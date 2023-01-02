MutuiOnline has purchased more than 2,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - MutuiOnline Spa Group announced Monday that it bought back 2,192 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR26.20263, for a total value of EUR57,436.16.

To date, the company holds 2.5 million treasury shares, representing 6.2 percent of its share capital.

MutuiOnline's stock is in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR26.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

