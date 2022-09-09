Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Consolidated half year financial report six months ended June 30, 2022

CONSOLIDATED HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 (FIRST HALF 2022) Prepared according to IAS 34 Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.) Sede Legale: Via F. Casati, 1/A - 20124 Milano, Italy Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2 - 20146 Milano, Italy Tel +39.02.8344.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet: www.gruppomol.it C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969 Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

INDEX 1. GOVERNING BODIES AND OFFICERS ...................................................................................... 3 2. INTERIM DIRECTORS' REPORT ON OPERATIONS .............................................................. 4 2.1. Introduction ............................................................................................................................................... 4 2.2. Organizational structure........................................................................................................................... 4 2.3. Information about the profitability of the Group................................................................................ 8 2.3.1. Revenues ................................................................................................................................................ 11 2.3.2. EBITDA ............................................................................................................................................. 11 2.3.3. Operating income (EBIT) ...................................................................................................................... 12 2.3.4. Financial Revenues/Expenses ................................................................................................................ 12 2.3.5. Taxes .................................................................................................................................................... 13 2.3.6. Net income of the period ......................................................................................................................... 13 2.4. Information about the financial resources of the Group................................................................. 13 2.4.1. Current and non-currentindebtedness...................................................................................................... 13 2.4.2. Capital resources, investments, and description of the cash flows................................................................ 14 2.4.3. Changes in net working capital ............................................................................................................... 15 2.5. Report on foreseeable evolution.......................................................................................................... 16 2.5.1. Evolution of the Italian residential mortgage market................................................................................ 16 2.5.2. Broking Division.................................................................................................................................... 16 2.5.3. BPO Division ........................................................................................................................................ 17 2.6. Other information.................................................................................................................................. 18 3. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.............................................................................. 20 3.1. Consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021....... 20 3.2. Consolidated statement of income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 .............. 21 3.3. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 22 3.4. Consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021......... 23 3.5. Consolidated statement of changes in equity as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ........................................................................................................................................................... 24 3.6. Explanatory notes .................................................................................................................................. 25 4. DECLARATION PURSUANT TO ART. 154-BIS PAR. 5 OF LAW DECREE 58/1998 .... 56 5. AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS................................................................................................. 57 2

1. GOVERNING BODIES AND OFFICERS BOARD OF DIRECTORS Chairman Marco Pescarmona (1) (3) (5) (7) Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Fracassi (2) (3) (5) Directors Anna Maria Artoni (4) Fausto Boni Chiara Burberi (4) Matteo De Brabant Giulia Bianchi Frangipane (4) Klaus Gummerer (4) (6) Valeria Lattuada (4) Marco Zampetti BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS Chairman Stefano Gnocchi Active Statutory Auditors Paolo Burlando Francesca Masotti Substitute Statutory Auditors Filippo Colonna Barbara Premoli INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EY S.p.A. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Audit and Risk Committee Chairman Chiara Burberi Giulia Bianchi Frangipane Marco Zampetti Remuneration and Share Incentive Committee Chairman Anna Maria Artoni Valeria Lattuada Matteo De Brabant Committee for Transactions with Related Parties Chairman Valeria Lattuada Anna Maria Artoni Klaus Gummerer The Chairman is the Company's legal representative. The Chief Executive Officer legally represents the Company, dis-jointly from the Chairman, within the limits of the delegated powers. Executive Director. Independent non-executive Director. Holds executive offices in some Group companies. Lead Independent Director. Executive Director in charge of overseeing the Internal Control System. 3

2. INTERIM DIRECTORS' REPORT ON OPERATIONS 2.1. Introduction Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the "Company" or the "Issuer") is the holding company of a group of firms (the "Group") with an important position in the Italian market for the online comparison, promotion and intermediation of products provided by financial institutions, e-commerce operators and utilities providers (main websites: www.mutuionline.it, www.prestitionline.it, www.segugio.it, www.trovaprezzi.itand www.sostariffe.it) and in the Italian market for the provision of complex business process outsourcing services for the financial sector. Please refer to the interim financial report as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2022. In the following sections, we illustrate the main facts regarding the operations during the past half year and the current financial and economic structure of the Group. 2.2. Organizational structure The Issuer controls, also indirectly, the following subsidiaries: MutuiOnline S.p.A., Money360.it S.p.A, PrestitiOnline S.p.A., CercAssicurazioni.it S.r.l., Segugio.it S.r.l., 7Pixel S.r.l., Zoorate S.r.l., Klikkapromo S.r.l., Innovazione Finanziaria SIM S.p.A. and SOS Tariffe S.r.l.: companies operating in the market for the online comparison, promotion and/or intermediation of consumer products provided by financial institutions, e-commerce operators and utilities providers; together they represent the " Broking Division " of the Group;

e-commerce operators and utilities providers; together they represent the " " of the Group; Centro Istruttorie S.p.A., Centro Finanziamenti S.p.A., Quinservizi S.p.A., CESAM S.r.l., EuroServizi per i Notai S.r.l., MOL BPO S.r.l., Agenzia Italia S.p.A., 65Plus S.r.l., Eagle & Wise Service S.r.l., Eagle Agency S.r.l., Luna Service S.r.l., Europa Centro Servizi S.r.l., Gruppo Lercari S.r.l. (and its subsidiaries), and Finprom S.r.l. (a company with registered office in Romania): companies operating in the Italian market for the provision of complex business process outsourcing services for the financial sector; together they represent the " BPO (i.e. Business Process Outsourcing) Division " of the Group;

(i.e. Business Process Outsourcing) " of the Group; PP&E S.r.l.: a company providing real estate renting and support services to the other Italian subsidiaries of the Issuer. It should be noted that Gruppo Lercari S.r.l. controls the following subsidiaries: Lercari S.r.l., Service Lercari S.r.l., San Filippo S.r.l., Global Care S.r.l., Lercari International Ltd (a company with registered office in UK), Forensic Experts S.r.l., Centro Processi Assicurativi S.r.l., Finprom Insurance S.r.l. (a company with registered office in Romania), Gema Motor S.r.l., Onda S.r.l. (which in turn controls subsidiaries Onda Service S.r.l., Surf S.r.l. and Resolution and Service S.r.l.) and Lercari Motor S.r.l. (together, the "Lercari Group"). In addition, the Issuer owns 35% of the share capital of Generale Servizi Amministrativi S.r.l., 50% of the share capital of the joint venture PrestiPro S.r.l. in liquidation, 49,48% of the share capital of Generale Fiduciaria S.p.A., and, through the subsidiary Gruppo Lercari S.r.l., 40% of the share capital of LC Servizi S.r.l. and 50% of the share capital of SircusGandino S.r.l.. 4