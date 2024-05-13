20243月期 第4四半期 決算補足資料

FY2023 4Q Financial Result Supplementary Materials

目次

Index

P1

連結損益計算書

Consolidated income statement

P2

セグメント別売上・利益

Segment Results

P3

地域別売上・有形固定資産

Sales/Property, plant and equipment by Region

P4

自動車電池（国内）事業

Automotive Batteries (Japan)

P5

自動車電池（海外）事業

Automotive Batteries (Overseas)

P6

産業電池電源事業

Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies

P7

車載用リチウムイオン電池事業

Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries

P8

特殊電池およびその他事業

Specialized Batteries and Others

P9

営業利益増減要因（前年比較）

Factors for Operating Income Change (year-on-year comparison)

P10

その他補足資料

Other supplementary materials

P11

注： Notes:

1.四捨五入により、決算補足資料は「決算短信」「四半期報告書」などと異なることがございます。

These reference data may differ from "Earnings Report" or "Quarterly Report" due to rounding off.

2.本資料は、当社グループの業績等についての一般的な情報提供を目的とするものです。

本書に含まれる予測、予想、計画その他の将来情報は、当社において利用可能な情報に基づく現時点における当社の認識又は判断に基づくものであり、 実際の結果はこれらの情報と大きく異なることがあります。

また、当社は、本資料に記載された情報に変更又は更新があった場合にも、その内容を提供又は開示する義務を負うものではありません。 Although this material has been prepared with information believed to be correct, GS Yuasa Corporation does not guarantee the accuracy or the completeness of such information. Also, the information herein contains forward-lookingstatements regarding the Company's plans, outlooks, strategies and results for the future. All the forward-lookingstatements are based on judgments derived from information available to the Company at the time of release. Certain risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any projections presented herein.

3.本資料は2024510日に作成したものです。 This material was produced on May 10, 2024.

（億円、100 million yen

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

連結損益計算書／Consolidated income statement

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

売上高

Net sales

4,110

4,131

3,956

3,865

4,321

1,114

1,238

2,352

1,397

3,749

1,429

2,825

5,177

1,205

1,363

2,568

1,548

4,116

1,513

3,061

5,629

2,600

5,800

2,600

5,800

5,600

5,600

2,630

5,900

売上原価

Cost of sales

3,179

3,181

3,026

2,899

3,354

874

987

1,860

1,074

2,934

1,111

2,185

4,045

947

1,070

2,017

1,168

3,185

1,182

2,350

4,367

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

売上総利益

Gross profit

931

950

929

966

968

241

251

492

323

815

318

641

1,132

258

293

551

380

931

331

711

1,262

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

荷造運送費

Packing and transportation costs

104

103

100

104

115

-

-

57

-

-

-

66

123

-

-

56

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

従業員給与及び賞与

Employee salaries and bonuses

193

194

196

205

221

-

-

121

-

-

-

123

244

-

-

134

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

福利厚生費

Welfare expense

34

40

37

35

36

-

-

20

-

-

-

21

40

-

-

20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

退職給付費用

Retirement benefit liability

7

8

10

14

10

-

-

2

-

-

-

3

5

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

不動産賃借料

Real estate rent

13

15

10

10

10

-

-

6

-

-

-

5

11

-

-

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

減価償却費

Depreciation

33

33

32

32

30

-

-

14

-

-

-

19

33

-

-

19

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

研究開発費

R&D expenses

53

57

72

80

93

-

-

51

-

-

-

54

105

-

-

43

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

その他販管費

Other SG & A expenses

272

274

255

238

226

-

-

138

-

-

-

118

256

-

-

144

-

-

-

422

846

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

711

723

712

718

741

205

205

817

210

214

846

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

販売費及び一般管理費

Selling, general and administrative expenses

410

215

625

193

408

424

213

637

209

422

営業利益

Operating profit

219

227

217

248

227

36

47

82

108

190

125

233

315

48

78

127

167

294

122

289

416

80

330

90

330

370

420

130

440

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

5.3%

5.5%

5.5%

6.4%

5.2%

3.2%

3.8%

3.5%

7.7%

5.1%

8.8%

8.2%

6.1%

4.0%

5.8%

4.9%

10.8%

7.1%

8.1%

9.4%

7.4%

3.1%

5.7%

3.5%

5.7%

6.6%

7.5%

4.9%

7.5%

営業外収益

Non-operating income

15

42

37

46

40

14

5

19

-0

19

5

5

24

17

12

29

23

52

41

64

93

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

営業外費用

Non-operating expenses

20

21

22

21

20

27

14

41

7

48

48

55

96

16

20

36

20

56

13

33

69

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

経常利益

Ordinary profit

214

247

231

273

247

22

38

60

100

161

82

182

242

49

71

120

170

290

150

320

440

60

270

70

270

320

380

125

440

特別利益

Extraordinary income

8

39

24

17

24

10

5

15

1

16

53

54

69

4

0

5

32

37

7

39

44

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

特別損失

Extraordinary losses

14

34

22

41

78

1

2

3

2

5

35

37

40

7

1

8

30

38

17

47

55

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

税金等調整前純利益

Profit before income taxes

208

252

233

248

192

31

41

72

100

172

100

199

271

47

70

117

172

289

140

312

429

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

法人税等

Income taxes

54

81

66

101

67

13

19

32

25

57

29

54

86

15

13

29

32

61

-14

18

47

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

純利益

Profit

153

171

167

148

126

18

22

40

75

115

70

145

185

31

57

88

140

228

154

294

382

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

非支配株主帰属純利益

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

39

36

30

33

41

12

11

23

13

36

10

23

46

15

14

29

22

51

11

33

61

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

親会社株主帰属純利益

Profit attributable to owners of parent

114

135

137

115

85

6

11

17

61

78

61

122

139

16

43

60

118

177

143

261

321

15

140

25

140

160

210

60

260

（純利益率）

(Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio)

2.8%

3.3%

3.5%

3.0%

2.0%

0.5%

0.9%

0.7%

4.4%

2.1%

4.3%

4.3%

2.7%

1.4%

3.2%

2.3%

7.6%

4.3%

9.5%

8.5%

5.7%

0.6%

2.4%

1.0%

2.4%

2.9%

3.8%

2.3%

4.4%

のれん等償却前営業利益

Operating profit before amortization of goodwill

241

251

239

271

239

38

49

88

110

198

123

233

321

49

80

129

169

298

124

293

422

-

340

-

340

375

425

-

445

（のれん等償却前営業利益率）

(Operating profit before amortization of goodwill ratio)

