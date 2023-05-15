Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   IT0004195308

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A

(MOL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-15 am EDT
27.20 EUR   -1.45%
12:38pMutuiOnline increases quarterly profit; revenues also grow well
AN
05/10Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
05/02MutuiOnline has purchased approximately 8,300 of its own shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

MutuiOnline increases quarterly profit; revenues also grow well

05/15/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Gruppo MutuiOnline Spa on Monday approved the interim report for the quarter ended March 31, which closed with net income decreasing by 18 percent in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from EUR11.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 to EUR9.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, "mainly due to the significant increase in interest expense," the company's note says.

Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were EUR93.9 million, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

Ebitda increased by 9.7 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the same period last year, from EUR21.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 to EUR23.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The Net Financial Position as of March 31, 2023 showed a negative balance of EUR325.8 million, compared to a negative balance of EUR195.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

MutuiOnline closed Monday's session up 1.5 percent to EUR27.20 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
12:38pMutuiOnline increases quarterly profit; revenues also grow well
AN
05/10Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
05/02MutuiOnline has purchased approximately 8,300 of its own shares
AN
04/27MutuiOnline has purchased more than 6,200 of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/27Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Separate annual financial statements and consolidated annual fi..
PU
04/26Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
04/18Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Comunicazione resa ai sensi dell’art. 85–bis, comma 4..
PU
04/11Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own ..
PU
04/06Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Draft statutory annual financial statements and consolidated an..
PU
04/06Gruppo Mutuionline S P A : Comunicazione resa ai sensi dell’art. 85–bis, comma 4..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 398 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2023 53,6 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net Debt 2023 299 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 1 034 M 1 122 M 1 122 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
EV / Sales 2024 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 555
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,60 €
Average target price 32,50 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Fracassi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Masciandaro CFO, Head-Administration & Control
Marco Pescarmona Executive Chairman
Giuseppe Spagoni Chief Technology Officer
Matteo Carlo de Brabant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S.P.A4.86%1 122
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED2.12%49 268
ORIX CORPORATION8.61%19 898
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-17.59%11 606
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED38.97%10 048
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-2.22%6 145
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer