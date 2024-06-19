GS Yuasa Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6674) has received orders for a lithium-ion battery storage systems with a storage capacity of Approx. 50MWh ("the facility") to Tsunokobaru Power Storage Station from Chiyoda Corporation.

The Power Storage Station will be constructed by Nijio Co.,Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. with subsidies from Sustainable open Innovation Initiative (SII).



The facility is equipped with the "LEPS-2-14" lithium-ion battery for industrial use which is manufactured by GS Yuasa. The receipt of this order was secured as a result of a favorable evaluation of the quality, safety measures, and prompt after-sales service system of GS Yuasa products.



The introduction of renewable energy has been increasing in recent years. However, there are some issues, such as instability in the power supply and demand balance in the power system because the amount of electricity generated varies depending on the weather and the time, and the need to control the power generation output when the demand for electricity is low. These storage systems contribute to the maximum utilization of renewable energy by adjusting the power supply balance and stabilizing the power system by recharging and discharging power to the grid to which they are connected.



GS Yuasa will continue contributing to the field of power supply stabilization through expanding sales of its lithium-ion battery power storage systems. By helping to facilitate power grid adjustment capabilities, GS Yuasa is also contributing to further expansion of renewable energy use in support of Japan's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.