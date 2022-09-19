Advanced search
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:06 2022-09-19 am EDT
23.28 EUR   -2.43%
10:30aGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
09/12GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
09/09TRANSCRIPT : Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 09, 2022
CI
Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares

09/19/2022 | 10:30am EDT
Milan, 19 September 2022

The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of the company's securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company and that will contain detailed information about the company and its management, including financial statements.

PRESS RELEASE

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION

OF THE PROGRAM FOR THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY THE ISSUER

With reference to the program for the purchase of own shares by Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the Issuer) announced on 19 November 2021 within the limits and with the purposes of the authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 28 April 2022, the Issuer informs that between 12 and 16 September 2022 it has bought, through Equita Sim S.p.A., a total of 9,413 ordinary shares of (equal to around 0.024% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer), for an average purchase price of € 24.41693 per share gross of commissions.

As a consequence, as of 16 September 2022 the Issuer and its subsidiaries held a total of 2,357,329 own shares of the Issuer, directly held by the Issuer, equal to around 5.893% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer. Considering the shares that accrued the increased voting rights pursuant to article 11 bis of the Company bylaws, the shares held by the Company are equal to 4.826% of the total voting rights.

The following table provides, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Issuers Regulations, the details of the purchases performed in the above-mentioned period:

Number of

Average

Date

shares

purchase price

purchased

(€)

12/09/2022

7

24.84000

13/09/2022

1,151

25.08270

14/09/2022

3,221

24.75160

15/09/2022

3,202

24.33140

16/09/2022

1,832

23.55810

Total

9,413

24.41693

The purchase operations were carried out in respect of the limitations set by art. 2357 of the Italian civil code as well as in compliance with art. 132 of D. Lgs. 24 February 1998 n. 58 and art. 144-bis of Issuer Regulations, on the market following procedures established by Stock Exchange regulations, not allowing the direct matching of purchase orders with predetermined sale orders.

Moreover, the purchases were made for daily volumes not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of ordinary shares of the Issuer traded on the market, in compliance with Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati, 1/A - 20124 Milano, Italy

Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2 - 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02.83443.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet: www.gruppomol.it

C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is the holding company of a group of firms operating in online broking of financial products with an aggregator model (main web sites: MutuiOnline.it and Segugio.it) and in the outsourcing of complex processes for the financial services industry in the Italian market.

Per informazioni stampa:

LOB PR + Content - www.lobcom.it

Via Volturno, 46 - 20124 - Milano

Giangiuseppe Bianchi - gbianchi@lobcom.it- 335 6765624

Dalila Moretti - dmoretti@lobcom.it- 334 6539469

Disclaimer

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 14:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
