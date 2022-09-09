Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Consolidated half year financial report six months ended June 30, 2022

The Chairman is the Company's legal representative.
The Chief Executive Officer legally represents the Company, dis-jointly from the Chairman, within the limits of the delegated powers.
Executive Director.
Independent non-executive Director.
Holds executive offices in some Group companies.
Lead Independent Director.
Executive Director in charge of overseeing the Internal Control System.
2. INTERIM DIRECTORS' REPORT ON OPERATIONS
2.1. Introduction
Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the "Company" or the "Issuer") is the holding company of a group of firms (the "Group") with an important position in the Italian market for the online comparison, promotion and intermediation of products provided by financial institutions, e-commerce operators and utilities providers (main websites: www.mutuionline.it,www.prestitionline.it,www.segugio.it,www.trovaprezzi.itand www.sostariffe.it) and in the Italian market for the provision of complex business process outsourcing services for the financial sector.
Please refer to the interim financial report as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
In the following sections, we illustrate the main facts regarding the operations during the past half year and the current financial and economic structure of the Group.
2.2. Organizational structure
The Issuer controls, also indirectly, the following subsidiaries:
MutuiOnline S.p.A., Money360.it S.p.A, PrestitiOnline S.p.A., CercAssicurazioni.it S.r.l., Segugio.it S.r.l., 7Pixel S.r.l., Zoorate S.r.l., Klikkapromo S.r.l., Innovazione Finanziaria SIM S.p.A. and SOS Tariffe S.r.l.: companies operating in the market for the online comparison, promotion and/or intermediation of consumer products provided by financial institutions, e-commerce operators and utilities providers; together they represent the "Broking Division" of the Group;
Centro Istruttorie S.p.A., Centro Finanziamenti S.p.A., Quinservizi S.p.A., CESAM S.r.l., EuroServizi per i Notai S.r.l., MOL BPO S.r.l., Agenzia Italia S.p.A., 65Plus S.r.l., Eagle & Wise Service S.r.l., Eagle Agency S.r.l., Luna Service S.r.l., Europa Centro Servizi S.r.l., Gruppo Lercari S.r.l. (and its subsidiaries), and Finprom S.r.l. (a company with registered office in Romania): companies operating in the Italian market for the provision of complex business process outsourcing services for the financial sector; together they represent the "BPO (i.e. Business Process Outsourcing) Division" of the Group;
PP&E S.r.l.: a company providing real estate renting and support services to the other Italian subsidiaries of the Issuer.
It should be noted that Gruppo Lercari S.r.l. controls the following subsidiaries: Lercari S.r.l., Service Lercari S.r.l., San Filippo S.r.l., Global Care S.r.l., Lercari International Ltd (a company with registered office in UK), Forensic Experts S.r.l., Centro Processi Assicurativi S.r.l., Finprom Insurance S.r.l. (a company with registered office in Romania), Gema Motor S.r.l., Onda S.r.l. (which in turn controls subsidiaries Onda Service S.r.l., Surf S.r.l. and Resolution and Service S.r.l.) and Lercari Motor S.r.l. (together, the "Lercari Group").
In addition, the Issuer owns 35% of the share capital of Generale Servizi Amministrativi S.r.l., 50% of the share capital of the joint venture PrestiPro S.r.l. in liquidation, 49,48% of the share capital of Generale Fiduciaria S.p.A., and, through the subsidiary Gruppo Lercari S.r.l., 40% of the share capital of LC Servizi S.r.l. and 50% of the share capital of SircusGandino S.r.l..
On January 17, 2022, the Issuer acquired 100% of the share capital of Luna Service S.r.l., a company operating in the development of software and the provision of services in the property registers area, for a consideration of Euro 974 thousand.
On February 1, 2022, the Group signed a contract to acquire, through the Lercari Group, 100% of the share capital of Gema Motor S.r.l., a company that offers insurance outsourcing services in the automotive sector, for a consideration of Euro 1,498 thousand.
On February 23, 2022 the joint venture Prestipro S.r.l. was put in liquidation. No significant charge is expected to emerge from the conclusion of the liquidation process of the company.
On March 1, 2022 the Issuer acquired 100% of the share capital of Europa Centro Servizi S.r.l., a company operating in the field of para-legal services in support of operators in the NPL sector and real estate procedures, for a consideration of Euro 15,256 thousand. In addition, there is an earn-out linked to future economic performance, which at the date of acquisition was estimated at Euro 257 thousand.
In the first quarter of 2022, Finprom Insurance S.r.l., a company under Romanian law, incorporated in December 2021, became operational, to which the business unit relating to insurance outsourcing activities of Finprom S.r.l. was subsequently transferred.
On March 16, 2022, the Group, through its subsidiary 7Pixel S.r.l., signed an agreement to sell 8.0% of the share capital of Zoorate S.r.l. to former shareholders. New reciprocal 4-year put/call rights were agreed with the purchasers regarding this shareholding.
On April 26, 2022, the Issuer sold 100% of the share capital of Centro Processi Assicurativi S.r.l. to its subsidiary Gruppo Lercari S.r.l..
On May 12, 2022, the Issuer sold 100% of the share capital of Finprom Insurance S.r.l. to its subsidiary Gruppo Lercari S.r.l..
On May 27, 2022, the Issuer acquired an additional 9.48% stake of the share capital of Generale Fiduciaria S.p.A., for an amount of Euro 116 thousand, reaching a participation equal to 49.48%.
On May 27, 2022, the Issuer sold a 5.0% stake of the share capital of Generale Servizi Amministrativi S.r.l., for an amount of Euro 40 thousand.
On June 1, 2022, the Group signed a contract for the acquisition, through the Lercari Group, of 100% of the share capital of Onda S.r.l., a company at the head of a group of firms (the "Onda Group") specializing in the provision of expert and other after-sales services to insurance companies, at a price of Euro 4,750 thousand.
Therefore, the consolidation area as of June 30, 2022 is the following:
