2024年3月期 第4四半期 決算補足資料
FY2023 4Q Financial Result Supplementary Materials
目次
Index
P1
連結損益計算書
Consolidated income statement
P2
セグメント別売上・利益
Segment Results
P3
地域別売上・有形固定資産
Sales/Property, plant and equipment by Region
P4
自動車電池（国内）事業
Automotive Batteries (Japan)
P5
自動車電池（海外）事業
Automotive Batteries (Overseas)
P6
産業電池電源事業
Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies
P7
車載用リチウムイオン電池事業
Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries
P8
特殊電池およびその他事業
Specialized Batteries and Others
P9
営業利益増減要因（前年比較）
Factors for Operating Income Change (year-on-year comparison)
P10
その他補足資料
Other supplementary materials
P11
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Full
1st H
Full
売上高
Net sales
4,110
4,131
3,956
3,865
4,321
1,114
1,238
2,352
1,397
3,749
1,429
2,825
5,177
1,205
1,363
2,568
1,548
4,116
1,513
3,061
5,629
2,600
5,800
2,600
5,800
5,600
5,600
2,630
5,900
売上原価
Cost of sales
3,179
3,181
3,026
2,899
3,354
874
987
1,860
1,074
2,934
1,111
2,185
4,045
947
1,070
2,017
1,168
3,185
1,182
2,350
4,367
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
売上総利益
Gross profit
931
950
929
966
968
241
251
492
323
815
318
641
1,132
258
293
551
380
931
331
711
1,262
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
荷造運送費
Packing and transportation costs
104
103
100
104
115
-
-
57
-
-
-
66
123
-
-
56
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
従業員給与及び賞与
Employee salaries and bonuses
193
194
196
205
221
-
-
121
-
-
-
123
244
-
-
134
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
福利厚生費
Welfare expense
34
40
37
35
36
-
-
20
-
-
-
21
40
-
-
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
退職給付費用
Retirement benefit liability
7
8
10
14
10
-
-
2
-
-
-
3
5
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
不動産賃借料
Real estate rent
13
15
10
10
10
-
-
6
-
-
-
5
11
-
-
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
減価償却費
Depreciation
33
33
32
32
30
-
-
14
-
-
-
19
33
-
-
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
研究開発費
R&D expenses
53
57
72
80
93
-
-
51
-
-
-
54
105
-
-
43
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
その他販管費
Other SG & A expenses
272
274
255
238
226
-
-
138
-
-
-
118
256
-
-
144
-
-
-
422
846
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
711
723
712
718
741
205
205
817
210
214
846
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
販売費及び一般管理費
Selling, general and administrative expenses
410
215
625
193
408
424
213
637
209
422
営業利益
Operating profit
219
227
217
248
227
36
47
82
108
190
125
233
315
48
78
127
167
294
122
289
416
80
330
90
330
370
420
130
440
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
5.3%
5.5%
5.5%
6.4%
5.2%
3.2%
3.8%
3.5%
7.7%
5.1%
8.8%
8.2%
6.1%
4.0%
5.8%
4.9%
10.8%
7.1%
8.1%
9.4%
7.4%
3.1%
5.7%
3.5%
5.7%
6.6%
7.5%
4.9%
7.5%
営業外収益
Non-operating income
15
42
37
46
40
14
5
19
-0
19
5
5
24
17
12
29
23
52
41
64
93
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
営業外費用
Non-operating expenses
20
21
22
21
20
27
14
41
7
48
48
55
96
16
20
36
20
56
13
33
69
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
経常利益
Ordinary profit
214
247
231
273
247
22
38
60
100
161
82
182
242
49
71
120
170
290
150
320
440
60
270
70
270
320
380
125
440
特別利益
Extraordinary income
8
39
24
17
24
10
5
15
1
16
53
54
69
4
0
5
32
37
7
39
44
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
特別損失
Extraordinary losses
14
34
22
41
78
1
2
3
2
5
35
37
40
7
1
8
30
38
17
47
55
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
税金等調整前純利益
Profit before income taxes
