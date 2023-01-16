MutuiOnline has purchased more than 8,200 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Gruppo MutuiOnline Spa reported Monday that it bought back 8,205 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 3 and Jan. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR27.9835, for a total value of EUR229,604.61.

As of today, the company holds 2.5 million treasury shares, accounting for 6.2 percent of its share capital.

MutuiOnline's stock closed Monday up 1.52 percent to EUR29.12 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

