2024年3月期 第4四半期 決算補足資料 FY2023 4Q Financial Result Supplementary Materials 目次 Index P1 連結損益計算書 Consolidated income statement P2 セグメント別売上・利益 Segment Results P3 地域別売上・有形固定資産 Sales/Property, plant and equipment by Region P4 自動車電池（国内）事業 Automotive Batteries (Japan) P5 自動車電池（海外）事業 Automotive Batteries (Overseas) P6 産業電池電源事業 Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies P7 車載用リチウムイオン電池事業 Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries P8 特殊電池およびその他事業 Specialized Batteries and Others P9 営業利益増減要因（前年比較） Factors for Operating Income Change (year-on-year comparison) P10 その他補足資料 Other supplementary materials P11 注： Notes: 1.四捨五入により、決算補足資料は「決算短信」「四半期報告書」などと異なることがございます。 These reference data may differ from "Earnings Report" or "Quarterly Report" due to rounding off. 2.本資料は、当社グループの業績等についての一般的な情報提供を目的とするものです。 本書に含まれる予測、予想、計画その他の将来情報は、当社において利用可能な情報に基づく現時点における当社の認識又は判断に基づくものであり、 実際の結果はこれらの情報と大きく異なることがあります。 また、当社は、本資料に記載された情報に変更又は更新があった場合にも、その内容を提供又は開示する義務を負うものではありません。 Although this material has been prepared with information believed to be correct, GS Yuasa Corporation does not guarantee the accuracy or the completeness of such information. Also, the information herein contains forward-lookingstatements regarding the Company's plans, outlooks, strategies and results for the future. All the forward-lookingstatements are based on judgments derived from information available to the Company at the time of release. Certain risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any projections presented herein. 3.本資料は2024年5月10日に作成したものです。 This material was produced on May 10, 2024.

（億円、100 million yen） FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 連結損益計算書／Consolidated income statement 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 売上高 Net sales 4,110 4,131 3,956 3,865 4,321 1,114 1,238 2,352 1,397 3,749 1,429 2,825 5,177 1,205 1,363 2,568 1,548 4,116 1,513 3,061 5,629 2,600 5,800 2,600 5,800 5,600 5,600 2,630 5,900 売上原価 Cost of sales 3,179 3,181 3,026 2,899 3,354 874 987 1,860 1,074 2,934 1,111 2,185 4,045 947 1,070 2,017 1,168 3,185 1,182 2,350 4,367 - - - - - - - - 売上総利益 Gross profit 931 950 929 966 968 241 251 492 323 815 318 641 1,132 258 293 551 380 931 331 711 1,262 - - - - - - - - 荷造運送費 Packing and transportation costs 104 103 100 104 115 - - 57 - - - 66 123 - - 56 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 従業員給与及び賞与 Employee salaries and bonuses 193 194 196 205 221 - - 121 - - - 123 244 - - 134 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 福利厚生費 Welfare expense 34 40 37 35 36 - - 20 - - - 21 40 - - 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 退職給付費用 Retirement benefit liability 7 8 10 14 10 - - 2 - - - 3 5 - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 不動産賃借料 Real estate rent 13 15 10 10 10 - - 6 - - - 5 11 - - 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 減価償却費 Depreciation 33 33 32 32 30 - - 14 - - - 19 33 - - 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 研究開発費 R&D expenses 53 57 72 80 93 - - 51 - - - 54 105 - - 43 - - - - - - - - - - - - - その他販管費 Other SG & A expenses 272 274 255 238 226 - - 138 - - - 118 256 - - 144 - - - 422 846 - - - - - - - - 711 723 712 718 741 205 205 817 210 214 846 - - - - - - - - 販売費及び一般管理費 Selling, general and administrative expenses 410 215 625 193 408 424 213 637 209 422 営業利益 Operating profit 219 227 217 248 227 36 47 82 108 190 125 233 315 48 78 127 167 294 122 289 416 80 330 90 330 370 420 130 440 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 5.3% 5.5% 5.5% 6.4% 5.2% 3.2% 3.8% 3.5% 7.7% 5.1% 8.8% 8.2% 6.1% 4.0% 5.8% 4.9% 10.8% 7.1% 8.1% 9.4% 7.4% 3.1% 5.7% 3.5% 5.7% 6.6% 7.5% 4.9% 7.5% 営業外収益 Non-operating income 15 42 37 46 40 14 5 19 -0 19 5 5 24 17 12 29 23 52 41 64 93 - - - - - - - - 営業外費用 Non-operating expenses 20 21 22 21 20 27 14 41 7 48 48 55 96 16 20 36 20 56 13 33 69 - - - - - - - - 経常利益 Ordinary profit 214 247 231 273 247 22 38 60 100 161 82 182 242 49 71 120 170 290 150 320 440 60 270 70 270 320 380 125 440 特別利益 Extraordinary income 8 39 24 17 24 10 5 15 1 16 53 54 69 4 0 5 32 37 7 39 44 - - - - - - - - 特別損失 Extraordinary losses 14 34 22 41 78 1 2 3 2 5 35 37 40 7 1 8 30 38 17 47 55 - - - - - - - - 税金等調整前純利益 Profit before income taxes 208 252 233 248 192 31 41 72 100 172 100 199 271 47 70 117 172 289 140 312 429 - - - - - - - - 法人税等 Income taxes 54 81 66 101 67 13 19 32 25 57 29 54 86 15 13 29 32 61 -14 18 47 - - - - - - - - 純利益 Profit 153 171 167 148 126 18 22 40 75 115 70 145 185 31 57 88 140 228 154 294 382 - - - - - - - - 非支配株主帰属純利益 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 39 36 30 33 41 12 11 23 13 36 10 23 46 15 14 29 22 51 11 33 61 - - - - - - - - 親会社株主帰属純利益 Profit attributable to owners of parent 114 135 137 115 85 6 11 17 61 78 61 122 139 16 43 60 118 177 143 261 321 15 140 25 140 160 210 60 260 （純利益率） (Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio) 2.8% 3.3% 3.5% 3.0% 2.0% 0.5% 0.9% 0.7% 4.4% 2.1% 4.3% 4.3% 2.7% 1.4% 3.2% 2.3% 7.6% 4.3% 9.5% 8.5% 5.7% 0.6% 2.4% 1.0% 2.4% 2.9% 3.8% 2.3% 4.4% のれん等償却前営業利益 Operating profit before amortization of goodwill 241 251 239 271 239 38 49 88 110 198 123 233 321 49 80 129 169 298 124 293 422 - 340 - 340 375 425 - 445 （のれん等償却前営業利益率） (Operating profit before amortization of goodwill ratio) 5.9% 6.1% 6.1% 7.0% 5.5% 3.4% 4.0% 3.7% 7.9% 5.3% 8.6% 8.3% 6.2% 4.1% 5.9% 5.0% 10.9% 7.2% 8.2% 9.6% 7.5% - 5.9% - 5.9% 6.7% 7.6% - 7.5% のれん等償却前親会社株主帰属純利益 Profit attributable to owners of parent before amortization of goodwill 139 160 159 135 95 9 14 22 64 86 58 122 144 17 44 62 119 181 145 265 326 - 150 - 150 165 215 - 265 （のれん等償却純利益率） (Profit attributable to owners of parent before amortization of goodwill ratio) 3.4% 3.9% 4.0% 3.5% 2.2% 0.8% 1.1% 0.9% 4.6% 2.3% 4.1% 4.3% 2.8% 1.4% 3.3% 2.4% 7.7% 4.4% 9.6% 8.6% 5.8% - 2.6% - 2.6% 2.9% 3.8% - 4.5% FY17/FY16 FY18/FY17 FY19/FY18 FY20/FY19 FY21/FY20 FY22/FY21 FY23/FY22 FY24 前年比 Year-on year comparison 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 売上高 Net sales 114.3% 100.5% 95.8% 97.7% 111.8% 116.7% 124.2% 120.6% 118.3% 119.7% 120.1% 119.2% 119.8% 108.2% 110.1% 109.2% 110.8% 109.8% 105.9% 108.3% 108.7% 110.5% 112.0% 110.5% 112.0% 108.2% 108.2% 102.4% 104.8% 営業利益 Operating profit 94.9% 103.3% 95.7% 114.5% 91.4% 111.2% 230.9% 157.4% 124.1% 136.6% 142.7% 133.5% 139.0% 135.5% 168.4% 154.1% 155.1% 154.7% 97.7% 124.2% 132.0% 97.3% 104.8% 109.4% 104.8% 117.5% 133.3% 102.6% 105.8% 経常利益 Ordinary profit 94.9% 115.6% 93.5% 118.0% 90.5% 52.6% 163.8% 91.6% 105.7% 99.9% 94.7% 100.5% 98.1% 219.7% 187.3% 199.4% 168.8% 180.3% 184.3% 175.8% 181.6% 99.8% 111.5% 116.4% 111.5% 132.2% 156.9% 104.2% 100.0% 親会社株主帰属純利益 Profit attributable to owners of parent 93.6% 118.1% 101.1% 83.8% 73.9% 22.8% -232.3% 77.6% 537.8% 234.4% 118.7% 195.1% 164.4% 269.4% 391.4% 347.8% 192.0% 226.0% 235.7% 213.7% 230.3% 87.6% 100.5% 145.9% 100.5% 114.9% 150.8% 100.7% 81.1% のれん等償却前営業利益 Operating profit before amortization of goodwill 99.5% 104.1% 95.5% 113.1% 88.1% 101.6% 190.9% 137.9% 126.6% 131.4% 139.8% 133.2% 134.5% 129.0% 162.0% 147.6% 153.1% 150.7% 101.0% 125.7% 131.7% - 106.0% - 106.0% 116.9% 132.5% - 105.4% のれん等償却前親会社株主帰属純利益 Profit attributable to owners of parent before amortization of goodwill 101.4% 115.0% 99.7% 85.0% 70.2% 27.3% 6830.0% 69.9% 581.9% 201.1% 111.4% 193.6% 152.0% 201.3% 324.7% 276.8% 186.4% 209.7% 250.4% 216.8% 226.1% - 103.9% - 103.9% 114.3% 148.9% - 81.2% P2

（億円、100 million yen） FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 セグメント別売上・利益／Segment Results 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 自動車電池（国内） 売上高 Automotive Batteries (Japan) Net sales 892 915 881 836 815 177 200 377 255 631 247 501 878 196 215 411 278 689 252 530 940 - 940 - 940 950 950 - 1,000 営業利益 Operating profit 61 78 70 87 59 10 8 18 25 42 23 48 65 10 11 22 30 52 29 59 81 - 55 - 55 70 70 - 80 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 6.9% 8.5% 7.9% 10.4% 7.2% 5.4% 4.0% 4.7% 9.7% 6.7% 9.4% 9.6% 7.5% 5.2% 5.3% 5.3% 10.9% 7.6% 11.4% 11.1% 8.6% - 5.9% - 5.9% 7.4% 7.4% - 8.0% 自動車電池（海外） 売上高 Automotive Batteries (Overseas) Net sales 1,856 1,771 1,621 1,653 1,867 600 619 1,218 651 1,869 604 1,255 2,473 584 671 1,254 652 1,907 622 1,274 2,529 - 2,520 - 2,520 2,470 2,470 - 2,590 営業利益 Operating profit 90 99 92 122 100 30 31 61 41 102 31 73 133 28 48 76 58 134 18 75 151 - 150 - 150 160 175 - 165 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 4.8% 5.6% 5.7% 7.4% 5.3% 5.0% 5.0% 5.0% 6.3% 5.5% 5.2% 5.8% 5.4% 4.7% 7.2% 6.1% 8.8% 7.0% 2.8% 5.9% 6.0% - 6.0% - 6.0% 6.5% 7.1% - 6.4% 産業電池電源 売上高 Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies Net sales 742 800 846 840 995 170 225 395 264 659 317 581 976 179 216 395 342 737 359 702 1,097 - 1,110 - 1,110 1,100 1,100 - 1,200 営業利益 Operating profit 74 78 92 69 58 -5 11 6 