208
252
233
248
192
31
41
72
100
172
100
199
271
47
70
117
172
289
140
312
429
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
法人税等
Income taxes
54
81
66
101
67
13
19
32
25
57
29
54
86
15
13
29
32
61
-14
18
47
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
純利益
Profit
153
171
167
148
126
18
22
40
75
115
70
145
185
31
57
88
140
228
154
294
382
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
非支配株主帰属純利益
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
39
36
30
33
41
12
11
23
13
36
10
23
46
15
14
29
22
51
11
33
61
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
親会社株主帰属純利益
Profit attributable to owners of parent
114
135
137
115
85
6
11
17
61
78
61
122
139
16
43
60
118
177
143
261
321
15
140
25
140
160
210
60
260
（純利益率）
(Profit attributable to owners of parent ratio)
2.8%
3.3%
3.5%
3.0%
2.0%
0.5%
0.9%
0.7%
4.4%
2.1%
4.3%
4.3%
2.7%
1.4%
3.2%
2.3%
7.6%
4.3%
9.5%
8.5%
5.7%
0.6%
2.4%
1.0%
2.4%
2.9%
3.8%
2.3%
4.4%
のれん等償却前営業利益
Operating profit before amortization of goodwill
241
251
239
271
239
38
49
88
110
198
123
233
321
49
80
129
169
298
124
293
422
-
340
-
340
375
425
-
445
（のれん等償却前営業利益率）
(Operating profit before amortization of goodwill ratio)
5.9%
6.1%
6.1%
7.0%
5.5%
3.4%
4.0%
3.7%
7.9%
5.3%
8.6%
8.3%
6.2%
4.1%
5.9%
5.0%
10.9%
7.2%
8.2%
9.6%
7.5%
-
5.9%
-
5.9%
6.7%
7.6%
-
7.5%
のれん等償却前親会社株主帰属純利益
Profit attributable to owners of parent before amortization of goodwill
139
160
159
135
95
9
14
22
64
86
58
122
144
17
44
62
119
181
145
265
326
-
150
-
150
165
215
-
265
（のれん等償却純利益率）
(Profit attributable to owners of parent before amortization of goodwill ratio)
3.4%
3.9%
4.0%
3.5%
2.2%
0.8%
1.1%
0.9%
4.6%
2.3%
4.1%
4.3%
2.8%
1.4%
3.3%
2.4%
7.7%
4.4%
9.6%
8.6%
5.8%
-
2.6%
-
2.6%
2.9%
3.8%
-
4.5%
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
自動車電池（国内） 売上高
Automotive Batteries (Japan) Net sales
892
915
881
836
815
177
200
377
255
631
247
501
878
196
215
411
278
689
252
530
940
-
940
-
940
950
950
-
1,000
営業利益
Operating profit
61
78
70
87
59
10
8
18
25
42
23
48
65
10
11
22
30
52
29
59
81
-
55
-
55
70
70
-
80
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
6.9%
8.5%
7.9%
10.4%
7.2%
5.4%
4.0%
4.7%
9.7%
6.7%
9.4%
9.6%
7.5%
5.2%
5.3%
5.3%
10.9%
7.6%
11.4%
11.1%
8.6%
-
5.9%
-
5.9%
7.4%
7.4%
-
8.0%
自動車電池（海外） 売上高
Automotive Batteries (Overseas) Net sales
1,856
1,771
1,621
1,653
1,867
600
619
1,218
651
1,869
604
1,255
2,473
584
671
1,254
652
1,907
622
1,274
2,529
-
2,520
-
2,520
2,470
2,470
-
2,590
営業利益
Operating profit
90
99
92
122
100
30
31
61
41
102
31
73
133
28
48
76
58
134
18
75
151
-
150
-
150
160
175
-
165
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
4.8%
5.6%
5.7%
7.4%
5.3%
5.0%
5.0%
5.0%
6.3%
5.5%
5.2%
5.8%
5.4%
4.7%
7.2%
6.1%
8.8%
7.0%
2.8%
5.9%
6.0%
-
6.0%
-
6.0%
6.5%
7.1%
-
6.4%
産業電池電源
売上高
Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies
Net sales
742
800
846
840
995
170
225
395
264
659
317
581
976
179
216
395
342
737
359
702
1,097
-
1,110
-
1,110
1,100
1,100
-
1,200
営業利益
Operating profit
74
78
92
69
58
-5
11
6
27
33
53
80
85
2
12
14
51
64
67
118
132
-
90
-
90
95
110
-
130
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
9.9%
9.8%
10.8%
8.2%
5.8%
-3.1%
5.1%
1.5%
10.2%
5.0%
16.6%
13.7%
8.8%
0.8%
5.6%
3.5%
14.8%
8.7%
18.8%
16.8%
12.0%
-
8.1%
-
8.1%
8.6%
10.0%
-
10.8%
車載用リチウムイオン電池 売上高
Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Net sales
448
456
423
360
476
124
150
273
179
452
201
380
654
195
211
406
224
629
218
442
848
-
1,030
-
1,030
880
880
-
900
営業利益
Operating profit
