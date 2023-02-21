Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:17 2023-02-20 am EST
29.22 EUR   -1.08%
01:38aMutuiOnline continues with buyback program and purchases 5,000 shares
AN
02/20Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
02/15MutuiOnline Group purchased 5,798 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MutuiOnline continues with buyback program and purchases 5,000 shares

02/21/2023 | 01:38am EST
(Alliance News) - MutuiOnline Spa Group announced Monday that it bought back 5,350 ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR29.48051 for a total consideration of EUR157,720.72.

As a result, as of February 17, 2023, the group holds a total of 2.5 million shares or about 6.3 percent of the share capital.

MutuiOnline Group on Monday closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR29.22 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

