GS Yuasa : Orders of 50MWh Large scale Lithium ion Storage Battery System, For “Tsunokobaru Power Storage Station”
June 19, 2024 at 03:10 am EDT
GS Yuasa Corporation
GS Yuasa Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6674) has received orders for a lithium-ion battery storage systems with a storage capacity of Approx. 50MWh ("the facility") to Tsunokobaru Power Storage Station from Chiyoda Corporation.
The Power Storage Station will be constructed by Nijio Co.,Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. with subsidies from Sustainable open Innovation Initiative (SII).
The facility is equipped with the "LEPS-2-14" lithium-ion battery for industrial use which is manufactured by GS Yuasa. The receipt of this order was secured as a result of a favorable evaluation of the quality, safety measures, and prompt after-sales service system of GS Yuasa products.
The introduction of renewable energy has been increasing in recent years. However, there are some issues, such as instability in the power supply and demand balance in the power system because the amount of electricity generated varies depending on the weather and the time, and the need to control the power generation output when the demand for electricity is low. These storage systems contribute to the maximum utilization of renewable energy by adjusting the power supply balance and stabilizing the power system by recharging and discharging power to the grid to which they are connected.
GS Yuasa will continue contributing to the field of power supply stabilization through expanding sales of its lithium-ion battery power storage systems. By helping to facilitate power grid adjustment capabilities, GS Yuasa is also contributing to further expansion of renewable energy use in support of Japan's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
Features of lithium-ion battery storage system
1. High level of safety ensured as voltage of all cells can be monitored and temperatures of all modules can be controlled
2. As the modules are fan-less, malfunctions are less likely to occur and the number of parts requiring replacement has been substantially reduced
3. Modules housed in fire prevention ordinance compliant cubicles in accordance with relevant laws and regulations
4. Able to withstand severely cold climatic conditions
GS Yuasa's services
Constant voltage monitoring and failure monitoring are performed on all of the cells to ensure the reliability of the entire system. In the event of a malfunction, GS Yuasa utilizes its nationwide service network (one of Japan's largest) to promptly respond to customer needs.
Overview of the Lithium-ion storage battery facility
Delivery destination
Tsunokobaru Power Storage Station
Location
Tsunokobaru, Oita
Start of construction
May, 2025
Scheduled date of operation
FY 2026 (planed)
Battery type
LEPS-2-14 lithium-ion batteries
Output（MW）
25
Capacity (MWh)
50
Conceptional image of Energy Storage Station （The white containers are lithium-ion storage battery storage systems）
*Created by Chiyoda Corporation (using Google Maps and map data from the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan)
GS Yuasa Corporation specializes in the manufacture and marketing of batteries and lighting products. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- car batteries (67.5%). 67.2% of sales are internationally;
- industrial batteries (16.9%): lead batteries, alkaline batteries, etc.;
- lithium-ion automotive batteries (11%);
- other (4.6%): including lighting products and systems.