13
3
-17
-9
17
4
-2
2
8
10
10
18
20
4
3
7
17
24
2
19
26
-
40
-
40
40
45
-
40
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
2.9%
0.7%
-4.0%
-2.4%
3.5%
3.1%
-1.3%
0.7%
4.4%
2.2%
5.0%
4.7%
3.0%
2.2%
1.4%
1.8%
7.6%
3.9%
1.0%
4.3%
3.1%
-
3.9%
-
3.9%
4.5%
5.1%
-
4.4%
特殊電池およびその他 売上高
Specialized Batteries and Others Net sales
171
189
185
176
168
44
45
89
48
136
60
108
196
52
50
102
51
154
62
113
215
-
200
-
200
200
200
-
210
営業利益
Operating profit
3
-8
3
1
6
0
1
1
9
11
6
15
16
6
5
11
13
24
8
22
32
-
5
-
5
10
25
-
30
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
1.7%
-4.0%
1.7%
0.8%
3.4%
0.2%
2.9%
1.5%
19.7%
7.9%
9.6%
14.0%
8.4%
10.9%
9.7%
10.3%
25.5%
15.4%
13.7%
19.0%
14.9%
-
2.5%
-
2.5%
5.0%
12.5%
-
14.3%
合計
売上高
Total
Net sales
4,110
4,131
3,956
3,865
4,321
1,114
1,238
2,352
1,397
3,749
1,429
2,825
5,177
1,205
1,363
2,568
1,548
4,116
1,513
3,061
5,629
2,600
5,800
2,600
5,800
5,600
5,600
2,630
5,900
営業利益
Operating profit
241
251
239
271
239
38
49
88
110
198
123
233
321
49
80
129
169
298
124
293
422
-
340
-
340
375
425
-
445
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
5.9%
6.1%
6.1%
7.0%
5.5%
3.4%
4.0%
3.7%
7.9%
5.3%
8.6%
8.3%
6.2%
4.1%
5.9%
5.0%
10.9%
7.2%
8.2%
9.6%
7.5%
-
5.9%
-
5.9%
6.7%
7.6%
-
7.5%
自動車電池（国内）
Automotive Batteries (Japan)
21.7%
22.1%
22.3%
21.6%
18.9%
15.9%
16.1%
16.0%
18.2%
16.8%
17.3%
17.7%
17.0%
16.3%
15.8%
16.0%
18.0%
16.7%
16.6%
17.3%
16.7%
-
16.2%
-
16.2%
17.0%
17.0%
-
16.9%
自動車電池（海外）
Automotive Batteries (Overseas)
45.2%
42.9%
41.0%
42.8%
43.2%
53.8%
50.0%
51.8%
46.6%
49.9%
42.3%
44.4%
47.8%
48.4%
49.2%
48.8%
42.2%
46.3%
41.1%
41.6%
44.9%
-
43.4%
-
43.4%
44.1%
44.1%
-
43.9%
産業電池電源
Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies
18.1%
19.4%
21.4%
21.7%
23.0%
15.3%
18.1%
16.8%
18.9%
17.6%
22.2%
20.6%
18.9%
14.9%
15.8%
15.4%
22.1%
17.9%
23.7%
22.9%
19.5%
-
19.1%
-
19.1%
19.6%
19.6%
-
20.3%
車載用リチウムイオン電池
Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries
10.9%
11.0%
10.7%
9.3%
11.0%
11.1%
12.1%
11.6%
12.8%
12.1%
14.1%
13.5%
12.6%
16.1%
15.5%
15.8%
14.4%
15.3%
14.4%
14.4%
15.1%
-
17.8%
-
17.8%
15.7%
15.7%
-
15.3%
特殊電池およびその他
Specialized Batteries and Others
4.2%
4.6%
4.7%
4.6%
3.9%
3.9%
3.6%
3.8%
3.4%
3.6%
4.2%
3.8%
3.8%
4.3%
3.7%
4.0%
3.3%
3.7%
4.1%
3.7%
3.8%
-
3.4%
-
3.4%
3.6%
3.6%
-
3.6%
自動車電池（国内） 売上高
Automotive Batteries (Japan) Net sales
132.0%
102.5%
96.3%
95.0%
97.4%
99.4%
114.6%
106.9%
107.9%
107.3%
108.9%
108.4%
107.7%
110.8%
107.5%
109.1%
109.1%
109.1%
102.1%
105.7%
107.1%
-
107.1%
-
107.1%
108.2%
108.2%
-
106.3%
営業利益
Operating profit
108.2%
126.4%
89.8%
124.3%
67.8%
94.6%
104.3%
98.8%
99.3%
99.1%
144.1%
116.9%
111.4%
107.3%
143.7%
123.8%
122.3%
122.9%
123.9%
123.1%
123.3%
-
84.0%
-
84.0%
106.9%
106.9%
-
99.1%
自動車電池（海外） 売上高
Automotive Batteries (Overseas) Net sales
82.0%
123.4%
91.6%
101.9%
113.0%
134.0%
144.5%
139.1%
129.1%
135.4%
123.9%
126.5%
132.4%
97.3%
108.4%
102.9%
100.2%
102.0%
103.0%
101.6%
102.2%
-
101.9%
-
101.9%
99.9%
99.9%
-
102.4%
営業利益
Operating profit
108.8%
95.4%
92.6%
133.1%
81.5%
102.4%
222.3%
140.6%
148.2%
143.6%
109.8%
128.8%
133.9%
91.4%
157.8%
124.8%
139.4%
130.7%
56.3%
103.6%
113.3%
-
112.4%
-
112.4%
119.9%
131.1%
-
109.1%
産業電池電源
売上高
Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies
Net sales
85.7%
110.8%
105.6%
99.4%
118.4%
85.8%
85.9%
85.9%
105.9%
92.9%
111.2%
108.7%
98.1%
105.2%
96.1%
100.0%
129.6%
111.9%
113.3%
120.7%
112.4%
-
113.7%
-
113.7%
112.7%
112.7%
-
109.4%
営業利益
Operating profit
78.8%
116.1%
117.0%
75.2%
83.8%
85.8%
244.1%
