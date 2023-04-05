Advanced search
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
  Report
2023-04-05
27.00 EUR   -1.28%
Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Rettifica dell’avviso di convocazione di assemblea ordinaria e straordinaria

04/05/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
Milano, 5 aprile 2023 / Milan, 5 April 2023

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of the company's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company and that will contain detailed information about the company and its management, including financial statements.

COMUNICATO STAMPA

RETTIFICA DELL'AVVISO DI CONVOCAZIONE DI ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA E STRAORDINARIA

A parziale rettifica dell'avviso di convocazione di Assemblea Ordinaria e Straordinaria pubblicato in data 18 marzo 2023 (https://www.gruppomol.it/ita/governance/assemblea_governo.asp), si precisa che con riferimento al punto 5) all'ordine del giorno avente ad oggetto l'integrazione del Collegio Sindacale, l'indicazione volta a ritenere accettabili le sole candidature presentate da soci che detengano partecipazioni pari ad almeno il 2,5% del capitale sociale deve considerarsi non applicabile e, pertanto,

  • da ritenersi ammissibile la presentazione di proposte di candidature da parte di azionisti di minoranza pur in mancanza del possesso della suindicata quota di partecipazione.

Per ogni ulteriore informazione riguardante l'Assemblea si rinvia al sito internet come sopra indicato.

PRESS RELEASE

ERRATA CORRIGE TO THE NOTIFICATION OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

As a partial amendment to the notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting published on March 18, 2023 it is hereby clarified that with reference to item 5) on the agenda concerning the integration of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the indication aimed at deeming acceptable only those nominations submitted by shareholders holding stakes equal to at least 2.5% of the share capital must be considered inapplicable and, therefore, the submission of nomination proposals by minority shareholders even in the absence of the aforementioned shareholdings is to be considered admissible.

For any further information regarding the Shareholders' Meeting, please refer to the website as indicated above.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati, 1/A - 20124 Milano, Italy

Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2 - 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02.8344.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet: www.gruppomol.it

C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

Disclaimer

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:10:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
