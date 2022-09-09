No results for this search
Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:11 2022-09-09 am EDT
24.75 EUR   +3.04%
10:50aGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Consolidated half year financial report six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
08:30aGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Presentazione risultati primo semestre 2022 (in inglese)
PU
09/05GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Consolidated half year financial report six months ended June 30, 2022

09/09/2022 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(FIRST HALF 2022)

Prepared according to IAS 34

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati, 1/A - 20124 Milano, Italy Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2 - 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02.8344.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet: www.gruppomol.it C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

INDEX

1. GOVERNING BODIES AND OFFICERS ......................................................................................

3

2.

INTERIM DIRECTORS' REPORT ON OPERATIONS ..............................................................

4

2.1.

Introduction ...............................................................................................................................................

4

2.2.

Organizational structure...........................................................................................................................

4

2.3. Information about the profitability of the Group................................................................................

8

2.3.1.

Revenues ................................................................................................................................................

11

2.3.2.

EBITDA .............................................................................................................................................

11

2.3.3.

Operating income (EBIT) ......................................................................................................................

12

2.3.4.

Financial Revenues/Expenses ................................................................................................................

12

2.3.5.

Taxes ....................................................................................................................................................

13

2.3.6. Net income of the period .........................................................................................................................

13

2.4. Information about the financial resources of the Group.................................................................

13

2.4.1. Current and non-currentindebtedness......................................................................................................

13

2.4.2. Capital resources, investments, and description of the cash flows................................................................

14

2.4.3. Changes in net working capital ...............................................................................................................

15

2.5. Report on foreseeable evolution..........................................................................................................

16

2.5.1. Evolution of the Italian residential mortgage market................................................................................

16

2.5.2.

Broking Division....................................................................................................................................

16

2.5.3.

BPO Division ........................................................................................................................................

17

2.6. Other information..................................................................................................................................

18

3. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022..............................................................................

20

3.1. Consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.......

20

3.2. Consolidated statement of income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ..............

21

3.3. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and

2021 22

3.4. Consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.........

23

3.5. Consolidated statement of changes in equity as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2022

and 2021 ...........................................................................................................................................................

24

3.6. Explanatory notes ..................................................................................................................................

25

4. DECLARATION PURSUANT TO ART. 154-BIS PAR. 5 OF LAW DECREE 58/1998 ....

56

5. AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.................................................................................................

57

2

1. GOVERNING BODIES AND OFFICERS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman

Marco Pescarmona (1) (3) (5) (7)

Chief Executive Officer

Alessandro Fracassi (2) (3) (5)

Directors

Anna Maria Artoni (4)

Fausto Boni

Chiara Burberi (4)

Matteo De Brabant

Giulia Bianchi Frangipane (4)

Klaus Gummerer (4) (6)

Valeria Lattuada (4)

Marco Zampetti

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Chairman

Stefano Gnocchi

Active Statutory Auditors

Paolo Burlando

Francesca Masotti

Substitute Statutory Auditors

Filippo Colonna

Barbara Premoli

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

EY S.p.A.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Audit and Risk Committee

Chairman

Chiara Burberi

Giulia Bianchi Frangipane

Marco Zampetti

Remuneration and Share Incentive Committee

Chairman

Anna Maria Artoni

Valeria Lattuada

Matteo De Brabant

Committee for Transactions with Related Parties

Chairman

Valeria Lattuada

Anna Maria Artoni

Klaus Gummerer

  1. The Chairman is the Company's legal representative.
  2. The Chief Executive Officer legally represents the Company, dis-jointly from the Chairman, within the limits of the delegated powers.
  3. Executive Director.
  4. Independent non-executive Director.
  5. Holds executive offices in some Group companies.
  6. Lead Independent Director.
  7. Executive Director in charge of overseeing the Internal Control System.

3

2. INTERIM DIRECTORS' REPORT ON OPERATIONS

2.1. Introduction

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the "Company" or the "Issuer") is the holding company of a group of firms (the "Group") with an important position in the Italian market for the online comparison, promotion and intermediation of products provided by financial institutions, e-commerce operators and utilities providers (main websites: www.mutuionline.it, www.prestitionline.it, www.segugio.it, www.trovaprezzi.itand www.sostariffe.it) and in the Italian market for the provision of complex business process outsourcing services for the financial sector.

Please refer to the interim financial report as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

In the following sections, we illustrate the main facts regarding the operations during the past half year and the current financial and economic structure of the Group.

2.2. Organizational structure

The Issuer controls, also indirectly, the following subsidiaries:

  • MutuiOnline S.p.A., Money360.it S.p.A, PrestitiOnline S.p.A., CercAssicurazioni.it S.r.l., Segugio.it S.r.l., 7Pixel S.r.l., Zoorate S.r.l., Klikkapromo S.r.l., Innovazione Finanziaria SIM S.p.A. and SOS Tariffe S.r.l.: companies operating in the market for the online comparison, promotion and/or intermediation of consumer products provided by financial institutions, e-commerce operators and utilities providers; together they represent the "Broking Division" of the Group;
  • Centro Istruttorie S.p.A., Centro Finanziamenti S.p.A., Quinservizi S.p.A., CESAM S.r.l., EuroServizi per i Notai S.r.l., MOL BPO S.r.l., Agenzia Italia S.p.A., 65Plus S.r.l., Eagle & Wise Service S.r.l., Eagle Agency S.r.l., Luna Service S.r.l., Europa Centro Servizi S.r.l., Gruppo Lercari S.r.l. (and its subsidiaries), and Finprom S.r.l. (a company with registered office in Romania): companies operating in the Italian market for the provision of complex business process outsourcing services for the financial sector; together they represent the "BPO (i.e. Business Process Outsourcing) Division" of the Group;
  • PP&E S.r.l.: a company providing real estate renting and support services to the other Italian subsidiaries of the Issuer.

It should be noted that Gruppo Lercari S.r.l. controls the following subsidiaries: Lercari S.r.l., Service Lercari S.r.l., San Filippo S.r.l., Global Care S.r.l., Lercari International Ltd (a company with registered office in UK), Forensic Experts S.r.l., Centro Processi Assicurativi S.r.l., Finprom Insurance S.r.l. (a company with registered office in Romania), Gema Motor S.r.l., Onda S.r.l. (which in turn controls subsidiaries Onda Service S.r.l., Surf S.r.l. and Resolution and Service S.r.l.) and Lercari Motor S.r.l. (together, the "Lercari Group").

In addition, the Issuer owns 35% of the share capital of Generale Servizi Amministrativi S.r.l., 50% of the share capital of the joint venture PrestiPro S.r.l. in liquidation, 49,48% of the share capital of Generale Fiduciaria S.p.A., and, through the subsidiary Gruppo Lercari S.r.l., 40% of the share capital of LC Servizi S.r.l. and 50% of the share capital of SircusGandino S.r.l..

4

On January 17, 2022, the Issuer acquired 100% of the share capital of Luna Service S.r.l., a company operating in the development of software and the provision of services in the property registers area, for a consideration of Euro 974 thousand.

On February 1, 2022, the Group signed a contract to acquire, through the Lercari Group, 100% of the share capital of Gema Motor S.r.l., a company that offers insurance outsourcing services in the automotive sector, for a consideration of Euro 1,498 thousand.

On February 23, 2022 the joint venture Prestipro S.r.l. was put in liquidation. No significant charge is expected to emerge from the conclusion of the liquidation process of the company.

On March 1, 2022 the Issuer acquired 100% of the share capital of Europa Centro Servizi S.r.l., a company operating in the field of para-legal services in support of operators in the NPL sector and real estate procedures, for a consideration of Euro 15,256 thousand. In addition, there is an earn-out linked to future economic performance, which at the date of acquisition was estimated at Euro 257 thousand.

In the first quarter of 2022, Finprom Insurance S.r.l., a company under Romanian law, incorporated in December 2021, became operational, to which the business unit relating to insurance outsourcing activities of Finprom S.r.l. was subsequently transferred.

On March 16, 2022, the Group, through its subsidiary 7Pixel S.r.l., signed an agreement to sell 8.0% of the share capital of Zoorate S.r.l. to former shareholders. New reciprocal 4-year put/call rights were agreed with the purchasers regarding this shareholding.

On April 26, 2022, the Issuer sold 100% of the share capital of Centro Processi Assicurativi S.r.l. to its subsidiary Gruppo Lercari S.r.l..

On May 12, 2022, the Issuer sold 100% of the share capital of Finprom Insurance S.r.l. to its subsidiary Gruppo Lercari S.r.l..

On May 27, 2022, the Issuer acquired an additional 9.48% stake of the share capital of Generale Fiduciaria S.p.A., for an amount of Euro 116 thousand, reaching a participation equal to 49.48%.

On May 27, 2022, the Issuer sold a 5.0% stake of the share capital of Generale Servizi Amministrativi S.r.l., for an amount of Euro 40 thousand.

On June 1, 2022, the Group signed a contract for the acquisition, through the Lercari Group, of 100% of the share capital of Onda S.r.l., a company at the head of a group of firms (the "Onda Group") specializing in the provision of expert and other after-sales services to insurance companies, at a price of Euro 4,750 thousand.

Therefore, the consolidation area as of June 30, 2022 is the following:

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
10:50aGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Consolidated half year financial report six months ended June 3..
PU
08:30aGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Presentazione risultati primo semestre 2022 (in inglese)
PU
09/05GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
08/31GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
08/29Gruppo MutuiOnline To Acquire Insurance Price Comparison Platforms For $149 Million
MT
08/29Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A entered into a binding agreement to acquire Rastreator.com Ltd..
CI
08/21GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
08/08GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
08/02GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
07/25GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 327 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2022 48,0 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
Net Debt 2022 21,9 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 913 M 910 M 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 467
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,02 €
Average target price 39,70 €
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Fracassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Masciandaro CFO, Head-Administration & Control
Marco Pescarmona Executive Chairman
Giuseppe Spagoni Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Carlo de Brabant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A-45.78%910
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.02%54 921
ORIX CORPORATION-2.81%18 792
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-29.73%15 705
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED54.01%8 259
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-60.85%5 710