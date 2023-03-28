Milan, 28 March 2023

PRESS RELEASE

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION

OF THE PROGRAM FOR THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY THE ISSUER

With reference to the program for the purchase of own shares by Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the Issuer) announced on 19 November 2021 within the limits and with the purposes of the authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 28 April 2022, the Issuer informs that between 20 and 24 March 2023 it has bought, through Equita Sim S.p.A., a total of 3,928 ordinary shares of (equal to around 0.010% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer), for an average purchase price of € 24.00003 per share gross of commissions.

Besides the Issuer informs that, with reference to the stock options plan for employees, directors and collaborators, approved by the shareholders' meeting on 27 April 2017, following the exercise of 50 stock options, the Issuer sold 50 own shares.

As a consequence, as of 24 March 2023 the Issuer and its subsidiaries held a total of 2,564,707 own shares of the Issuer, directly held by the Issuer, equal to around 6.412% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer. Considering the shares that accrued the increased voting rights pursuant to article 11 bis of the Company bylaws, the shares held by the Company are equal to 5.005% of the total voting rights.

The following table provides, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Issuers Regulations, the details of the purchases performed in the above-mentioned period:

Date Number of shares purchased Average purchase price (€) 20/03/2023 1,928 23,36210 24/03/2023 2,000 24,61500 Total 3,928 24.00003

The purchase operations were carried out in respect of the limitations set by art. 2357 of the Italian civil code as well as in compliance with art. 132 of D. Lgs. 24 February 1998 n. 58 and art. 144-bis of Issuer Regulations, on the market following procedures established by Stock Exchange regulations, not allowing the direct matching of purchase orders with predetermined sale orders.

Moreover, the purchases were made for daily volumes not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of ordinary shares of the Issuer traded on the market, in compliance with Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is the holding company of a group of firms operating in online broking of financial products with an aggregator model (main web sites: MutuiOnline.it and Segugio.it) and in the outsourcing of complex processes for the financial services industry in the Italian market.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati, 1/A - 20124 Milano, Italy

Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2 - 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02.83443.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet:www.gruppomol.it

C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

Per informazioni stampa:

LOB PR + Content -www.lobcom.it

Via Volturno, 46 - 20124 - Milano

Giangiuseppe Bianchi - gbianchi@lobcom.it - 335 6765624

2