5.9%

6.1%

6.1%

7.0%

5.5%

3.4%

4.0%

3.7%

7.9%

5.3%

8.6%

8.3%

6.2%

4.1%

5.9%

5.0%

10.9%

7.2%

8.2%

9.6%

7.5%

-

5.9%

-

5.9%

6.7%

7.6%

-

7.5%

のれん等償却前親会社株主帰属純利益

Profit attributable to owners of parent before amortization of goodwill

139

160

159

135

95

9

14

22

64

86

58

122

144

17

44

62

119

181

145

265

326

-

150

-

150

165

215

-

265

（のれん等償却純利益率）

(Profit attributable to owners of parent before amortization of goodwill ratio)

3.4%

3.9%

4.0%

3.5%

2.2%

0.8%

1.1%

0.9%

4.6%

2.3%

4.1%

4.3%

2.8%

1.4%

3.3%

2.4%

7.7%

4.4%

9.6%

8.6%

5.8%

-

2.6%

-

2.6%

2.9%

3.8%

-

4.5%

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24

前年比

Year-on year comparison

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

売上高

Net sales

114.3%

100.5%

95.8%

97.7%

111.8%

116.7%

124.2%

120.6%

118.3%

119.7%

120.1%

119.2%

119.8%

108.2%

110.1%

109.2%

110.8%

109.8%

105.9%

108.3%

108.7%

110.5%

112.0%

110.5%

112.0%

108.2%

108.2%

102.4%

104.8%

営業利益

Operating profit

94.9%

103.3%

95.7%

114.5%

91.4%

111.2%

230.9%

157.4%

124.1%

136.6%

142.7%

133.5%

139.0%

135.5%

168.4%

154.1%

155.1%

154.7%

97.7%

124.2%

132.0%

97.3%

104.8%

109.4%

104.8%

117.5%

133.3%

102.6%

105.8%

経常利益

Ordinary profit

94.9%

115.6%

93.5%

118.0%

90.5%

52.6%

163.8%

91.6%

105.7%

99.9%

94.7%

100.5%

98.1%

219.7%

187.3%

199.4%

168.8%

180.3%

184.3%

175.8%

181.6%

99.8%

111.5%

116.4%

111.5%

132.2%

156.9%

104.2%

100.0%

親会社株主帰属純利益

Profit attributable to owners of parent

93.6%

118.1%

101.1%

83.8%

73.9%

22.8%

-232.3%

77.6%

537.8%

234.4%

118.7%

195.1%

164.4%

269.4%

391.4%

347.8%

192.0%

226.0%

235.7%

213.7%

230.3%

87.6%

100.5%

145.9%

100.5%

114.9%

150.8%

100.7%

81.1%

のれん等償却前営業利益

Operating profit before amortization of goodwill

99.5%

104.1%

95.5%

113.1%

88.1%

101.6%

190.9%

137.9%

126.6%

131.4%

139.8%

133.2%

134.5%

129.0%

162.0%

147.6%

153.1%

150.7%

101.0%

125.7%

131.7%

-

106.0%

-

106.0%

116.9%

132.5%

-

105.4%

のれん等償却前親会社株主帰属純利益

Profit attributable to owners of parent before amortization of goodwill

101.4%

115.0%

99.7%

85.0%

70.2%

27.3%

6830.0%

69.9%

581.9%

201.1%

111.4%

193.6%

152.0%

201.3%

324.7%

276.8%

186.4%

209.7%

250.4%

216.8%

226.1%

-

103.9%

-

103.9%

114.3%

148.9%

-

81.2%

P2

（億円、100 million yen

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

セグメント別売上・利益／Segment Results

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

自動車電池（国内） 売上高

Automotive Batteries (Japan) Net sales

892

915

881

836

815

177

200

377

255

631

247

501

878

196

215

411

278

689

252

530

940

-

940

-

940

950

950

-

1,000

営業利益

Operating profit

61

78

70

87

59

10

8

18

25

42

23

48

65

10

11

22

30

52

29

59

81

-

55

-

55

70

70

-

80

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

6.9%

8.5%

7.9%

10.4%

7.2%

5.4%

4.0%

4.7%

9.7%

6.7%

9.4%

9.6%

7.5%

5.2%

5.3%

5.3%

10.9%

7.6%

11.4%

11.1%

8.6%

-

5.9%

-

5.9%

7.4%

7.4%

-

8.0%

自動車電池（海外） 売上高

Automotive Batteries (Overseas) Net sales

1,856

1,771

1,621

1,653

1,867

600

619

1,218

651

1,869

604

1,255

2,473

584

671

1,254

652

1,907

622

1,274

2,529

-

2,520

-

2,520

2,470

2,470

-

2,590

営業利益

Operating profit

90

99

92

122

100

30

31

61

41

102

31

73

133

28

48

76

58

134

18

75

151

-

150

-

150

160

175

-

165

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

4.8%

5.6%

5.7%

7.4%

5.3%

5.0%

5.0%

5.0%

6.3%

5.5%

5.2%

5.8%

5.4%

4.7%

7.2%

6.1%

8.8%

7.0%

2.8%

5.9%

6.0%

-

6.0%

-

6.0%

6.5%

7.1%

-

6.4%

産業電池電源

売上高

Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies

Net sales

742

800

846

840

995

170

225

395

264

659

317

581

976

179

216

395

342

737

359

702

1,097

-

1,110

-

1,110

1,100

1,100

-

1,200

営業利益

Operating profit

74

78

92

69

58

-5

11

6

27

33

53

80

85

2

12

14

51

64

67

118

132

-

90

-

90

95

110

-

130

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

9.9%

9.8%

10.8%

8.2%

5.8%

-3.1%

5.1%

1.5%

10.2%

5.0%

16.6%

13.7%

8.8%

0.8%

5.6%

3.5%

14.8%

8.7%

18.8%

16.8%

12.0%

-

8.1%

-

8.1%

8.6%

10.0%

-

10.8%

車載用リチウムイオン電池 売上高

Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Net sales

448

456

423

360

476

124

150

273

179

452

201

380

654

195

211

406

224

629

218

442

848

-

1,030

-

1,030

880

880

-

900

営業利益

Operating profit

13

3

-17

-9

17

4

-2

2

8

10

10

18

20

4

3

7

17

24

2

19

26

-

40

-

40

40

45

-

40

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

2.9%

0.7%

-4.0%

-2.4%

3.5%

3.1%

-1.3%

0.7%

4.4%

2.2%

5.0%

4.7%

3.0%

2.2%

1.4%

1.8%

7.6%

3.9%

1.0%

4.3%

3.1%

-

3.9%

-

3.9%

4.5%

5.1%

-

4.4%

特殊電池およびその他 売上高

Specialized Batteries and Others Net sales

171

189

185

176

168

44

45

89

48

136

60

108

196

52

50

102

51

154

62

113

215

-

200

-

200

200

200

-

210

営業利益

Operating profit

3

-8

3

1

6

0

1

1

9

11

6

15

16

6

5

11

13

24

8

22

32

-

5

-

5

10

25

-

30

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

1.7%

-4.0%

1.7%

0.8%

3.4%

0.2%

2.9%

1.5%

19.7%

7.9%

9.6%

14.0%

8.4%

10.9%

9.7%

10.3%

25.5%

15.4%

13.7%

19.0%

14.9%

-

2.5%

-

2.5%

5.0%

12.5%

-

14.3%

合計

売上高

Total

Net sales

4,110

4,131

3,956

3,865

4,321

1,114

1,238

2,352

1,397

3,749

1,429

2,825

5,177

1,205

1,363

2,568

1,548

4,116

1,513

3,061

5,629

2,600

5,800

2,600

5,800

5,600

5,600

2,630

5,900

営業利益

Operating profit

241

251

239

271

239

38

49

88

110

198

123

233

321

49

80

129

169

298

124

293

422

-

340

-

340

375

425

-

445

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

5.9%

6.1%

6.1%

7.0%

5.5%

3.4%

4.0%

3.7%

7.9%

5.3%

8.6%

8.3%

6.2%

4.1%

5.9%

5.0%

10.9%

7.2%

8.2%

9.6%

7.5%

-

5.9%

-

5.9%

6.7%

7.6%

-

7.5%

売上構成比

Composition of net sales

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

自動車電池（国内）

Automotive Batteries (Japan)

21.7%

22.1%

22.3%

21.6%

18.9%

15.9%

16.1%

16.0%

18.2%

16.8%

17.3%

17.7%

17.0%

16.3%

15.8%

16.0%

18.0%

16.7%

16.6%

17.3%

16.7%

-

16.2%

-

16.2%

17.0%

17.0%

-

16.9%

自動車電池（海外）

Automotive Batteries (Overseas)