27 33 53 80 85 2 12 14 51 64 67 118 132 - 90 - 90 95 110 - 130 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 9.9% 9.8% 10.8% 8.2% 5.8% -3.1% 5.1% 1.5% 10.2% 5.0% 16.6% 13.7% 8.8% 0.8% 5.6% 3.5% 14.8% 8.7% 18.8% 16.8% 12.0% - 8.1% - 8.1% 8.6% 10.0% - 10.8% 車載用リチウムイオン電池 売上高 Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Net sales 448 456 423 360 476 124 150 273 179 452 201 380 654 195 211 406 224 629 218 442 848 - 1,030 - 1,030 880 880 - 900 営業利益 Operating profit 13 3 -17 -9 17 4 -2 2 8 10 10 18 20 4 3 7 17 24 2 19 26 - 40 - 40 40 45 - 40 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 2.9% 0.7% -4.0% -2.4% 3.5% 3.1% -1.3% 0.7% 4.4% 2.2% 5.0% 4.7% 3.0% 2.2% 1.4% 1.8% 7.6% 3.9% 1.0% 4.3% 3.1% - 3.9% - 3.9% 4.5% 5.1% - 4.4% 特殊電池およびその他 売上高 Specialized Batteries and Others Net sales 171 189 185 176 168 44 45 89 48 136 60 108 196 52 50 102 51 154 62 113 215 - 200 - 200 200 200 - 210 営業利益 Operating profit 3 -8 3 1 6 0 1 1 9 11 6 15 16 6 5 11 13 24 8 22 32 - 5 - 5 10 25 - 30 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 1.7% -4.0% 1.7% 0.8% 3.4% 0.2% 2.9% 1.5% 19.7% 7.9% 9.6% 14.0% 8.4% 10.9% 9.7% 10.3% 25.5% 15.4% 13.7% 19.0% 14.9% - 2.5% - 2.5% 5.0% 12.5% - 14.3% 合計 売上高 Total Net sales 4,110 4,131 3,956 3,865 4,321 1,114 1,238 2,352 1,397 3,749 1,429 2,825 5,177 1,205 1,363 2,568 1,548 4,116 1,513 3,061 5,629 2,600 5,800 2,600 5,800 5,600 5,600 2,630 5,900 営業利益 Operating profit 241 251 239 271 239 38 49 88 110 198 123 233 321 49 80 129 169 298 124 293 422 - 340 - 340 375 425 - 445 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 5.9% 6.1% 6.1% 7.0% 5.5% 3.4% 4.0% 3.7% 7.9% 5.3% 8.6% 8.3% 6.2% 4.1% 5.9% 5.0% 10.9% 7.2% 8.2% 9.6% 7.5% - 5.9% - 5.9% 6.7% 7.6% - 7.5% 売上構成比 Composition of net sales Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 自動車電池（国内） Automotive Batteries (Japan) 21.7% 22.1% 22.3% 21.6% 18.9% 15.9% 16.1% 16.0% 18.2% 16.8% 17.3% 17.7% 17.0% 16.3% 15.8% 16.0% 18.0% 16.7% 16.6% 17.3% 16.7% - 16.2% - 16.2% 17.0% 17.0% - 16.9% 自動車電池（海外） Automotive Batteries (Overseas) 45.2% 42.9% 41.0% 42.8% 43.2% 53.8% 50.0% 51.8% 46.6% 49.9% 42.3% 44.4% 47.8% 48.4% 49.2% 48.8% 42.2% 46.3% 41.1% 41.6% 44.9% - 43.4% - 43.4% 44.1% 44.1% - 43.9% 産業電池電源 Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies 18.1% 19.4% 21.4% 21.7% 23.0% 15.3% 18.1% 16.8% 18.9% 17.6% 22.2% 20.6% 18.9% 14.9% 15.8% 15.4% 22.1% 17.9% 23.7% 22.9% 19.5% - 19.1% - 19.1% 19.6% 19.6% - 20.3% 車載用リチウムイオン電池 Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries 10.9% 11.0% 10.7% 9.3% 11.0% 11.1% 12.1% 11.6% 12.8% 12.1% 14.1% 13.5% 12.6% 16.1% 15.5% 15.8% 14.4% 15.3% 14.4% 14.4% 15.1% - 17.8% - 17.8% 15.7% 15.7% - 15.3% 特殊電池およびその他 Specialized Batteries and Others 4.2% 4.6% 4.7% 4.6% 3.9% 3.9% 3.6% 3.8% 3.4% 3.6% 4.2% 3.8% 3.8% 4.3% 3.7% 4.0% 3.3% 3.7% 4.1% 3.7% 3.8% - 3.4% - 3.4% 3.6% 3.6% - 3.6% FY17/FY16 FY18/FY17 FY19/FY18 FY20/FY19 FY21/FY20 FY22/FY21 FY23/FY22 FY24 前年比 Year-on-year comparison 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 自動車電池（国内） 売上高 Automotive Batteries (Japan) Net sales 132.0% 102.5% 96.3% 95.0% 97.4% 99.4% 114.6% 106.9% 107.9% 107.3% 108.9% 108.4% 107.7% 110.8% 107.5% 109.1% 109.1% 109.1% 102.1% 105.7% 107.1% - 107.1% - 107.1% 108.2% 108.2% - 106.3% 営業利益 Operating profit 108.2% 126.4% 89.8% 124.3% 67.8% 94.6% 104.3% 98.8% 99.3% 99.1% 144.1% 116.9% 111.4% 107.3% 143.7% 123.8% 122.3% 122.9% 123.9% 123.1% 123.3% - 84.0% - 84.0% 106.9% 106.9% - 99.1% 自動車電池（海外） 売上高 Automotive Batteries (Overseas) Net sales 82.0% 123.4% 91.6% 101.9% 113.0% 134.0% 144.5% 139.1% 129.1% 135.4% 123.9% 126.5% 132.4% 97.3% 108.4% 102.9% 100.2% 102.0% 103.0% 101.6% 102.2% - 101.9% - 101.9% 99.9% 99.9% - 102.4% 営業利益 Operating profit 108.8% 95.4% 92.6% 133.1% 81.5% 102.4% 222.3% 140.6% 148.2% 143.6% 109.8% 128.8% 133.9% 91.4% 157.8% 124.8% 139.4% 130.7% 56.3% 103.6% 113.3% - 112.4% - 112.4% 119.9% 131.1% - 109.1% 産業電池電源 売上高 Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies Net sales 85.7% 110.8% 105.6% 99.4% 118.4% 85.8% 85.9% 85.9% 105.9% 92.9% 111.2% 108.7% 98.1% 105.2% 96.1% 100.0% 129.6% 111.9% 113.3% 120.7% 112.4% - 113.7% - 113.7% 112.7% 112.7% - 109.4% 営業利益 Operating profit 78.8% 116.1% 117.0% 75.2% 83.8% 85.8% 244.1% -374.4% 121.9% 160.8% 141.0% 134.0% 148.0% -28.4% 107.1% 228.4% 189.4% 196.5% 127.8% 148.6% 154.2% - 105.3% - 105.3% 111.1% 128.7% - 98.6% 車載用リチウムイオン電池 売上高 Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Net