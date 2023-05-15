MutuiOnline increases quarterly profit; revenues also grow well

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Gruppo MutuiOnline Spa on Monday approved the interim report for the quarter ended March 31, which closed with net income decreasing by 18 percent in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from EUR11.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 to EUR9.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, "mainly due to the significant increase in interest expense," the company's note says.

Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were EUR93.9 million, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

Ebitda increased by 9.7 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the same period last year, from EUR21.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 to EUR23.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The Net Financial Position as of March 31, 2023 showed a negative balance of EUR325.8 million, compared to a negative balance of EUR195.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

MutuiOnline closed Monday's session up 1.5 percent to EUR27.20 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.