-374.4%
121.9%
160.8%
141.0%
134.0%
148.0%
-28.4%
107.1%
228.4%
189.4%
196.5%
127.8%
148.6%
154.2%
-
105.3%
-
105.3%
111.1%
128.7%
-
98.6%
車載用リチウムイオン電池 売上高
Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Net sales
102.0%
107.8%
92.7%
85.1%
132.5%
138.7%
157.8%
148.5%
120.7%
136.1%
139.7%
130.0%
137.2%
157.5%
141.1%
148.5%
124.9%
139.1%
108.6%
116.2%
129.7%
-
157.6%
-
157.6%
134.6%
134.6%
-
106.1%
営業利益
Operating profit
84.6%
106.3%
-569.3%
49.9%
-194.1%
233.5%
-2020.0%
104.0%
70.6%
75.0%
286.6%
122.0%
120.1%
114.1%
-147.5%
406.1%
214.1%
249.6%
20.8%
106.0%
133.4%
-
201.4%
-
201.4%
201.4%
226.6%
-
151.0%
特殊電池およびその他 売上高
Specialized Batteries and Others Net sales
83.0%
98.6%
97.8%
94.9%
95.5%
105.6%
119.4%
112.2%
114.2%
112.9%
127.4%
121.2%
116.9%
119.0%
110.9%
114.9%
108.1%
112.5%
103.1%
105.3%
109.7%
-
101.9%
-
101.9%
101.9%
101.9%
-
97.5%
営業利益
Operating profit
113.9%
101.8%
-42.7%
42.2%
425.7%
2.6%
-339.5%
58.6%
985.3%
327.8%
227.8%
435.2%
284.3%
8085.7%
376.0%
772.8%
140.2%
220.4%
147.0%
142.8%
194.8%
-
30.4%
-
30.4%
60.8%
151.9%
-
93.5%
合計
売上高
Total
Net sales
2933.3%
22.7%
95.8%
97.7%
111.8%
116.7%
124.2%
120.6%
118.3%
119.7%
120.1%
119.2%
119.8%
108.2%
110.1%
109.2%
110.8%
109.8%
105.9%
108.3%
108.7%
-
112.0%
-
112.0%
108.2%
108.2%
102.4%
104.8%
営業利益
Operating profit
2574.5%
22.3%
95.5%
113.1%
88.1%
101.6%
190.9%
137.9%
126.6%
131.4%
139.8%
133.2%
134.5%
129.0%
162.0%
147.6%
153.1%
150.7%
101.0%
125.7%
131.7%
-
106.0%
-
106.0%
116.9%
132.5%
-
105.4%
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
日本
Japan
2,060
2,091
2,129
2,054
2,275
461
550
1,011
677
1,688
763
1,441
2,451
554
624
1,177
826
2,003
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
アジア
Asia
1,104
1,115
1,032
959
1,054
328
379
708
390
1,097
337
727
1,434
320
400
720
379
1,100
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧州
Europe
-
-
-
-
512
164
159
324
188
511
180
367
691
169
186
355
192
547
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
北米
North America
-
-
-
-
156
54
53
107
51
158
50
101
208
58
48
106
46
152
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
その他
Other
283
290
246
278
325
106
97
203
92
295
98
189
393
104
106
210
104
314
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧米
Europe and North America
662
635
548
574
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
売上高
Net sales
4,110
4,131
3,956
3,865
4,321
1,114
1,238
2,352
1,397
3,749
1,429
2,825
5,177
1,205
1,363
2,568
1,548
4,116
1,513
3,061
5,629
2,600
5,800
2,600
5,800
5,600
5,600
2,630
5,900
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
日本
Japan
50.1%
50.6%
53.8%
53.1%
52.6%
41.4%
44.4%
43.0%
48.5%
45.0%
53.4%
51.0%
47.3%
45.9%
45.8%
45.8%
53.3%
48.7%
-
アジア
Asia
26.9%
27.0%
26.1%
24.8%
24.4%
29.5%
30.6%
30.1%
27.9%
29.3%
23.6%
25.7%
27.7%
26.6%
29.4%
28.1%
24.5%
26.7%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧州
Europe
-
-
-
-
11.8%
14.8%
12.9%
13.8%
13.4%
13.6%
12.6%
13.0%
13.3%
14.0%
13.6%
13.8%
12.4%
13.3%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
北米
North America
-
-
-
-
3.6%
4.8%
4.3%
4.5%
3.6%
4.2%
3.5%
3.6%
4.0%
4.8%
3.5%
4.1%
2.9%
3.7%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
その他
Other
6.9%
7.0%
6.2%
7.2%
7.5%
9.5%
7.8%
8.6%
6.6%
7.9%
6.9%
6.7%
7.6%
8.6%
7.7%
8.2%
6.7%
7.6%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧米
Europe and North America
16.1%
15.4%
13.9%
14.8%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
日本
欧米
Japan
117.1%
101.5%
101.8%
96.5%
110.7%
98.6%
105.0%
102.0%
106.3%
103.7%