sales 102.0% 107.8% 92.7% 85.1% 132.5% 138.7% 157.8% 148.5% 120.7% 136.1% 139.7% 130.0% 137.2% 157.5% 141.1% 148.5% 124.9% 139.1% 108.6% 116.2% 129.7% - 157.6% - 157.6% 134.6% 134.6% - 106.1% 営業利益 Operating profit 84.6% 106.3% -569.3% 49.9% -194.1% 233.5% -2020.0% 104.0% 70.6% 75.0% 286.6% 122.0% 120.1% 114.1% -147.5% 406.1% 214.1% 249.6% 20.8% 106.0% 133.4% - 201.4% - 201.4% 201.4% 226.6% - 151.0% 特殊電池およびその他 売上高 Specialized Batteries and Others Net sales 83.0% 98.6% 97.8% 94.9% 95.5% 105.6% 119.4% 112.2% 114.2% 112.9% 127.4% 121.2% 116.9% 119.0% 110.9% 114.9% 108.1% 112.5% 103.1% 105.3% 109.7% - 101.9% - 101.9% 101.9% 101.9% - 97.5% 営業利益 Operating profit 113.9% 101.8% -42.7% 42.2% 425.7% 2.6% -339.5% 58.6% 985.3% 327.8% 227.8% 435.2% 284.3% 8085.7% 376.0% 772.8% 140.2% 220.4% 147.0% 142.8% 194.8% - 30.4% - 30.4% 60.8% 151.9% - 93.5% 合計 売上高 Total Net sales 2933.3% 22.7% 95.8% 97.7% 111.8% 116.7% 124.2% 120.6% 118.3% 119.7% 120.1% 119.2% 119.8% 108.2% 110.1% 109.2% 110.8% 109.8% 105.9% 108.3% 108.7% - 112.0% - 112.0% 108.2% 108.2% 102.4% 104.8% 営業利益 Operating profit 2574.5% 22.3% 95.5% 113.1% 88.1% 101.6% 190.9% 137.9% 126.6% 131.4% 139.8% 133.2% 134.5% 129.0% 162.0% 147.6% 153.1% 150.7% 101.0% 125.7% 131.7% - 106.0% - 106.0% 116.9% 132.5% - 105.4% P3

（億円、100 million yen） FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 地域別売上／Results by Region 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 日本 Japan 2,060 2,091 2,129 2,054 2,275 461 550 1,011 677 1,688 763 1,441 2,451 554 624 1,177 826 2,003 - - - - - - - - - - - アジア Asia 1,104 1,115 1,032 959 1,054 328 379 708 390 1,097 337 727 1,434 320 400 720 379 1,100 - - - - - - - - - - - 欧州 Europe - - - - 512 164 159 324 188 511 180 367 691 169 186 355 192 547 - - - - - - - - - - - 北米 North America - - - - 156 54 53 107 51 158 50 101 208 58 48 106 46 152 - - - - - - - - - - - その他 Other 283 290 246 278 325 106 97 203 92 295 98 189 393 104 106 210 104 314 - - - - - - - - - - - 欧米 Europe and North America 662 635 548 574 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 売上高 Net sales 4,110 4,131 3,956 3,865 4,321 1,114 1,238 2,352 1,397 3,749 1,429 2,825 5,177 1,205 1,363 2,568 1,548 4,116 1,513 3,061 5,629 2,600 5,800 2,600 5,800 5,600 5,600 2,630 5,900 売上構成比 Composition of net sales Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full - - - - - - - - - - 日本 Japan 50.1% 50.6% 53.8% 53.1% 52.6% 41.4% 44.4% 43.0% 48.5% 45.0% 53.4% 51.0% 47.3% 45.9% 45.8% 45.8% 53.3% 48.7% - アジア Asia 26.9% 27.0% 26.1% 24.8% 24.4% 29.5% 30.6% 30.1% 27.9% 29.3% 23.6% 25.7% 27.7% 26.6% 29.4% 28.1% 24.5% 26.7% - - - - - - - - - - - 欧州 Europe - - - - 11.8% 14.8% 12.9% 13.8% 13.4% 13.6% 12.6% 13.0% 13.3% 14.0% 13.6% 13.8% 12.4% 13.3% - - - - - - - - - - - 北米 North America - - - - 3.6% 4.8% 4.3% 4.5% 3.6% 4.2% 3.5% 3.6% 4.0% 4.8% 3.5% 4.1% 2.9% 3.7% - - - - - - - - - - - その他 Other 6.9% 7.0% 6.2% 7.2% 7.5% 9.5% 7.8% 8.6% 6.6% 7.9% 6.9% 6.7% 7.6% 8.6% 7.7% 8.2% 6.7% 7.6% - - - - - - - - - - - 欧米 Europe and North America 16.1% 15.4% 13.9% 14.8% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 前年比 Year-on-year comparison FY18/FY17 FY18/FY17 FY19/FY18 FY20/FY19 FY21/FY20 FY22/FY21 FY23/FY22 FY24/FY23 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 日本 欧米 Japan 117.1% 101.5% 101.8% 96.5% 110.7% 98.6% 105.0% 102.0% 106.3% 103.7% 118.0% 112.2% 107.8% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - アジア Asia 110.4% 101.0% 92.6% 92.9% 109.9% 136.0% 159.1% 147.5% 131.2% 141.3% 121.6% 126.6% 136.1% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 欧州 Europe - - - - - 130.2% 127.4% 128.8% 144.9% 134.3% 137.2% 141.0% 135.0% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 北米 North America - - - - - 152.0% 150.0% 151.0% 128.1% 142.8% 110.7% 118.8% 133.4% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - その他 Other 114.7% 102.3% 85.0% 112.8% 116.9% 126.7% 129.7% 128.2% 118.8% 125.1% 109.7% 113.9% 120.9% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 欧米 Europe and North America 112.5% 95.8% 86.4% 104.6% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 売上高 Net sales 114.3% 100.5% 95.8% 97.7% 111.8% 116.7% 124.2% 120.6% 118.3% 119.7% 120.1% 119.2% 119.8% 108.2% 110.1% 109.2% 110.8% 109.8% 105.9% 108.3% 108.7% 110.5% 112.0% 110.5% 112.0% 108.2% 108.2% 102.4% 104.8% FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 地域別有形固定資産／Property, plant and equipment by Region 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 日本 Japan 893 880 860 888 990 - - - - - - - 1,036 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 中国 China - 117 136 147 101 - - - - - - - 90 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - アジア Asia 292 185 187 208 227 - - - - - - - 252 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 欧米 Europe and North America 24 42 64 66 70 - - - - - - - 232 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - その他 Other 19 19 31 37 42 - - - - - - - 40 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 有形固定資産 Property, plant and equipment 1,228 1,242 1,279 1,345 1,430 - - - - - - - 1,650 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - P4

（億円、100 million yen） FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 自動車電池（国内）事業／Automotive Batteries (Japan) 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 日本 Japan - - - - 810 176 199 375 254 628 246 499 874 195 214 410 278 687 - - - - - - - - - - - アジア Asia - - - - 5 1 1 2 1 3 1 2 4 1 0 1 0 1 - - - - - - - - - - - 欧州 Europe - - - - 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 北米 North America - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - その他 Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 売上高 Net sales 892 915 881 836 815 177 200 377 255 631 247 501 878 196 215 411 278 689 252 530 940 - 940 - 940 950 950 - 1,000 営業利益 Operating profit 61 78 70 87 59 10 8 18 25 42 23 48 65 10 11 22 30 52 29 59 81 - 55 - 55 70 70 - 80 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 6.9% 8.5% 7.9% 10.4% 7.2% 5.4% 4.0% 4.7% 9.7% 6.7% 9.4% 9.6% 7.5% 5.2% 5.3% 5.3% 10.9% 7.6% 11.4% 11.1% 8.6% - 5.9% - 5.9% 7.4% 7.4% - 8.0% ※営業利益はのれん等償却前営業利益、営業利益率はのれん等償却前営業利益率です。 *Operating income has been operating income before amortization of goodwill and the operating income ratio has been the operating income ratio before amortization of goodwill. セグメント資産 Segment assets 543 579 581 598 612 - - - - - - - 637 - - - - - - - 662 - - - - - - - - 減価償却費 Depreciation 19 18 32 31 29 - - - - - - - 26 - - - - - - - 28 - - - - - - - - 持分法適用会社への投資額 Investment in equity-method affiliates 10 11 11 13 13 - - - - - - - 14 - - - - - - - 14 - - - - - - - - 有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額 Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 24 35 23 27 38 - - - - - - - 28 - - - - - - - 32 - - - - - - - - ※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。 *Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets. 設備投資 Capital investment 24 36 22 25 38 - - 9 - - - 19 28 - - 13 - - - 19 32 - 40 - 40 40 40 - 35 研究開発費 Research and development expenses 26 22 24 19 18 - - - - - - - 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ※自動車電池（国内）と（海外）の研究開発費は、FY17以降は合算で算出しています。 *Research and development expenses in the "Automotive Batteries (Japan)" and "Automotive Batteries (Overseas)" segments have been totaled since fiscal 2017. 従業員数（人） Number of employees 1,205 1,223 1,221 1,281 1,287 - - - - - - - 1,249 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FY17/FY16 FY18/FY17 FY19/FY18 FY20/FY19 FY21/FY20 FY22/FY21 FY23/FY22 FY24/FY23 前年比 Year-on-year comparison 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 売上高 Net sales 132.0% 102.5% 96.3% 95.0% 97.4% 99.4% 114.6% 106.9% 107.9% 107.3% 108.9% 108.4% 107.7% 110.8% 107.5% 109.1% 109.1% 109.1% 102.1% 105.7% 107.1% - 107.1% - 107.1% 108.2% 108.2% - 106.3% 営業利益 Operating profit 108.2% 126.4% 89.8% 124.3% 67.8% 94.6% 104.3% 98.8% 99.3% 99.1% 144.1% 116.9% 111.4% 107.3% 143.7% 123.8% 122.3% 122.9% 123.9% 123.1% 123.3% - 84.0% - 84.0% 106.9% 106.9% - 99.1% P5

（億円、100 million yen） FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 自動車電池（海外）事業／Automotive Batteries (Overseas) 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 日本 Japan - - - - 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 2 0 1 2 -1 1 - - - - - - - - - - - アジア Asia - - - - 979 310 355 665 366 1,031 319 684 1,350 302 378 680 355 1,035 - - - - - - - - - - - 欧州 Europe - - - - 481 152 140 292 165 458 156 321 614 146 160 306 167 473 - - - - - - - - - - - 北米 North America - - - - 96 33 28 62 29 91 32 62 123 33 29 62 28 91 - - - - - - - - - - - その他 Other - - - - 310 103 96 199 90 289 96 186 385 103 102 204 103 307 - - - - - - - - - - - 売上高 Net sales 1,856 1,771 1,621 1,653 1,867 600 619 1,218 651 1,869 604 1,255 2,473 584 671 1,254 652 1,907 622 1,274 2,529 - 2,520 - 2,520 2,470 2,470 - 2,590 営業利益 Operating profit 90 99 92 122 100 30 31 61 41 102 31 73 133 28 48 76 58 134 18 75 151 - 150 - 150 160 175 - 165 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 4.8% 5.6% 5.7% 7.4% 5.3% 5.0% 5.0% 5.0% 6.3% 5.5% 5.2% 5.8% 5.4% 4.7% 7.2% 6.1% 8.8% 7.0% 2.8% 5.9% 6.0% - 6.0% - 6.0% 6.5% 7.1% - 6.4% ※営業利益はのれん等償却前営業利益、営業利益率はのれん等償却前営業利益率です。 *Operating income has been operating income before amortization of goodwill and the operating income ratio has been the operating income ratio before amortization of goodwill. セグメント資産 Segment assets 1,580 1,500 1,482 1,679 1,864 - - - - - - - 2,148 - - - - - - - 2,275 - - - - - - - - 減価償却費 Depreciation 42 40 44 45 49 - - - - - - - 67 - - - - - - - 75 - - - - - - - - 持分法適用会社への投資額 Investment in equity-method affiliates 301 286 290 319 340 - - - - - - - 367 - - - - - - - 430 - - - - - - - - 有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額 Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 64 72 55 43 53 - - - - - - - 110 - - - - - - - 73 - - - - - - - - ※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。 *Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets. 設備投資 Capital investment 63 67 55 51 53 - - 27 - - - 83 110 - - 34 - - - 39 73 - 65 - 65 65 65 - 75 研究開発費 Research and development expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ※自動車電池（国内）と（海外）の研究開発費は、FY17以降は合算で算出しています。 *Research and development expenses in the "Automotive Batteries (Japan)" and "Automotive Batteries (Overseas)" segments have been totaled since fiscal 2017. 従業員数（人） Number of employees 10,273 9,745 8,491 8,193 8,096 - - - - - - - 8,879 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FY17/FY16 FY18/FY17 FY19/FY18 FY20/FY19 FY21/FY20 FY22/FY21 FY23/FY22 FY24/FY23 前年比 Year-on-year comparison 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 売上高 Net sales 108.8% 95.4% 91.6% 101.9% 113.0% 134.0% 144.5% 139.1% 129.1% 135.4% 123.9% 126.5% 132.4% 97.3% 108.4% 102.9% 100.2% 102.0% 103.0% 101.6% 102.2% - 101.9% - 101.9% 99.9% 99.9% - 102.4% 営業利益 Operating profit 85.7% 110.8% 92.6% 133.1% 81.5% 102.4% 222.3% 140.6% 148.2% 143.6% 109.8% 128.8% 133.9% 91.4% 157.8% 124.8% 139.4% 130.7% 56.3% 103.6% 113.3% - 112.4% - 112.4% 119.9% 131.1% - 109.1% ※1 自動車電池事業（海外）には従来より取り扱う海外産業用電池の取引高の一部を含んでいましたが、2018年度より、産業電池電源事業に変更しています。2017年度の売上高および営業利益は、変更後の報告セグメントにより記載しています。 *1 The "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment previously included a portion of transaction amounts for industrial batteries handled overseas, but as of fiscal 2018, the category was changed to "industrial batteries and power supplies." Net sales and operating income for fiscal 2017 are indicated for the reporting segments after the change ※2 2019年度に自動車電池事業（海外）の一部連結子会社を産業電池電源事業へ変更しました。それに伴い、2018年度の数値を変更後のセグメント区分に組み替えて記載しています。 *2 In fiscal 2019, some consolidated subsidiaries in the "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment were shifted to the "industrial batteries and power supplies" segment.Accordingly, the figures for fiscal 2018 have been reclassified to reflect the revised segment categories. P6

（億円、100 million yen） FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 産業電池電源事業／Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 日本 Japan - - - - 853 130 174 304 218 522 279 496 800 134 172 306 300 606 - - - - - - - - - - - アジア Asia - - - - 68 17 23 40 23 62 17 40 80 17 21 39 23 61 - - - - - - - - - - - 欧州 Europe - - - - 3 1 3 4 3 7 2 5 9 2 1 3 3 6 - - - - - - - - - - - 北米 North America - - - - 56 19 23 42 20 62 17 37 79 24 17 42 16 57 - - - - - - - - - - - その他 Other - - - - 15 3 2 5 2 6 2 3 8 2 4 5 1 7 - - - - - - - - - - - 売上高 Net sales 742 800 846 840 995 170 225 395 264 659 317 581 976 179 216 395 342 737 359 702 1,097 - 1,110 - 1,110 1,100 1,100 - 1,200 営業利益 Operating profit 74 78 92 69 58 -5 11 6 27 33 53 80 85 2 12 14 51 64 67 118 132 - 90 - 90 95 110 - 130 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 9.9% 9.8% 10.8% 8.2% 5.8% -3.1% 5.1% 1.5% 10.2% 5.0% 16.6% 13.7% 8.8% 0.8% 5.6% 3.5% 14.8% 8.7% 18.8% 16.8% 12.0% - 8.1% - 8.1% 8.6% 10.0% - 10.8% セグメント資産 Segment assets 412 528 572 566 729 - - - - - - - 738 - - - - - - - 752 - - - - - - - - 減価償却費 Depreciation 13 16 17 17 16 - - - - - - - 17 - - - - - - - 19 - - - - - - - - 持分法適用会社への投資額 Investment in equity-method affiliates 1 5 3 3 5 - - - - - - - 5 - - - - - - - 6 - - - - - - - - 有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額 Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 11 19 19 14 13 - - - - - - - 42 - - - - - - - 20 - - - - - - - - ※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。 *Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets. 設備投資 Capital investment 11 21 17 14 13 - - 19 - - - 23 42 - - 6 - - - 15 20 - 25 - 25 25 25 - 50 研究開発費 Research and development expenses 21 24 23 21 26 - - - - - - - 26 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 従業員数（人） Number of employees 1,544 1,528 2,046 1,973 2,354 - - - - - - - 2,319 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FY17/FY16 FY18/FY17 FY19/FY18 FY20/FY19 FY21/FY20 FY22/FY21 FY23/FY22 FY24/FY23 前年比 Year-on-year comparison 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 売上高 Net sales 102.0% 107.8% 105.6% 99.4% 118.4% 85.8% 85.9% 85.9% 105.9% 92.9% 111.2% 108.7% 98.1% 105.2% 96.1% 100.0% 129.6% 111.9% 113.3% 120.7% 112.4% - 113.7% - 113.7% 112.7% 112.7% - 109.4% 営業利益 Operating profit 84.6% 106.3% 117.0% 75.2% 83.8% 85.8% 244.1% -374.4%121.9% 160.8% 141.0% 134.0% 148.0% -28.4% 107.1% 228.4% 189.4% 196.5% 127.8% 148.6% 154.2% - 105.3% - 105.3% 111.1% 128.7% - 98.6% ※1 自動車電池事業（海外）には従来より取り扱う海外産業用電池の取引高の一部を含んでいましたが、2018年度より、産業電池電源事業に変更しています。2017年度の売上高および営業利益は、変更後の報告セグメントにより記載しています。 *1 The "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment previously included a portion of transaction amounts for industrial batteries handled overseas, but as of fiscal 2018, the category was changed to "industrial batteries and power supplies." Net sales and operating income for fiscal 2017 are indicated for the reporting segments after the change ※2 2019年度に自動車電池事業（海外）の一部連結子会社を産業電池電源事業へ変更しました。それに伴い、2018年度の数値を変更後のセグメント区分に組み替えて記載しています。 *2 In fiscal 2019, some consolidated subsidiaries in the "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment were shifted to the "industrial batteries and power supplies" segment.Accordingly, the figures for fiscal 2018 have been reclassified to reflect the revised segment categories. ※3 2023年度より、従来「産業電池電源」に含まれていた一部の連結子会社について、「特殊電池およびその他」に変更しております。2022年度は、変更後のセグメントにより記載しております。 *3 Some consolidated subsidiaries in the "Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies" segment were transferred to the "Specialized Batteries and Others" segment in fiscal 2023. In conjunction with this change, figures for fiscal 2022 were restated according to the modified segments. P7

（億円、100 million yen） FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 車載用リチウムイオン電池事業／Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 日本 Japan - - - - 458 116 137 253 163 416 183 346 599 180 192 371 206 578 - - - - - - - - - - - アジア Asia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 欧州 Europe - - - - 19 8 13 21 16 37 18 34 55 15 20 34 17 52 - - - - - - - - - - - 北米 North America - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - その他 Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 売上高 Net sales 448 456 423 360 476 124 150 273 179 452 201 380 654 195 211 406 224 629 218 442 848 - 1,030 - 1,030 880 880 - 900 営業利益 Operating profit 13 3 -17 -9 17 4 -2 2 8 10 10 18 20 4 3 7 17 24 2 19 26 - 40 - 40 40 45 - 40 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 2.9% 0.7% -4.0% -2.4% 3.5% 3.1% -1.3% 0.7% 4.4% 2.2% 5.0% 4.7% 3.0% 2.2% 1.4% 1.8% 7.6% 3.9% 1.0% 4.3% 3.1% - 3.9% - 3.9% 4.5% 5.1% - 4.4% セグメント資産 Segment assets 454 479 493 526 629 - - - - - - - 703 - - - - - - - 918 - - - - - - - - 減価償却費 Depreciation 52 44 33 35 33 - - - - - - - 41 - - - - - - - 49 - - - - - - - - 持分法適用会社への投資額 Investment in equity-method affiliates 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13 - - - - - - - - 有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額 Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 14 50 47 42 116 - - - - - - - 72 - - - - - - - 150 - - - - - - - - ※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。 *Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets. 