45.2%

42.9%

41.0%

42.8%

43.2%

53.8%

50.0%

51.8%

46.6%

49.9%

42.3%

44.4%

47.8%

48.4%

49.2%

48.8%

42.2%

46.3%

41.1%

41.6%

44.9%

-

43.4%

-

43.4%

44.1%

44.1%

-

43.9%

産業電池電源

Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies

18.1%

19.4%

21.4%

21.7%

23.0%

15.3%

18.1%

16.8%

18.9%

17.6%

22.2%

20.6%

18.9%

14.9%

15.8%

15.4%

22.1%

17.9%

23.7%

22.9%

19.5%

-

19.1%

-

19.1%

19.6%

19.6%

-

20.3%

車載用リチウムイオン電池

Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries

10.9%

11.0%

10.7%

9.3%

11.0%

11.1%

12.1%

11.6%

12.8%

12.1%

14.1%

13.5%

12.6%

16.1%

15.5%

15.8%

14.4%

15.3%

14.4%

14.4%

15.1%

-

17.8%

-

17.8%

15.7%

15.7%

-

15.3%

特殊電池およびその他

Specialized Batteries and Others

4.2%

4.6%

4.7%

4.6%

3.9%

3.9%

3.6%

3.8%

3.4%

3.6%

4.2%

3.8%

3.8%

4.3%

3.7%

4.0%

3.3%

3.7%

4.1%

3.7%

3.8%

-

3.4%

-

3.4%

3.6%

3.6%

-

3.6%

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24

前年比

Year-on-year comparison

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

自動車電池（国内） 売上高

Automotive Batteries (Japan) Net sales

132.0%

102.5%

96.3%

95.0%

97.4%

99.4%

114.6%

106.9%

107.9%

107.3%

108.9%

108.4%

107.7%

110.8%

107.5%

109.1%

109.1%

109.1%

102.1%

105.7%

107.1%

-

107.1%

-

107.1%

108.2%

108.2%

-

106.3%

営業利益

Operating profit

108.2%

126.4%

89.8%

124.3%

67.8%

94.6%

104.3%

98.8%

99.3%

99.1%

144.1%

116.9%

111.4%

107.3%

143.7%

123.8%

122.3%

122.9%

123.9%

123.1%

123.3%

-

84.0%

-

84.0%

106.9%

106.9%

-

99.1%

自動車電池（海外） 売上高

Automotive Batteries (Overseas) Net sales

82.0%

123.4%

91.6%

101.9%

113.0%

134.0%

144.5%

139.1%

129.1%

135.4%

123.9%

126.5%

132.4%

97.3%

108.4%

102.9%

100.2%

102.0%

103.0%

101.6%

102.2%

-

101.9%

-

101.9%

99.9%

99.9%

-

102.4%

営業利益

Operating profit

108.8%

95.4%

92.6%

133.1%

81.5%

102.4%

222.3%

140.6%

148.2%

143.6%

109.8%

128.8%

133.9%

91.4%

157.8%

124.8%

139.4%

130.7%

56.3%

103.6%

113.3%

-

112.4%

-

112.4%

119.9%

131.1%

-

109.1%

産業電池電源

売上高

Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies

Net sales

85.7%

110.8%

105.6%

99.4%

118.4%

85.8%

85.9%

85.9%

105.9%

92.9%

111.2%

108.7%

98.1%

105.2%

96.1%

100.0%

129.6%

111.9%

113.3%

120.7%

112.4%

-

113.7%

-

113.7%

112.7%

112.7%

-

109.4%

営業利益

Operating profit

78.8%

116.1%

117.0%

75.2%

83.8%

85.8%

244.1%

-374.4%

121.9%

160.8%

141.0%

134.0%

148.0%

-28.4%

107.1%

228.4%

189.4%

196.5%

127.8%

148.6%

154.2%

-

105.3%

-

105.3%

111.1%

128.7%

-

98.6%

車載用リチウムイオン電池 売上高

Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Net sales

102.0%

107.8%

92.7%

85.1%

132.5%

138.7%

157.8%

148.5%

120.7%

136.1%

139.7%

130.0%

137.2%

157.5%

141.1%

148.5%

124.9%

139.1%

108.6%

116.2%

129.7%

-

157.6%

-

157.6%

134.6%

134.6%

-

106.1%

営業利益

Operating profit

84.6%

106.3%

-569.3%

49.9%

-194.1%

233.5%

-2020.0%

104.0%

70.6%

75.0%

286.6%

122.0%

120.1%

114.1%

-147.5%

406.1%

214.1%

249.6%

20.8%

106.0%

133.4%

-

201.4%

-

201.4%

201.4%

226.6%

-

151.0%

特殊電池およびその他 売上高

Specialized Batteries and Others Net sales

83.0%

98.6%

97.8%

94.9%

95.5%

105.6%

119.4%

112.2%

114.2%

112.9%

127.4%

121.2%

116.9%

119.0%

110.9%

114.9%

108.1%

112.5%

103.1%

105.3%

109.7%

-

101.9%

-

101.9%

101.9%

101.9%

-

97.5%

営業利益

Operating profit

113.9%

101.8%

-42.7%

42.2%

425.7%

2.6%

-339.5%

58.6%

985.3%

327.8%

227.8%

435.2%

284.3%

8085.7%

376.0%

772.8%

140.2%

220.4%

147.0%

142.8%

194.8%

-

30.4%

-

30.4%

60.8%

151.9%

-

93.5%

合計

売上高

Total

Net sales

2933.3%

22.7%

95.8%

97.7%

111.8%

116.7%

124.2%

120.6%

118.3%

119.7%

120.1%

119.2%

119.8%

108.2%

110.1%

109.2%

110.8%

109.8%

105.9%

108.3%

108.7%

-

112.0%

-

112.0%

108.2%

108.2%

102.4%

104.8%

営業利益

Operating profit

2574.5%

22.3%

95.5%

113.1%

88.1%

101.6%

190.9%

137.9%

126.6%

131.4%

139.8%

133.2%

134.5%

129.0%

162.0%

147.6%

153.1%

150.7%

101.0%

125.7%

131.7%

-

106.0%

-

106.0%

116.9%

132.5%

-

105.4%

P3

（億円、100 million yen

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

地域別売上／Results by Region

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

日本

Japan

2,060

2,091

2,129

2,054

2,275

461

550

1,011

677

1,688

763

1,441

2,451

554

624

1,177

826

2,003

