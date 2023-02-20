Advanced search
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:17 2023-02-20 am EST
29.22 EUR   -1.08%
02/15MutuiOnline Group purchased 5,798 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/14Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
02/07MutuiOnline has taken over nearly 2,400 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares

02/20/2023 | 01:50pm EST
Milan, 20 February 2023

PRESS RELEASE

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION

OF THE PROGRAM FOR THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY THE ISSUER

With reference to the program for the purchase of own shares by Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the Issuer) announced on 19 November 2021 within the limits and with the purposes of the authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 28 April 2022, the Issuer informs that between 13 and 17 February 2023 it has bought, through Equita Sim S.p.A., a total of 5,350 ordinary shares of (equal to around 0.013% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer), for an average purchase price of € 29.48051 per share gross of commissions.

As a consequence, as of 17 February 2023 the Issuer and its subsidiaries held a total of 2,519,694 own shares of the Issuer, directly held by the Issuer, equal to around 6.299% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer. Considering the shares that accrued the increased voting rights pursuant to article 11 bis of the Company bylaws, the shares held by the Company are equal to 4.977% of the total voting rights.

The following table provides, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Issuers Regulations, the details of the purchases performed in the above-mentioned period:

Number of

Average

Date

shares

purchase price

purchased

(€)

14/02/2023

500

29.58000

15/02/2023

812

29.63950

16/02/2023

1,891

29.51060

17/02/2023

2,147

29.37070

Total

5,350

29.48051

The purchase operations were carried out in respect of the limitations set by art. 2357 of the Italian civil code as well as in compliance with art. 132 of D. Lgs. 24 February 1998 n. 58 and art. 144-BIS of Issuer Regulations, on the market following procedures established by Stock Exchange regulations, not allowing the direct matching of purchase orders with predetermined sale orders.

Moreover, the purchases were made for daily volumes not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of ordinary shares of the Issuer traded on the market, in compliance with Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is the holding company of a group of firms operating in online broking of financial products with an aggregator model (main web sites: MutuiOnline.it and Segugio.it) and in the outsourcing of complex processes for the financial services industry in the Italian market.

Per informazioni stampa:

LOB PR + Content - www.lobcom.it

Via Volturno, 46 - 20124 - Milano

Giangiuseppe Bianchi - gbianchi@lobcom.it- 335 6765624

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati, 1/A - 20124 Milano, Italy

Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2 - 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02.83443.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet: www.gruppomol.it

C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

Disclaimer

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 18:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 313 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2022 47,6 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net Debt 2022 187 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 1 112 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 467
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,54 €
Average target price 33,90 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Fracassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Masciandaro CFO, Head-Administration & Control
Marco Pescarmona Executive Chairman
Giuseppe Spagoni Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Carlo de Brabant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A12.23%1 185
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-2.41%46 768
ORIX CORPORATION11.02%20 481
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL8.86%15 633
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED6.40%7 743
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.43.60%6 182