設備投資 Capital investment 13 52 50 56 110 - - 47 - - - 25 72 - - 50 - - - 100 150 - 170 - 170 170 170 - 105 研究開発費 Research and development expenses 61 50 44 69 77 - - - - - - - 77 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 従業員数（人） Number of employees 504 363 397 405 370 - - - - - - - 403 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FY17/FY16 FY18/FY17 FY19/FY18 FY20/FY19 FY21/FY20 FY22/FY21 FY23/FY22 FY24/FY23 前年比 Year-on-year comparison 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 売上高 Net sales 113.9% 101.8% 92.7% 85.1% 132.5% 138.7% 157.8% 148.5% 120.7% 136.1% 139.7% 130.0% 137.2% 157.5% 141.1% 148.5% 124.9% 139.1% 108.6% 116.2% 129.7% - 157.6% - 157.6% 134.6% 134.6% - 106.1% 営業利益 Operating profit 2933.3% 22.7% -569.3% 49.9% -194.1% 233.5% -2020.0% 104.0% 70.6% 75.0% 286.6% 122.0% 120.1% 114.1% -147.5% 406.1% 214.1% 249.6% 20.8% 106.0% 133.4% - 201.4% - 201.4% 201.4% 226.6% - 151.0% FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 個社別売上高・営業利益 Sales and operating income 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast by individual company As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full BEC 売上高 Net sales 171 138 142 219 314 - - - - - - - 435 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 営業利益 Operating profit 20 18 4 23 33 - - - - - - - 36 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - LEJ 売上高 Net sales 283 327 287 219 253 - - - - - - - 211 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 営業利益 Operating profit 3 2 2 4 13 - - - - - - - 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ※BECは株式会社ブルーエナジー、LEJは株式会社 リチウムエナジー ジャパンの略です。 *BEC : Blue Energy Co., Ltd. / LEJ : Lithium Energy Japan Ltd P8

（億円、100 million yen） FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 特殊電池およびその他事業／Specialized Batteries and Others 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 日本 Japan - - - - 153 39 40 79 43 121 56 99 176 44 44 88 44 132 - - - - - - - - - - - アジア Asia - - - - 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - 欧州 Europe - - - - 9 3 4 7 3 10 3 7 14 7 5 11 5 16 - - - - - - - - - - - 北米 North America - - - - 3 1 2 3 1 4 1 2 5 1 1 2 1 3 - - - - - - - - - - - その他 Other - - - - 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 売上高 Net sales 171 189 185 176 168 44 45 89 48 136 60 108 196 52 50 102 51 154 62 113 215 - 200 - 200 200 200 - 210 営業利益 Operating profit 3 -8 3 1 6 0 1 1 9 11 6 15 16 6 5 11 13 24 8 22 32 - 5 - 5 10 25 - 30 （営業利益率） (Operating profit ratio) 1.7% -4.0% 1.7% 0.8% 3.4% 0.2% 2.9% 1.5% 19.7% 7.9% 9.6% 14.0% 8.4% 10.9% 9.7% 10.3% 25.5% 15.4% 13.7% 19.0% 14.9% - 2.5% - 2.5% 5.0% 12.5% - 14.3% セグメント資産 Segment assets 923 756 726 950 973 - - - - - - - 1,184 - - - - - - - 1,960 - - - - - - - - 減価償却費 Depreciation 56 60 52 52 55 - - - - - - - 58 - - - - - - - 57 - - - - - - - - 持分法適用会社への投資額 Investment in equity-method affiliates - - 24 31 36 - - - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - 14 - - - - - - - - 有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額 Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 46 24 55 65 79 - - - - - - - 77 - - - - - - - 218 - - - - - - - - ※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。 *Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets. 設備投資 Capital investment 42 39 38 85 72 - - 37 - - - 39 77 - - 49 - - - 169 218 - 210 - 210 210 210 - 535 研究開発費 Research and development expenses 4 3 4 3 3 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 従業員数（人） Number of employees 1,059 1,358 1,387 1,453 1,464 - - - - - - - 1,467 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FY17/FY16 FY18/FY17 FY19/FY18 FY20/FY19 FY21/FY20 FY22/FY21 FY23/FY22 FY24/FY23 前年比 Year-on-year comparison 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 実績 Actual 予想 Forecast 予想 Forecast As of May 11 As of Aug 3 As of Nov 9 As of Feb 6 As of May 10 Full Full Full Full Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1Q 2Q 1st H 3Q 3Q total 4Q 2nd H Full 1st H Full 1st H Full Full Full 1st H Full 売上高 Net sales 183.6% 110.7% 97.8% 94.9% 95.5% 105.6% 119.4% 112.2% 114.2% 112.9% 127.4% 121.2% 116.9% 119.0% 110.9% 114.9% 108.1% 112.5% 103.1% 105.3% 109.7% - 101.9% - 101.9% 101.9% 101.9% - 97.5% 営業利益 Operating profit -41.1% -262.7% -42.7% 42.2% 425.7% 2.6% -339.5% 58.6% 985.3% 327.8% 227.8% 435.2% 284.3% 8085.7% 376.0% 772.8% 140.2% 220.4% 147.0% 142.8% 194.8% - 30.4% - 30.4% 60.8% 151.9% - 93.5% ※2023年度より、従来「産業電池電源」に含まれていた一部の連結子会社について、「特殊電池およびその他」に変更しております。2022年度は、変更後のセグメントにより記載しております。 *Some consolidated subsidiaries in the "Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies" segment were transferred to the "Specialized Batteries and Others" segment in fiscal 2023. In conjunction with this change, figures for fiscal 2022 were restated according to the modified segments. P9