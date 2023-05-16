Milan, 16 May 2023

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION

OF THE PROGRAM FOR THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY THE ISSUER

With reference to the program for the purchase of own shares by Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the Issuer) announced on 19 November 2021 within the limits and with the purposes of the authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 27 April 2023, the Issuer informs that between 8 and 12 May 2023 it has bought, through Equita Sim S.p.A., a total of 4,343 ordinary shares of (equal to around 0.011% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer), for an average purchase price of € 27.57588 per share gross of commissions.

As a consequence, as of 12 May 2023 the Issuer and its subsidiaries held a total of 2,592,480 own shares of the Issuer, directly held by the Issuer, equal to around 6.481% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer. Considering the shares that accrued the increased voting rights pursuant to article 11 bis of the Company bylaws, the shares held by the Company are equal to 4.962% of the total voting rights.

The following table provides, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Issuers Regulations, the details of the purchases performed in the above-mentioned period:

Number of Average Date shares purchase price purchased (€) 08/05/2023 1,139 27.58690 10/05/2023 76 26.95000 11/05/2023 544 27.52570 12/05/2023 2,584 27.60000 Total 4,343 27.57588

The purchase operations were carried out in respect of the limitations set by art. 2357 of the Italian civil code as well as in compliance with art. 132 of D. Lgs. 24 February 1998 n. 58 and art. 144-BIS of Issuer Regulations, on the market following procedures established by Stock Exchange regulations, not allowing the direct matching of purchase orders with predetermined sale orders.

Moreover, the purchases were made for daily volumes not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of ordinary shares of the Issuer traded on the market, in compliance with Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is the holding company of a group of firms operating in online broking of financial products with an aggregator model (main web sites: MutuiOnline.it and Segugio.it) and in the outsourcing of complex processes for the financial services industry in the Italian market.

