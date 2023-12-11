(Alliance News) - Gruppo MutuiOnline Spa reported Monday that it purchased 14,302 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR28.64 or so, for a total value of EUR409,600 or so.

As of today, the company holds 2.8 million treasury shares, accounting for 5.5 percent of its share capital.

MutuiOnline Group's stock closed Monday in

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.