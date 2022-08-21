Log in
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-19 am EDT
24.76 EUR   -3.43%
Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares

08/21/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
Milan, 21 August 2022

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of the company's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company and that will contain detailed information about the company and its management, including financial statements.

PRESS RELEASE

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION

OF THE PROGRAM FOR THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY THE ISSUER

With reference to the program for the purchase of own shares by Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the Issuer) announced on 19 November 2021 within the limits and with the purposes of the authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 28 April 2022, the Issuer informs that between 8 and 19 August 2022 it has bought, through Equita Sim S.p.A., a total of 25,540 ordinary shares of (equal to around 0.064% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer), for an average purchase price of € 25.49137 per share gross of commissions.

As a consequence, as of 19 Auigust 2022 the Issuer and its subsidiaries held a total of 2,327,439 own shares of the Issuer, directly held by the Issuer, equal to around 5.819% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer. Considering the shares that accrued the increased voting rights pursuant to article 11 bis of the Company bylaws, the shares held by the Company are equal to 4.775% of the total voting rights.

The following table provides, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Issuers Regulations, the details of the purchases performed in the above-mentioned period:

Number of

Average

Date

shares

purchase price

purchased

(€)

08/08/2022

5,175

25.63780

09/08/2022

5,148

25.22010

10/08/2022

2,212

24.71480

16/08/2022

2,630

26.03810

17/08/2022

4,360

25.88600

18/08/2022

2,043

25.63790

19/08/2022

3,972

25.21410

Total

25,540

25.49137

The purchase operations were carried out in respect of the limitations set by art. 2357 of the Italian civil code as well as in compliance with art. 132 of D. Lgs. 24 February 1998 n. 58 and art. 144-bis of Issuer Regulations, on the market following procedures established by Stock Exchange regulations, not allowing the direct matching of purchase orders with predetermined sale orders.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati, 1/A - 20124 Milano, Italy

Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2 - 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02.83443.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet: www.gruppomol.it

C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

Moreover, the purchases were made for daily volumes not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of ordinary shares of the Issuer traded on the market, in compliance with Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is the holding company of a group of firms operating in online broking of financial products with an aggregator model (main web sites: MutuiOnline.it and Segugio.it) and in the outsourcing of complex processes for the financial services industry in the Italian market.

Per informazioni stampa:

LOB PR + Content - www.lobcom.it

Via Volturno, 46 - 20124 - Milano

Giangiuseppe Bianchi - gbianchi@lobcom.it- 335 6765624

Dalila Moretti - dmoretti@lobcom.it- 334 6539469

2

Disclaimer

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. published this content on 21 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 21:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 327 M 328 M 328 M
Net income 2022 48,0 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net Debt 2022 21,9 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 942 M 946 M 946 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 467
Free-Float 63,7%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Fracassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Masciandaro CFO, Head-Administration & Control
Marco Pescarmona Executive Chairman
Giuseppe Spagoni Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Carlo de Brabant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A-44.11%946
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.65%55 105
ORIX CORPORATION-2.92%19 768
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-26.04%16 529
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED49.43%7 993
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-59.96%5 839