118.0%
112.2%
107.8%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
アジア
Asia
110.4%
101.0%
92.6%
92.9%
109.9%
136.0%
159.1%
147.5%
131.2%
141.3%
121.6%
126.6%
136.1%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧州
Europe
-
-
-
-
-
130.2%
127.4%
128.8%
144.9%
134.3%
137.2%
141.0%
135.0%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
北米
North America
-
-
-
-
-
152.0%
150.0%
151.0%
128.1%
142.8%
110.7%
118.8%
133.4%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
その他
Other
114.7%
102.3%
85.0%
112.8%
116.9%
126.7%
129.7%
128.2%
118.8%
125.1%
109.7%
113.9%
120.9%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧米
Europe and North America
112.5%
95.8%
86.4%
104.6%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
売上高
Net sales
114.3%
100.5%
95.8%
97.7%
111.8%
116.7%
124.2%
120.6%
118.3%
119.7%
120.1%
119.2%
119.8%
108.2%
110.1%
109.2%
110.8%
109.8%
105.9%
108.3%
108.7%
110.5%
112.0%
110.5%
112.0%
108.2%
108.2%
102.4%
104.8%
日本
Japan
893
880
860
888
990
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,036
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
中国
China
-
117
136
147
101
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
90
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
アジア
Asia
292
185
187
208
227
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
252
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧米
Europe and North America
24
42
64
66
70
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
232
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
その他
Other
19
19
31
37
42
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
有形固定資産
Property, plant and equipment
1,228
1,242
1,279
1,345
1,430
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,650
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
日本
Japan
-
-
-
-
810
176
199
375
254
628
246
499
874
195
214
410
278
687
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
アジア
Asia
-
-
-
-
5
1
1
2
1
3
1
2
4
1
0
1
0
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧州
Europe
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
北米
North America
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
その他
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
売上高
Net sales
892
915
881
836
815
177
200
377
255
631
247
501
878
196
215
411
278
689
252
530
940
-
940
-
940
950
950
-
1,000
営業利益
Operating profit
61
78
70
87
59
10
8
18
25
42
23
48
65
10
11
22
30
52
29
59
81
-
55
-
55
70
70
-
80
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
6.9%
8.5%
7.9%
10.4%
7.2%
5.4%
4.0%
4.7%
9.7%
6.7%
9.4%
9.6%
7.5%
5.2%
5.3%
5.3%
10.9%
7.6%
11.4%
11.1%
8.6%
-
5.9%
-
5.9%
7.4%
7.4%
-
8.0%
セグメント資産
Segment assets
543
579
581
598
612
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
637
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
662
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
減価償却費
Depreciation
19
18
32
31
29
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
26
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
28
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
持分法適用会社への投資額
Investment in equity-method affiliates
10
11
11
13
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額
Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
24
35
23
27
38
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
28
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
32
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
設備投資
Capital investment
24
36
22
25
38
-
-
9
-
-
-
19
28
-
-
13
-
-
-
19
32
-
40
