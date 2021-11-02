General Announcement::Update on discharge of relevant encumbrance

GS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201427862D)

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

UPDATE ON DISCHARGE OF RELEVANT ENCUMBRANCE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of GS Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" and each a "Group Company") refers to the Company's announcements dated:

13 June 2021 in respect of, among others, the existing encumbrance on the outstanding services fees of RMB 100 million received by Wish Health Management (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (the " 13 June 2021 Announcement ") and the announcement dated 17 June 2021 in response to certain queries from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the " SGX-ST ") in respect of the 13 June 2021 Announcement; 1 July 2021 in respect of the status of registration of the New Third Party Mortgage and removal of the Relevant Encumbrance; 19 July 2021 in relation to obtaining further guarantees from Kaifeng Jufeel Biotechnology

Co., Ltd. (" Kaifeng Jufeel ") and Mr Zhang Rongxuan (" Mr Zhang "); 18 August 2021 relating to the guarantee agreements (the " Guarantees ") signed by Kaifeng Jufeel and Mr Zhang (collectively, the " Guarantors ") in favour of Wish Hospitality Holdings Private Limited (" Wish "); and 30 September 2021 relating to the extension of the deadline for the discharge of the Relevant Encumbrance,

(collectively, the "Announcements").

Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcements.

1. UPDATE ON DISCHARGE OF RELEVANT ENCUMBRANCE

1.1 On 30 September 2021, the Company announced that the deadline for the Guarantors to procure the release and discharge of the Relevant Encumbrance was extended from 30 September 2021 to 31 October 2021. The Company has since received an update from Mr Zhang that he is still unable to procure the release and discharge of the Relevant Encumbrance by the extended deadline. Mr Zhang explained that the current property and lending climate have been significantly impacted by the current China Evergrande's crisis, causing borrowers to face more difficulties in using properties as a pledge to secure financing as lenders have tightened their requirements. This has also in turn affected his ability to provide sufficient collateral in order to satisfy the Third Party lender for the purpose of releasing the Relevant Encumbrance. Shareholders should note that the RMB 100 million (being service fees payable by the relevant BOP Secured Outlets) was already received and collected in Wish Shanghai's PRC bank account but is subjected to the Relevant Encumbrance as Kaifeng Jufeel had previously secured a loan from a Third Party lender and in turn extended the loan proceeds to the relevant BOP Secured Outlets to facilitate payment of such RMB 100 million to Wish Shanghai.