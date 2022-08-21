Milan, 21 August 2022

PRESS RELEASE

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION

OF THE PROGRAM FOR THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY THE ISSUER

With reference to the program for the purchase of own shares by Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the Issuer) announced on 19 November 2021 within the limits and with the purposes of the authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 28 April 2022, the Issuer informs that between 8 and 19 August 2022 it has bought, through Equita Sim S.p.A., a total of 25,540 ordinary shares of (equal to around 0.064% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer), for an average purchase price of € 25.49137 per share gross of commissions.

As a consequence, as of 19 Auigust 2022 the Issuer and its subsidiaries held a total of 2,327,439 own shares of the Issuer, directly held by the Issuer, equal to around 5.819% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer. Considering the shares that accrued the increased voting rights pursuant to article 11 bis of the Company bylaws, the shares held by the Company are equal to 4.775% of the total voting rights.

The following table provides, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Issuers Regulations, the details of the purchases performed in the above-mentioned period:

Number of Average Date shares purchase price purchased (€) 08/08/2022 5,175 25.63780 09/08/2022 5,148 25.22010 10/08/2022 2,212 24.71480 16/08/2022 2,630 26.03810 17/08/2022 4,360 25.88600 18/08/2022 2,043 25.63790 19/08/2022 3,972 25.21410 Total 25,540 25.49137

The purchase operations were carried out in respect of the limitations set by art. 2357 of the Italian civil code as well as in compliance with art. 132 of D. Lgs. 24 February 1998 n. 58 and art. 144-bis of Issuer Regulations, on the market following procedures established by Stock Exchange regulations, not allowing the direct matching of purchase orders with predetermined sale orders.