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

アジア

Asia

1,104

1,115

1,032

959

1,054

328

379

708

390

1,097

337

727

1,434

320

400

720

379

1,100

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧州

Europe

-

-

-

-

512

164

159

324

188

511

180

367

691

169

186

355

192

547

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

北米

North America

-

-

-

-

156

54

53

107

51

158

50

101

208

58

48

106

46

152

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

その他

Other

283

290

246

278

325

106

97

203

92

295

98

189

393

104

106

210

104

314

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧米

Europe and North America

662

635

548

574

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

売上高

Net sales

4,110

4,131

3,956

3,865

4,321

1,114

1,238

2,352

1,397

3,749

1,429

2,825

5,177

1,205

1,363

2,568

1,548

4,116

1,513

3,061

5,629

2,600

5,800

2,600

5,800

5,600

5,600

2,630

5,900

売上構成比

Composition of net sales

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

日本

Japan

50.1%

50.6%

53.8%

53.1%

52.6%

41.4%

44.4%

43.0%

48.5%

45.0%

53.4%

51.0%

47.3%

45.9%

45.8%

45.8%

53.3%

48.7%

-

アジア

Asia

26.9%

27.0%

26.1%

24.8%

24.4%

29.5%

30.6%

30.1%

27.9%

29.3%

23.6%

25.7%

27.7%

26.6%

29.4%

28.1%

24.5%

26.7%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧州

Europe

-

-

-

-

11.8%

14.8%

12.9%

13.8%

13.4%

13.6%

12.6%

13.0%

13.3%

14.0%

13.6%

13.8%

12.4%

13.3%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

北米

North America

-

-

-

-

3.6%

4.8%

4.3%

4.5%

3.6%

4.2%

3.5%

3.6%

4.0%

4.8%

3.5%

4.1%

2.9%

3.7%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

その他

Other

6.9%

7.0%

6.2%

7.2%

7.5%

9.5%

7.8%

8.6%

6.6%

7.9%

6.9%

6.7%

7.6%

8.6%

7.7%

8.2%

6.7%

7.6%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧米

Europe and North America

16.1%

15.4%

13.9%

14.8%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

前年比

Year-on-year comparison

FY18/FY17

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

日本

欧米

Japan

117.1%

101.5%

101.8%

96.5%

110.7%

98.6%

105.0%

102.0%

106.3%

103.7%

118.0%

112.2%

107.8%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

アジア

Asia

110.4%

101.0%

92.6%

92.9%

109.9%

136.0%

159.1%

147.5%

131.2%

141.3%

121.6%

126.6%

136.1%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧州

Europe

-

-

-

-

-

130.2%

127.4%

128.8%

144.9%

134.3%

137.2%

141.0%

135.0%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

北米

North America

-

-

-

-

-

152.0%

150.0%

151.0%

128.1%

142.8%

110.7%

118.8%

133.4%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

その他

Other

114.7%

102.3%

85.0%

112.8%

116.9%

126.7%

129.7%

128.2%

118.8%

125.1%

109.7%

113.9%

120.9%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧米

Europe and North America

112.5%

95.8%

86.4%

104.6%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

売上高

Net sales

114.3%

100.5%

95.8%

97.7%

111.8%

116.7%

124.2%

120.6%

118.3%

119.7%

120.1%

119.2%

119.8%

108.2%

110.1%

109.2%

110.8%

109.8%

105.9%

108.3%

108.7%

110.5%

112.0%

110.5%

112.0%

108.2%

108.2%

102.4%

104.8%

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

地域別有形固定資産／Property, plant and equipment by Region

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

日本

Japan

893

880

860

888

990

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,036

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

中国

China

-

117

136

147

101

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

90

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

アジア

Asia

292

185

187

208

227

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

252

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧米

Europe and North America

24

42

64

66

70

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

232

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

その他

Other

19

19

31

37

42

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

有形固定資産

Property, plant and equipment

1,228

1,242

1,279

1,345

1,430

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,650

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

P4

（億円、100 million yen

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

自動車電池（国内）事業／Automotive Batteries (Japan)

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

日本

Japan

-

-

-

-

810

176

199

375

254

628

246

499

874

195

214

410

278

687

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

アジア

Asia

-

-

-

-

5

1

1

2

1

3

1

2

4

1

0

1

0

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧州

Europe

-

-

-

-

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

北米

North America

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

その他

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

売上高

Net sales

892

915

881

836

815

177

200

377

255

631

247

501

878

196

215

411

278

689

252

530

940

-

940

-

940

950

950

-

1,000

営業利益

Operating profit

61

78

70

87

59

10

8

18

25

42

23

48

65

10

11

22

30

52

29

59

81

-

55

-

55

70

70

-

80

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

6.9%

8.5%

7.9%

10.4%

7.2%

5.4%

4.0%

4.7%

9.7%

6.7%

9.4%

9.6%

7.5%

5.2%

5.3%

5.3%

10.9%

7.6%

11.4%

11.1%

8.6%

-

5.9%

-

5.9%

7.4%

7.4%

-

8.0%

※営業利益はのれん等償却前営業利益、営業利益率はのれん等償却前営業利益率です。

*Operating income has been operating income before amortization of goodwill and the operating income ratio has been the operating income ratio before amortization of goodwill.

セグメント資産

Segment assets

543

579

581

598

612

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

637

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

662

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

減価償却費

Depreciation

19

18

32

31

29

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

28

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

持分法適用会社への投資額

Investment in equity-method affiliates

10

11

11

13

13

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額

Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

24

35

23

27

38

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

28

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。

*Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets.

設備投資

Capital investment

24

36

22

25

38

-

-

9

-

-

-

19

28

-

-

13

-

-

-

19

32

-

40

-

40

40

40

-

35

研究開発費

Research and development expenses

26

22

24

19

18

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

※自動車電池（国内）と（海外）の研究開発費は、FY17以降は合算で算出しています。

*Research and development expenses in the "Automotive Batteries (Japan)" and "Automotive Batteries (Overseas)" segments have been totaled since fiscal 2017.

従業員数（人）

Number of employees

1,205

1,223

1,221

1,281

1,287

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,249

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

前年比

Year-on-year comparison

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

売上高

Net sales

132.0%

102.5%

96.3%

95.0%

97.4%

99.4%

114.6%

106.9%

107.9%

107.3%

108.9%

108.4%

107.7%

110.8%

107.5%

109.1%

109.1%

109.1%

102.1%

105.7%

107.1%

-

107.1%

-

107.1%

108.2%

108.2%

-

106.3%

営業利益

Operating profit

108.2%

126.4%

89.8%

124.3%

67.8%

94.6%

104.3%

98.8%

99.3%

99.1%

144.1%

116.9%

111.4%

107.3%

143.7%

123.8%

122.3%

122.9%

123.9%

123.1%

123.3%

-

84.0%

-

84.0%

106.9%

106.9%

-

99.1%

P5

（億円、100 million yen

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

自動車電池（海外）事業／Automotive Batteries (Overseas)

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

日本

Japan

-

-

-

-

1

0

0

0

0

1

1

1

2

0

1

2

-1

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

アジア

Asia

-

-

-

-

979

310

355

665

366

1,031

319

684

1,350

302

378

680

355

1,035

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧州

Europe

-

-

-

-

481

152

140

292

165

458

156

321

614

146

160

306

167

473

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

北米

North America

-

-

-

-

96

33

28

62

29

91

32

62

123

33

29

62

28

91

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

その他

Other

-

-

-

-

310

103

96

199

90

289

96

186

385

103

102

204

103

307

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

売上高

Net sales

1,856

1,771

1,621

1,653

1,867

600

619

1,218

651

1,869

604

1,255

2,473

584

671

1,254

652

1,907

622

1,274

2,529

-

2,520

-

2,520

2,470

2,470

-

2,590

営業利益

Operating profit

90

99

92

122

100

30

31

61

41

102

31

73

133

28

48

76

58

134

18

75

151

-

150

-

150

160

175

-

165

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

4.8%

5.6%

5.7%

7.4%

5.3%

5.0%

5.0%

5.0%

6.3%

5.5%

5.2%

5.8%

5.4%

4.7%

7.2%

6.1%

8.8%

7.0%

2.8%

5.9%

6.0%

-

6.0%

-

6.0%

6.5%

7.1%

-

6.4%

※営業利益はのれん等償却前営業利益、営業利益率はのれん等償却前営業利益率です。

*Operating income has been operating income before amortization of goodwill and the operating income ratio has been the operating income ratio before amortization of goodwill.

セグメント資産

Segment assets

1,580

1,500

1,482

1,679

1,864

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,148

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,275

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

減価償却費

Depreciation

42

40

44

45

49

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

67

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

75

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

持分法適用会社への投資額

Investment in equity-method affiliates

301

286

290

319

340

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

367

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

430

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額

Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

64

72

55

43

53

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

110

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

73

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。

*Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets.

設備投資

Capital investment

63

67

55

51

53

-

-

27

-

-

-

83

110

-

-

34

-

-

-

39

73

-

65

-

65

65

65

-

75

研究開発費

Research and development expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

※自動車電池（国内）と（海外）の研究開発費は、FY17以降は合算で算出しています。

*Research and development expenses in the "Automotive Batteries (Japan)" and "Automotive Batteries (Overseas)" segments have been totaled since fiscal 2017.

従業員数（人）

Number of employees

10,273

9,745

8,491

8,193

8,096

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,879

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

前年比

Year-on-year comparison

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

売上高

Net sales

108.8%

95.4%

91.6%

101.9%

113.0%

134.0%

144.5%

139.1%

129.1%

135.4%

123.9%

126.5%

132.4%

97.3%

108.4%

102.9%

100.2%

102.0%

103.0%

101.6%

102.2%

-

101.9%

-

101.9%

99.9%

99.9%

-

102.4%

営業利益

Operating profit

85.7%

110.8%

92.6%

133.1%

81.5%

102.4%

222.3%

140.6%

148.2%

143.6%

109.8%

128.8%

133.9%

91.4%

157.8%

124.8%

139.4%

130.7%

56.3%

103.6%

113.3%

-

112.4%

-

112.4%

119.9%

131.1%

-

109.1%

1 自動車電池事業（海外）には従来より取り扱う海外産業用電池の取引高の一部を含んでいましたが、2018年度より、産業電池電源事業に変更しています。2017年度の売上高および営業利益は、変更後の報告セグメントにより記載しています。

*1 The "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment previously included a portion of transaction amounts for industrial batteries handled overseas, but as of fiscal 2018, the category was changed to "industrial batteries and power supplies." Net sales and operating income for fiscal 2017 are indicated for the reporting segments after the change

2 2019年度に自動車電池事業（海外）の一部連結子会社を産業電池電源事業へ変更しました。それに伴い、2018年度の数値を変更後のセグメント区分に組み替えて記載しています。

*2 In fiscal 2019, some consolidated subsidiaries in the "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment were shifted to the "industrial batteries and power supplies" segment.Accordingly, the figures for fiscal 2018 have been reclassified to reflect the revised segment categories.

P6

（億円、100 million yen

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

産業電池電源事業／Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

日本

Japan

-

-

-

-

853

130

174

304

218

522

279

496

800

134

172

306

300

606

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

アジア

Asia

-

-

-

-

68

17

23

40

23

62

17

40

80

17

21

39

23

61

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧州

Europe

-

-

-

-

3

1

3

4

3

7

2

5

9

2

1

3

3

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

北米

North America

-

-

-

-

56

19

23

42

20

62

17

37

79

24

17

42

16

57

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

その他

Other

-

-

-

-

15

3

2

5

2

6

2

3

8

2

4

5

1

7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

売上高

Net sales

742

800

846

840

995

170

225

395

264

659

317

581

976

179

216

395

342

737

359

702

1,097

-

1,110

-

1,110

1,100

1,100

-

1,200

営業利益

Operating profit

74

78

92

69

58

-5

11

6

27

33

53

80

85

2

12

14

51

64

67

118

132

-

90

-

90

95

110

-

130

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

9.9%

9.8%

10.8%

8.2%

5.8%

-3.1%

5.1%

1.5%

10.2%

5.0%

16.6%

13.7%

8.8%

0.8%

5.6%

3.5%

14.8%

8.7%

18.8%

16.8%

12.0%

-

8.1%

-

8.1%

8.6%

10.0%

-

10.8%

セグメント資産

Segment assets

412

528

572

566

729

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

738

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

752

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

減価償却費

Depreciation

13

16

17

17

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

持分法適用会社への投資額

Investment in equity-method affiliates

1

5

3

3

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額

Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

11

19

19

14

13

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

42

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。

*Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets.

設備投資

Capital investment

11

21

17

14

13

-

-

19

-

-

-

23

42

-

-

6

-

-

-

15

20

-

25

-

25

25

25

-

50

研究開発費

Research and development expenses

21

24

23

21

26

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

従業員数（人）

Number of employees

1,544

1,528

2,046

1,973

2,354

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,319

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

前年比

Year-on-year comparison

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

売上高

Net sales

102.0% 107.8% 105.6% 99.4% 118.4% 85.8% 85.9%

85.9% 105.9%

92.9% 111.2%

108.7%

98.1% 105.2% 96.1%

100.0% 129.6%

111.9% 113.3%

120.7%

112.4% -

113.7% -

113.7% 112.7% 112.7% -

109.4%

営業利益

Operating profit

84.6% 106.3% 117.0% 75.2% 83.8% 85.8% 244.1%

-374.4%121.9%

160.8% 141.0%

134.0%

148.0% -28.4% 107.1%

228.4% 189.4%

196.5% 127.8%

148.6%

154.2% -

105.3% -

105.3% 111.1% 128.7% -

98.6%

1 自動車電池事業（海外）には従来より取り扱う海外産業用電池の取引高の一部を含んでいましたが、2018年度より、産業電池電源事業に変更しています。2017年度の売上高および営業利益は、変更後の報告セグメントにより記載しています。

*1 The "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment previously included a portion of transaction amounts for industrial batteries handled overseas, but as of fiscal 2018, the category was changed to "industrial batteries and power supplies." Net sales and operating income for fiscal 2017 are indicated for the reporting segments after the change

2 2019年度に自動車電池事業（海外）の一部連結子会社を産業電池電源事業へ変更しました。それに伴い、2018年度の数値を変更後のセグメント区分に組み替えて記載しています。

*2 In fiscal 2019, some consolidated subsidiaries in the "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment were shifted to the "industrial batteries and power supplies" segment.Accordingly, the figures for fiscal 2018 have been reclassified to reflect the revised segment categories.3 2023年度より、従来「産業電池電源」に含まれていた一部の連結子会社について、「特殊電池およびその他」に変更しております。2022年度は、変更後のセグメントにより記載しております。

*3 Some consolidated subsidiaries in the "Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies" segment were transferred to the "Specialized Batteries and Others" segment in fiscal 2023. In conjunction with this change, figures for fiscal 2022 were restated according to the modified segments.

P7

（億円、100 million yen

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

車載用リチウムイオン電池事業／Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

日本

Japan

-

-

-

-

458

116

137

253

163

416

183

346

599

180

192

371

206

578

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

アジア

Asia

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧州

Europe

-

-

-

-

19

8

13

21

16

37

18

34

55

15

20

34

17

52

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

北米

North America

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

その他

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

売上高

Net sales

448

456

423

360

476

124

150

273

179

452

201

380

654

195

211

406

224

629

218

442

848

-

1,030

-

1,030

880

880

-

900

営業利益

Operating profit

13

3

-17

-9

17

4

-2

2

8

10

10

18

20

4

3

7

17

24

2

19

26

-

40

-

40

40

45

-

40

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

2.9%

0.7%

-4.0%

-2.4%

3.5%

3.1%

-1.3%

0.7%

4.4%

2.2%

5.0%

4.7%

3.0%

2.2%

1.4%

1.8%

7.6%

3.9%

1.0%

4.3%

3.1%

-

3.9%

-

3.9%

4.5%

5.1%

-

4.4%

セグメント資産

Segment assets

454

479

493

526

629

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

703

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

918

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

減価償却費

Depreciation

52

44

33

35

33

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

41

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

49

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

持分法適用会社への投資額

Investment in equity-method affiliates

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額

Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

14

50

47

42

116

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

72

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

150

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。

*Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets.

設備投資

Capital investment

13

52

50

56

110

-

-

47

-

-

-

25

72

-

-

50

-

-

-

100

150

-

170

-

170

170

170

-

105

研究開発費

Research and development expenses

61

50

44

69

77

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

77

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

従業員数（人）

Number of employees

504

363

397

405

370

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

403

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

前年比

Year-on-year comparison

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

売上高

Net sales

113.9%

101.8%

92.7%

85.1%

132.5%

138.7%

157.8%

148.5%

120.7%

136.1%

139.7%

130.0%

137.2%

157.5%

141.1%

148.5%

124.9%

139.1%

108.6%

116.2%

129.7%

-

157.6%

-

157.6%

134.6%

134.6%

-

106.1%

営業利益

Operating profit

2933.3%

22.7%

-569.3%

49.9%

-194.1%

233.5%

-2020.0%

104.0%

70.6%

75.0%

286.6%

122.0%

120.1%

114.1%

-147.5%

406.1%

214.1%

249.6%

20.8%

106.0%

133.4%

-

201.4%

-

201.4%

201.4%

226.6%

-

151.0%

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

個社別売上高・営業利益

Sales and operating income

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

by individual company

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

BEC

売上高

Net sales

171

138

142

219

314

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

435

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

営業利益

Operating profit

20

18

4

23

33

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

36

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LEJ

売上高

Net sales

283

327

287

219

253

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

211

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

営業利益

Operating profit

3

2

2

4

13

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

BECは株式会社ブルーエナジー、LEJは株式会社 リチウムエナジー ジャパンの略です。

*BEC : Blue Energy Co., Ltd. / LEJ : Lithium Energy Japan Ltd

P8

（億円、100 million yen

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

特殊電池およびその他事業／Specialized Batteries and Others

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

日本

Japan

-

-

-

-

153

39

40

79

43

121

56

99

176

44

44

88

44

132

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

アジア

Asia

-

-

-

-

3

0

0

1

0

1

0

0

1

0

0

1

1

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

欧州

Europe

-

-

-

-

9

3

4

7

3

10

3

7

14

7

5

11

5

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

北米

North America

-

-

-

-

3

1

2

3

1

4

1

2

5

1

1

2

1

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

その他

Other

-

-

-

-

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

売上高

Net sales

171

189

185

176

168

44

45

89

48

136

60

108

196

52

50

102

51

154

62

113

215

-

200

-

200

200

200

-

210

営業利益

Operating profit

3

-8

3

1

6

0

1

1

9

11

6

15

16

6

5

11

13

24

8

22

32

-

5

-

5

10

25

-

30

（営業利益率）

(Operating profit ratio)

1.7%

-4.0%

1.7%

0.8%

3.4%

0.2%

2.9%

1.5%

19.7%

7.9%

9.6%

14.0%

8.4%

10.9%

9.7%

10.3%

25.5%

15.4%

13.7%

19.0%

14.9%

-

2.5%

-

2.5%

5.0%

12.5%

-

14.3%

セグメント資産

Segment assets

923

756

726

950

973

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,184

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,960

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

減価償却費

Depreciation

56

60

52

52

55

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

58

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

57

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

持分法適用会社への投資額

Investment in equity-method affiliates

-

-

24

31

36

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額

Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

46

24

55

65

79

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

77

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

218

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。

*Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets.

設備投資

Capital investment

42

39

38

85

72

-

-

37

-

-

-

39

77

-

-

49

-

-

-

169

218

-

210

-

210

210

210

-

535

研究開発費

Research and development expenses

4

3

4

3

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

従業員数（人）

Number of employees

1,059

1,358

1,387

1,453

1,464

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,467

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

前年比

Year-on-year comparison

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

売上高

Net sales

183.6%

110.7%

97.8%

94.9%

95.5%

105.6%

119.4%

112.2%

114.2%

112.9%

127.4%

121.2%

116.9%

119.0%

110.9%

114.9%

108.1%

112.5%

103.1%

105.3%

109.7%

-

101.9%

-

101.9%

101.9%

101.9%

-

97.5%

営業利益

Operating profit

-41.1%

-262.7%

-42.7%

42.2%

425.7%

2.6%

-339.5%

58.6%

985.3%

327.8%

227.8%

435.2%

284.3%

8085.7%

376.0%

772.8%

140.2%

220.4%

147.0%

142.8%

194.8%

-

30.4%

-

30.4%

60.8%

151.9%

-

93.5%

2023年度より、従来「産業電池電源」に含まれていた一部の連結子会社について、「特殊電池およびその他」に変更しております。2022年度は、変更後のセグメントにより記載しております。

*Some consolidated subsidiaries in the "Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies" segment were transferred to the "Specialized Batteries and Others" segment in fiscal 2023. In conjunction with this change, figures for fiscal 2022 were restated according to the modified segments.

P9

（億円、100 million yen

営業利益増減要因（前年比較）／

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

Factors for Operating Income Change

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

(year-on-year comparison)

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

のれん等償却前営業利益

Operating profit before amortization of goodwill

241

251

239

271

239

38

49

88

110

198

123

233

321

49

80

129

169

298

124

293

422

-

340

-

340

375

425

-

445

営業利益（前年差）

Operating profit (year-on-year comparison)

-1

10

-12

32

-32

0

24

24

23

47

35

58

82

11

29

41

59

100

1

60

101

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

数量・構成変化

Quantity, composition change

16

-35

18

11

77

9

3

12

-10

2

-6

-16

-4

-12

-3

-15

44

29

29

73

58

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

原材料価格・売価

Raw material price, sales price

-46

100

12

31

-85

7

20

27

31

58

28

59

86

48

48

96

29

125

51

80

176

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

経費等

Expenses, etc.

