MutuiOnline closes 2022 with rising profit; there's dividend

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Gruppo MutuiOnline Spa on Wednesday evening approved the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, which closed with a net income that increased by 167 percent in the year ending December 31, 2022, from EUR17.8 million in fiscal year 2021 to EUR47.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The board also proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.12 per share from EUR0.42 in the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 were EUR310.8 million, down 0.9 percent from EUR313.5 million in the previous year.

Ebitda records in the year ended December 31, 2022 a decrease of 4.3% from the previous year, from EUR92.6 million in fiscal year 2021 to EUR88.6 million in fiscal year 2022.

Operating income in the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by 3.5% from the previous year, from EUR69.0 million in FY2021 to EUR66.5 million in FY2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the group's net financial position showed a negative cash position of EUR195.2 million, worsening by EUR146.4 million compared to December 31, 2021.

MutuiOnline closed Wednesday's session in the red by 4.6 percent at EUR24.72 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