-
40
40
40
-
35
研究開発費
Research and development expenses
26
22
24
19
18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
従業員数（人）
Number of employees
1,205
1,223
1,221
1,281
1,287
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,249
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
売上高
Net sales
132.0%
102.5%
96.3%
95.0%
97.4%
99.4%
114.6%
106.9%
107.9%
107.3%
108.9%
108.4%
107.7%
110.8%
107.5%
109.1%
109.1%
109.1%
102.1%
105.7%
107.1%
-
107.1%
-
107.1%
108.2%
108.2%
-
106.3%
営業利益
Operating profit
108.2%
126.4%
89.8%
124.3%
67.8%
94.6%
104.3%
98.8%
99.3%
99.1%
144.1%
116.9%
111.4%
107.3%
143.7%
123.8%
122.3%
122.9%
123.9%
123.1%
123.3%
-
84.0%
-
84.0%
106.9%
106.9%
-
99.1%
P5
（億円、100 million yen）
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
自動車電池（海外）事業／Automotive Batteries (Overseas)
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
日本
Japan
-
-
-
-
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
2
0
1
2
-1
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
アジア
Asia
-
-
-
-
979
310
355
665
366
1,031
319
684
1,350
302
378
680
355
1,035
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧州
Europe
-
-
-
-
481
152
140
292
165
458
156
321
614
146
160
306
167
473
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
北米
North America
-
-
-
-
96
33
28
62
29
91
32
62
123
33
29
62
28
91
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
その他
Other
-
-
-
-
310
103
96
199
90
289
96
186
385
103
102
204
103
307
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
売上高
Net sales
1,856
1,771
1,621
1,653
1,867
600
619
1,218
651
1,869
604
1,255
2,473
584
671
1,254
652
1,907
622
1,274
2,529
-
2,520
-
2,520
2,470
2,470
-
2,590
営業利益
Operating profit
90
99
92
122
100
30
31
61
41
102
31
73
133
28
48
76
58
134
18
75
151
-
150
-
150
160
175
-
165
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
4.8%
5.6%
5.7%
7.4%
5.3%
5.0%
5.0%
5.0%
6.3%
5.5%
5.2%
5.8%
5.4%
4.7%
7.2%
6.1%
8.8%
7.0%
2.8%
5.9%
6.0%
-
6.0%
-
6.0%
6.5%
7.1%
-
6.4%
※営業利益はのれん等償却前営業利益、営業利益率はのれん等償却前営業利益率です。
*Operating income has been operating income before amortization of goodwill and the operating income ratio has been the operating income ratio before amortization of goodwill.
セグメント資産
Segment assets
1,580
1,500
1,482
1,679
1,864
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,148
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,275
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
減価償却費
Depreciation
42
40
44
45
49
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
67
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
持分法適用会社への投資額
Investment in equity-method affiliates
301
286
290
319
340
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
367
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
430
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額
Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
64
72
55
43
53
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
110
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
73
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。
*Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets.
設備投資
Capital investment
63
67
55
51
53
-
-
27
-
-
-
83
110
-
-
34
-
-
-
39
73
-
65
-
65
65
65
-
75
研究開発費
Research and development expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
※自動車電池（国内）と（海外）の研究開発費は、FY17以降は合算で算出しています。
*Research and development expenses in the "Automotive Batteries (Japan)" and "Automotive Batteries (Overseas)" segments have been totaled since fiscal 2017.