2

-24

-29

-10

-40

-18

-9

-27

-10

-37

9

-1

-28

-27

-14

-41

-10

-51

-82

-92

-133

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

為替

Exchange rate

-

-

-3

2

11

6

8

14

5

19

1

6

20

-3

-5

-8

-8

-16

0

-8

-16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

特殊電池およびその他

Specialized batteries and Others

14

-21

10

-2

5

-4

2

-2

7

5

3

10

8

6

3

9

4

13

3

7

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

リチウム

Lithium

13

-10

-20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

自動車電池（国内）事業／Automotive Batteries (Japan)

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

営業利益

Operating profit

61

78

70

87

59

10

8

18

25

42

23

48

65

10

11

22

30

52

29

59

81

-

55

-

55

70

70

-

80

営業利益（前年差）

Operating profit (year-on-year comparison)

4

17

-8

17

-28

0

0

0

-1

-1

8

7

7

0

4

4

6

10

5

11

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

数量・構成変化

Quantity, composition change

17

1

-5

7

0

-4

-1

-5

-3

-8

-3

-6

-11

-1

-1

-2

3

1

2

5

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

原材料価格・売価

Raw material price, sales price

-14

23

10

10

-27

3

0

3

4

7

10

14

17

3

5

8

3

11

5

8

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

経費等

Streamlining, expenses, etc.

1

-7

-13

0

-1

1

1

2

-2

0

1

-1

1

-1

0

-2

0

-2

-2

-2

-4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

自動車電池（海外）事業／Automotive Batteries (Overseas)

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

営業利益

Operating profit

90

99

92

122

100

30

31

61

41

102

31

73

133

28

48

76

58

134

18

75

151

-

150

-

150

160

175

-

165

営業利益（前年差）

Operating profit (year-on-year comparison)

-10

16

-7

30

-22

0

18

18

13

31

3

16

34

-2

18

15

16

31

-14

2

18

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

数量・構成変化

Quantity, composition change

0

-30

12

27

21

4

-2

2

-14

-12

-19

-33

-31

-27

-13

-40

10

-30

16

26

-14

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

原材料価格・売価

Raw material price, sales price

-19

70

1

6

-28

3

18

21

19

40

8

27

48

35

41

76

35

111

40

75

151

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

経費等

Streamlining, expenses, etc.

5

-15

-17

-5

-26

-13

-6

-19

3

-16

13

16

-3

-8

-5

-13

-21

-34

-70

-91

-104

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

為替

Exchange rate

4

-9

-3

2

11

6

8

14

5

19

1

6

20

-3

-5

-8

-8

-16

0

-8

-16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

産業電池電源事業／Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

営業利益

Operating profit

74

78

92

69

58

-5

11

6

27

33

53

80

85

2

12

14

51

64

67

118

132

-

90

-

90

95

110

-

130

営業利益（前年差）

Operating profit (year-on-year comparison)

-18

-1

14

-23

-11

1

9

10

5

15

15

20

30

7

1

8

24

32

14

38

47

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

数量・構成変化

Quantity, composition change

-1

-5

11

-30

-4

1

7

8

6

14

4

10

18

0

-2

-2

16

14

7

23

21

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

原材料価格・売価

Raw material price, sales price

-13

7

2

6

-7

0

-1

-1

3

2

7

10

9

7

5

12

2

14

4

6

18

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

経費等

Streamlining, expenses, etc.

-4

-3

1

1

0

0

3

3

-4

-1

4

0

3

0

-2

-2

6

4

3

9

7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

FY17/FY16

FY18/FY17

FY19/FY18

FY20/FY19

FY21/FY20

FY22/FY21

FY23/FY22

FY24/FY23

車載用リチウムイオン電池事業／Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績

Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

実績 Actual

予想 Forecast

予想 Forecast

As of May 11

As of Aug 3

As of Nov 9

As of Feb 6

As of May 10

Full

Full

Full

Full

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1Q

2Q

1st H

3Q

3Q total

4Q

2nd H

Full

1st H

Full

1st H

Full

Full

Full

1st H

Full

営業利益

Operating profit

13

3

-17

-9

17

4

-2

2

8

10

10

18

20

4

3

7

17

24

2

19

26

-

40 -

40

40

45 -

40

営業利益（前年差）

Operating profit (year-on-year comparison)

-

-

-

-

-

2

-2

0

-3

-3

6

3

3

0

4

5

9

14

-7

2

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

数量・構成変化

Quantity, composition change

-

-

-

-

-

7

0

7

1

8

12

13

20

16

13

29

15

44

4

19

48

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

原材料価格・売価

Raw material price, sales price

-

-

-

-

-

1

3

4

5

9

3

8

12

3

-3

0

-10

-10

1

-9

-9-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

経費等

Streamlining, expenses, etc.

-

-

-

-

-

-6

-5

-11

-9

-20

-9

-18

-29

-18

-6

-24

4

-20

-12

-8

-32-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1 自動車電池事業（海外）には従来より取り扱う海外産業用電池の取引高の一部を含んでいましたが、2018年度より、産業電池電源事業に変更しています。2017年度の売上高および営業利益は、変更後の報告セグメントにより記載しています。

*1 The "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment previously included a portion of transaction amounts for industrial batteries handled overseas, but as of fiscal 2018, the category was changed to "industrial batteries and power supplies." Net sales and operating income for fiscal 2017 are indicated for the reporting segments after the change

2 2019年度に自動車電池事業（海外）の一部連結子会社を産業電池電源事業へ変更しました。それに伴い、2018年度の数値を変更後のセグメント区分に組み替えて記載しています。

*2 In fiscal 2019, some consolidated subsidiaries in the "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment were shifted to the "industrial batteries and power supplies" segment.Accordingly, the figures for fiscal 2018 have been reclassified to reflect the revised segment categories.3 上記※1、※2に伴いFY17/FY16FY18/FY17に営業利益（前年差）はセグメント区分の変更により修正しておりますが、修正前の値を記載しております。

*3 Operating profit (year-on-yearcomparison) has been revised for FY17 / FY16 and FY18 / FY17 due to the change in segment classification due to the above * 1 and * 2, but the values ​​before the revision are shown.4 自動車電池（国内）事業のFY21/FY20の営業利益（前年差）は会計基準の変更により修正しておりますが、修正前の値を記載しております。

*4 The operating profit (year-on-yearcomparison) of FY21 / FY20 in the automobile battery (domestic) business has been revised due to changes in accounting standards, but the values ​​before the revision are shown.5 2023年度より、従来「産業電池電源」に含まれていた一部の連結子会社について、「特殊電池およびその他」に変更しております。2022年度は、変更後のセグメントにより記載しております。

*5 Some consolidated subsidiaries in the "Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies" segment were transferred to the "Specialized Batteries and Others" segment in fiscal 2023. In conjunction with this change, figures for fiscal 2022 were restated according to the modified segments.

P10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GS Yuasa Corporation published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 01:03:07 UTC.