Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:08:40 2023-05-16 am EDT
26.80 EUR   -1.47%
06:12aGruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
05/15MutuiOnline increases quarterly profit; revenues also grow well
AN
05/10Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Gruppo MutuiOnline S p A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares

05/16/2023 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, 16 May 2023

PRESS RELEASE

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A.: UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION

OF THE PROGRAM FOR THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY THE ISSUER

With reference to the program for the purchase of own shares by Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (the Issuer) announced on 19 November 2021 within the limits and with the purposes of the authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on 27 April 2023, the Issuer informs that between 8 and 12 May 2023 it has bought, through Equita Sim S.p.A., a total of 4,343 ordinary shares of (equal to around 0.011% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer), for an average purchase price of € 27.57588 per share gross of commissions.

As a consequence, as of 12 May 2023 the Issuer and its subsidiaries held a total of 2,592,480 own shares of the Issuer, directly held by the Issuer, equal to around 6.481% of the ordinary share capital of the Issuer. Considering the shares that accrued the increased voting rights pursuant to article 11 bis of the Company bylaws, the shares held by the Company are equal to 4.962% of the total voting rights.

The following table provides, pursuant to art. 87-bis of Issuers Regulations, the details of the purchases performed in the above-mentioned period:

Number of

Average

Date

shares

purchase price

purchased

(€)

08/05/2023

1,139

27.58690

10/05/2023

76

26.95000

11/05/2023

544

27.52570

12/05/2023

2,584

27.60000

Total

4,343

27.57588

The purchase operations were carried out in respect of the limitations set by art. 2357 of the Italian civil code as well as in compliance with art. 132 of D. Lgs. 24 February 1998 n. 58 and art. 144-BIS of Issuer Regulations, on the market following procedures established by Stock Exchange regulations, not allowing the direct matching of purchase orders with predetermined sale orders.

Moreover, the purchases were made for daily volumes not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of ordinary shares of the Issuer traded on the market, in compliance with Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is the holding company of a group of firms operating in online broking of financial products with an aggregator model (main web sites: MutuiOnline.it and Segugio.it) and in the outsourcing of complex processes for the financial services industry in the Italian market.

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. (in breve Gruppo MOL S.p.A. o MOL Holding S.p.A.)

Sede Legale: Via F. Casati, 1/A - 20124 Milano, Italy

Sede Operativa: Via Desenzano, 2 - 20146 Milano, Italy

Tel +39.02.83443.1 - Fax +39.02.91.39.08.63 - internet: www.gruppomol.it

C.F. e P.I. 05072190969 - REA 1794425 - CCIAA 05072190969

Capitale Sociale Euro 1.012.354,01 Interamente Versato

Per informazioni stampa:

LOB PR + Content - www.lobcom.it

Via Volturno, 46 - 20124 - Milano

Giangiuseppe Bianchi - gbianchi@lobcom.it- 335 6765624

2

Disclaimer

Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 10:11:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
06:12aGruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
05/15MutuiOnline increases quarterly profit; revenues also grow well
AN
05/10Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
05/02MutuiOnline has purchased approximately 8,300 of its own shares
AN
04/27MutuiOnline has purchased more than 6,200 of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/27Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Separate annual financial statements and consolidated annual fi..
PU
04/26Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
04/18Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Comunicazione resa ai sensi dell’art. 85–bis, comma 4..
PU
04/11Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
04/06Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Draft statutory annual financial statements and consolidated an..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 398 M 433 M 433 M
Net income 2023 53,6 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
Net Debt 2023 299 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,7x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 1 019 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 555
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,20 €
Average target price 32,50 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Fracassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Masciandaro CFO, Head-Administration & Control
Marco Pescarmona Executive Chairman
Giuseppe Spagoni Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Carlo de Brabant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A3.34%1 107
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED2.09%49 237
ORIX CORPORATION12.32%20 461
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-14.88%11 987
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED38.62%10 019
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-2.94%6 098
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer