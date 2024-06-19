June 19, 2024
GS Yuasa Corporation

GS Yuasa Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6674) has received orders for a lithium-ion battery storage systems with a storage capacity of Approx. 50MWh ("the facility") to Tsunokobaru Power Storage Station from Chiyoda Corporation.
The Power Storage Station will be constructed by Nijio Co.,Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. with subsidies from Sustainable open Innovation Initiative (SII).

The facility is equipped with the "LEPS-2-14" lithium-ion battery for industrial use which is manufactured by GS Yuasa. The receipt of this order was secured as a result of a favorable evaluation of the quality, safety measures, and prompt after-sales service system of GS Yuasa products.

The introduction of renewable energy has been increasing in recent years. However, there are some issues, such as instability in the power supply and demand balance in the power system because the amount of electricity generated varies depending on the weather and the time, and the need to control the power generation output when the demand for electricity is low. These storage systems contribute to the maximum utilization of renewable energy by adjusting the power supply balance and stabilizing the power system by recharging and discharging power to the grid to which they are connected.

GS Yuasa will continue contributing to the field of power supply stabilization through expanding sales of its lithium-ion battery power storage systems. By helping to facilitate power grid adjustment capabilities, GS Yuasa is also contributing to further expansion of renewable energy use in support of Japan's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Features of lithium-ion battery storage system

1. High level of safety ensured as voltage of all cells can be monitored and temperatures of all modules can be controlled
2. As the modules are fan-less, malfunctions are less likely to occur and the number of parts requiring replacement has been substantially reduced
3. Modules housed in fire prevention ordinance compliant cubicles in accordance with relevant laws and regulations
4. Able to withstand severely cold climatic conditions

GS Yuasa's services

Constant voltage monitoring and failure monitoring are performed on all of the cells to ensure the reliability of the entire system. In the event of a malfunction, GS Yuasa utilizes its nationwide service network (one of Japan's largest) to promptly respond to customer needs.

Overview of the Lithium-ion storage battery facility
Delivery destination Tsunokobaru Power Storage Station
Location Tsunokobaru, Oita
Start of construction May, 2025
Scheduled date of operation FY 2026 (planed)
Battery type LEPS-2-14 lithium-ion batteries
Output（MW） 25
Capacity (MWh) 50
Conceptional image of Energy Storage Station （The white containers are lithium-ion storage battery storage systems）

*Created by Chiyoda Corporation (using Google Maps and map data from the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GS Yuasa Corporation published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 07:09:01 UTC.