcom.it

Via Volturno, 46 - 20124 - Milano

Giangiuseppe Bianchi - gbianchi@lobcom.it- 335 6765624

Dalila Moretti - dmoretti@lobcom.it- 334 6539469

2

Disclaimer

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 16:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
12:18pGruppo Mutuionline S P A : Comunicazione resa ai sensi dell’art. 85–bis, comma 4..
PU
04/11Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
04/06Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Draft statutory annual financial statements and consolidated an..
PU
04/06Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Comunicazione resa ai sensi dell’art. 85–bis, comma 4..
PU
04/05Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Rettifica dell’avviso di convocazione di assemblea ordinar..
PU
04/05Futures bearish; traders await macro data
AN
04/04Mib veers into the red; ERG and Saipem oils do well
AN
03/28Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
03/28Mib up; Italian business confidence rises
AN
03/28Europeans on the upswing; well Gismondi after accounts
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 398 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2023 53,5 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
Net Debt 2023 299 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 1 047 M 1 143 M 1 143 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
EV / Sales 2024 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 555
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,95 €
Average target price 32,50 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Fracassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Masciandaro CFO, Head-Administration & Control
Marco Pescarmona Executive Chairman
Giuseppe Spagoni Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Carlo de Brabant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A6.19%1 143
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-9.33%43 844
ORIX CORPORATION9.75%20 235
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-8.83%12 836
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED15.75%8 388
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-4.23%6 032
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer