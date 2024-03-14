(Alliance News) - Gruppo MutuiOnline Spa on Thursday reported net income of EUR35.4 million in 2023, down 26 percent from EUR47.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The company proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.12 per share, confirming that of 2022.

Consolidated revenues in the period stood at EUR404.2 million from EUR310.8 million in 2022, up 30 percent.

Ebitda as of December 31 was EUR108.2 million from EUR88.6 million in 2022, up 22 percent.

Ebit was EUR63.1 million from EUR66.5 million in 2022, down 5.2%.

Net financial position was negative EUR299.6 million from negative EUR195.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

MutuiOnline Group on Thursday closed in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR33.00 per share.