従業員数（人）
Number of employees
10,273
9,745
8,491
8,193
8,096
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,879
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FY17/FY16
FY18/FY17
FY19/FY18
FY20/FY19
FY21/FY20
FY22/FY21
FY23/FY22
FY24/FY23
前年比
Year-on-year comparison
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
売上高
Net sales
108.8%
95.4%
91.6%
101.9%
113.0%
134.0%
144.5%
139.1%
129.1%
135.4%
123.9%
126.5%
132.4%
97.3%
108.4%
102.9%
100.2%
102.0%
103.0%
101.6%
102.2%
-
101.9%
-
101.9%
99.9%
99.9%
-
102.4%
営業利益
Operating profit
85.7%
110.8%
92.6%
133.1%
81.5%
102.4%
222.3%
140.6%
148.2%
143.6%
109.8%
128.8%
133.9%
91.4%
157.8%
124.8%
139.4%
130.7%
56.3%
103.6%
113.3%
-
112.4%
-
112.4%
119.9%
131.1%
-
109.1%
※1 自動車電池事業（海外）には従来より取り扱う海外産業用電池の取引高の一部を含んでいましたが、2018年度より、産業電池電源事業に変更しています。2017年度の売上高および営業利益は、変更後の報告セグメントにより記載しています。
*1 The "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment previously included a portion of transaction amounts for industrial batteries handled overseas, but as of fiscal 2018, the category was changed to "industrial batteries and power supplies." Net sales and operating income for fiscal 2017 are indicated for the reporting segments after the change
※2 2019年度に自動車電池事業（海外）の一部連結子会社を産業電池電源事業へ変更しました。それに伴い、2018年度の数値を変更後のセグメント区分に組み替えて記載しています。
*2 In fiscal 2019, some consolidated subsidiaries in the "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment were shifted to the "industrial batteries and power supplies" segment.Accordingly, the figures for fiscal 2018 have been reclassified to reflect the revised segment categories.
P6
（億円、100 million yen）
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
産業電池電源事業／Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
日本
Japan
-
-
-
-
853
130
174
304
218
522
279
496
800
134
172
306
300
606
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
アジア
Asia
-
-
-
-
68
17
23
40
23
62
17
40
80
17
21
39
23
61
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧州
Europe
-
-
-
-
3
1
3
4
3
7
2
5
9
2
1
3
3
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
北米
North America
-
-
-
-
56
19
23
42
20
62
17
37
79
24
17
42
16
57
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
その他
Other
-
-
-
-
15
3
2
5
2
6
2
3
8
2
4
5
1
7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
売上高
Net sales
742
800
846
840
995
170
225
395
264
659
317
581
976
179
216
395
342
737
359
702
1,097
-
1,110
-
1,110
1,100
1,100
-
1,200
営業利益
Operating profit
74
78
92
69
58
-5
11
6
27
33
53
80
85
2
12
14
51
64
67
118
132
-
90
-
90
95
110
-
130
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
9.9%
9.8%
10.8%
8.2%
5.8%
-3.1%
5.1%
1.5%
10.2%
5.0%
16.6%
13.7%
8.8%
0.8%
5.6%
3.5%
14.8%
8.7%
18.8%
16.8%
12.0%
-
8.1%
-
8.1%
8.6%
10.0%
-
10.8%
セグメント資産
Segment assets
412
528
572
566
729
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
738
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
752
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
減価償却費
Depreciation
13
16
17
17
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
持分法適用会社への投資額
Investment in equity-method affiliates
1
5
3
3
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額
Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
11
19
19
14
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
42
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。
*Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets.
設備投資
Capital investment
11
21
17
14
13
-
-
19
-
-
-
23
42
-
-
6
-
-
-
15
20
-
25
-
25
25
25
-
50
研究開発費
Research and development expenses
21
24
23
21
26
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
26
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
従業員数（人）
Number of employees
1,544
1,528
2,046
1,973
2,354
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,319
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FY17/FY16
FY18/FY17
FY19/FY18
FY20/FY19
FY21/FY20
FY22/FY21
FY23/FY22
FY24/FY23
前年比
Year-on-year comparison
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
売上高
Net sales
102.0% 107.8% 105.6% 99.4% 118.4% 85.8% 85.9%
85.9% 105.9%
92.9% 111.2%
108.7%
98.1% 105.2% 96.1%
100.0% 129.6%
111.9% 113.3%
120.7%
112.4% -
113.7% -
113.7% 112.7% 112.7% -
109.4%
営業利益
Operating profit
84.6% 106.3% 117.0% 75.2% 83.8% 85.8% 244.1%
-374.4%121.9%
160.8% 141.0%
134.0%
148.0% -28.4% 107.1%
228.4% 189.4%
196.5% 127.8%
148.6%
154.2% -
105.3% -
105.3% 111.1% 128.7% -
98.6%
※1 自動車電池事業（海外）には従来より取り扱う海外産業用電池の取引高の一部を含んでいましたが、2018年度より、産業電池電源事業に変更しています。2017年度の売上高および営業利益は、変更後の報告セグメントにより記載しています。
*1 The "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment previously included a portion of transaction amounts for industrial batteries handled overseas, but as of fiscal 2018, the category was changed to "industrial batteries and power supplies." Net sales and operating income for fiscal 2017 are indicated for the reporting segments after the change
※2 2019年度に自動車電池事業（海外）の一部連結子会社を産業電池電源事業へ変更しました。それに伴い、2018年度の数値を変更後のセグメント区分に組み替えて記載しています。
*2 In fiscal 2019, some consolidated subsidiaries in the "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment were shifted to the "industrial batteries and power supplies" segment.Accordingly, the figures for fiscal 2018 have been reclassified to reflect the revised segment categories. ※3 2023年度より、従来「産業電池電源」に含まれていた一部の連結子会社について、「特殊電池およびその他」に変更しております。2022年度は、変更後のセグメントにより記載しております。
*3 Some consolidated subsidiaries in the "Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies" segment were transferred to the "Specialized Batteries and Others" segment in fiscal 2023. In conjunction with this change, figures for fiscal 2022 were restated according to the modified segments.
