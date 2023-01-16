Advanced search
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:54 2023-01-16 am EST
29.06 EUR   +1.25%
12:10pGruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
01/09MutuiOnline, shareholder Alma Ventures takes over 35,000 more shares
AN
01/02Alma Ventures rises again in MutuiOnline Group, 2,799 shares taken over
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MutuiOnline has purchased more than 8,200 shares of its own common stock

01/16/2023 | 01:32pm EST
(Alliance News) - Gruppo MutuiOnline Spa reported Monday that it bought back 8,205 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 3 and Jan. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR27.9835, for a total value of EUR229,604.61.

As of today, the company holds 2.5 million treasury shares, accounting for 6.2 percent of its share capital.

MutuiOnline's stock closed Monday up 1.52 percent to EUR29.12 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

