  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A
  News
  7. Summary
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:28 2023-03-15 pm EDT
24.72 EUR   -4.63%
02:44aMutuiOnline closes 2022 with rising profit; there's dividend
AN
03/13MutuiOnline has purchased more than 10,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/13Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MutuiOnline closes 2022 with rising profit; there's dividend

03/16/2023 | 02:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Gruppo MutuiOnline Spa on Wednesday evening approved the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, which closed with a net income that increased by 167 percent in the year ending December 31, 2022, from EUR17.8 million in fiscal year 2021 to EUR47.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The board also proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.12 per share from EUR0.42 in the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 were EUR310.8 million, down 0.9 percent from EUR313.5 million in the previous year.

Ebitda records in the year ended December 31, 2022 a decrease of 4.3% from the previous year, from EUR92.6 million in fiscal year 2021 to EUR88.6 million in fiscal year 2022.

Operating income in the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by 3.5% from the previous year, from EUR69.0 million in FY2021 to EUR66.5 million in FY2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the group's net financial position showed a negative cash position of EUR195.2 million, worsening by EUR146.4 million compared to December 31, 2021.

MutuiOnline closed Wednesday's session in the red by 4.6 percent at EUR24.72 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 313 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2022 47,6 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
Net Debt 2022 187 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 930 M 980 M 980 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 467
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,72 €
Average target price 33,90 €
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Fracassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Masciandaro CFO, Head-Administration & Control
Marco Pescarmona Executive Chairman
Giuseppe Spagoni Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Carlo de Brabant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A-6.08%980
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-12.83%42 015
ORIX CORPORATION3.68%19 115
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-12.05%13 312
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED3.25%7 425
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-10.91%5 640