June 27, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Takashi Abe

President

GS Yuasa Corporation

1, Inobanba-cho, Nishinosho, Kisshoin, Minami-ku,Kyoto, Japan

Notice of the Resolutions of the 20th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support.

The report and resolutions of the Company's 20th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders are as follows.

Matters reported: 1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 20th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the Results of Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year

Matters resolved:

Proposal 1 Appropriation of surplus

This item was approved as proposed, and it was decided that the year-end dividend will be 55 yen per share, effective June 28, 2024.

Proposal 2 Election of seven (7) directors

For this item, Osamu Murao, Takashi Abe, Masahiro Shibutani, Hiroaki Matsushima, Takayoshi Matsunaga, Yoshiko Nonogaki, and Koji Nitto were elected as directors as proposed, and each took office.

Proposal 3 Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

For this item, Yoshiyuki Sanada was elected as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member as proposed, and took office.

Proposal 4 Payment of bonuses for directors

For this item, payment of bonuses totaling up to 20 million to four (4) directors excluding outside directors at the end of the 20th fiscal year was approved.