MutuiOnline continues with buyback program and purchases 5,000 shares

(Alliance News) - MutuiOnline Spa Group announced Monday that it bought back 5,350 ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR29.48051 for a total consideration of EUR157,720.72.

As a result, as of February 17, 2023, the group holds a total of 2.5 million shares or about 6.3 percent of the share capital.

MutuiOnline Group on Monday closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR29.22 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

