(Alliance News) - MutuiOnline Spa Group reported Wednesday that it bought back 11,068 of its own ordinary shares between March 4 and March 8.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR33.56 per share, with a total value of about EUR371,000.

To date, the company holds 2.6 million treasury shares, representing 6.4 percent of its share capital.

MutuiOnline Group's stock closed Wednesday down 1.1 percent at EUR32.75 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

