Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:54 2023-01-02 am EST
26.24 EUR   -0.30%
09:42aMutuiOnline has purchased more than 2,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
06:48aGruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
2022Global markets live: Tesla, Nio, Mastercard, AstraZeneca, Swiss...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MutuiOnline has purchased more than 2,000 shares of its own common stock

01/02/2023 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - MutuiOnline Spa Group announced Monday that it bought back 2,192 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR26.20263, for a total value of EUR57,436.16.

To date, the company holds 2.5 million treasury shares, representing 6.2 percent of its share capital.

MutuiOnline's stock is in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR26.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
09:42aMutuiOnline has purchased more than 2,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
06:48aGruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
2022Global markets live: Tesla, Nio, Mastercard, AstraZeneca, Swiss...
MS
2022Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
2022Akela takes over 5,600 common shares of MutuiOnline Group
AN
2022Alma Ventures increases its stake in MutuiOnline Group
AN
2022Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
2022Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
2022Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
2022Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Presentazione risultati terzo trimestre 2022 (in inglese)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 313 M 335 M 335 M
Net income 2022 47,6 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net Debt 2022 187 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 992 M 1 060 M 1 060 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 467
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,32 €
Average target price 33,90 €
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Fracassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Masciandaro CFO, Head-Administration & Control
Marco Pescarmona Executive Chairman
Giuseppe Spagoni Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Carlo de Brabant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A0.00%1 060
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%47 927
ORIX CORPORATION0.00%18 800
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL0.00%14 805
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED0.00%7 180
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED0.00%6 243