P7
（億円、100 million yen）
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
車載用リチウムイオン電池事業／Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
日本
Japan
-
-
-
-
458
116
137
253
163
416
183
346
599
180
192
371
206
578
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
アジア
Asia
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧州
Europe
-
-
-
-
19
8
13
21
16
37
18
34
55
15
20
34
17
52
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
北米
North America
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
その他
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
売上高
Net sales
448
456
423
360
476
124
150
273
179
452
201
380
654
195
211
406
224
629
218
442
848
-
1,030
-
1,030
880
880
-
900
営業利益
Operating profit
13
3
-17
-9
17
4
-2
2
8
10
10
18
20
4
3
7
17
24
2
19
26
-
40
-
40
40
45
-
40
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
2.9%
0.7%
-4.0%
-2.4%
3.5%
3.1%
-1.3%
0.7%
4.4%
2.2%
5.0%
4.7%
3.0%
2.2%
1.4%
1.8%
7.6%
3.9%
1.0%
4.3%
3.1%
-
3.9%
-
3.9%
4.5%
5.1%
-
4.4%
セグメント資産
Segment assets
454
479
493
526
629
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
703
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
918
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
減価償却費
Depreciation
52
44
33
35
33
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
41
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
49
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
持分法適用会社への投資額
Investment in equity-method affiliates
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額
Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
14
50
47
42
116
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
72
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
150
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。
*Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets.
設備投資
Capital investment
13
52
50
56
110
-
-
47
-
-
-
25
72
-
-
50
-
-
-
100
150
-
170
-
170
170
170
-
105
研究開発費
Research and development expenses
61
50
44
69
77
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
77
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
従業員数（人）
Number of employees
504
363
397
405
370
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
403
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FY17/FY16
FY18/FY17
FY19/FY18
FY20/FY19
FY21/FY20
FY22/FY21
FY23/FY22
FY24/FY23
前年比
Year-on-year comparison
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
売上高
Net sales
113.9%
101.8%
92.7%
85.1%
132.5%
138.7%
157.8%
148.5%
120.7%
136.1%
139.7%
130.0%
137.2%
157.5%
141.1%
148.5%
124.9%
139.1%
108.6%
116.2%
129.7%
-
157.6%
-
157.6%
134.6%
134.6%
-
106.1%
営業利益
Operating profit
2933.3%
22.7%
-569.3%
49.9%
-194.1%
233.5%
-2020.0%
104.0%
70.6%
75.0%
286.6%
122.0%
120.1%
114.1%
-147.5%
406.1%
214.1%
249.6%
20.8%
106.0%
133.4%
-
201.4%
-
201.4%
201.4%
226.6%
-
151.0%
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
個社別売上高・営業利益
Sales and operating income
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
by individual company
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
BEC
売上高
Net sales
171
138
142
219
314
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
435
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
営業利益
Operating profit
20
18
4
23
33
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
36
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LEJ
売上高
Net sales
283
327
287
219
253
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
211
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
営業利益
Operating profit
3
2
2
4
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
※BECは株式会社ブルーエナジー、LEJは株式会社 リチウムエナジー ジャパンの略です。
*BEC : Blue Energy Co., Ltd. / LEJ : Lithium Energy Japan Ltd
P8
（億円、100 million yen）
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
特殊電池およびその他事業／Specialized Batteries and Others
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
日本
Japan
-
-
-
-
153
39
40
79
43
121
56
99
176
44
44
88
44
132
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
アジア
Asia
-
-
-
-
3
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
欧州
Europe
-
-
-
-
9
3
4
7
3
10
3
7
14
7
5
11
5
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
北米
North America
-
-
-
-
3
1
2
3
1
4
1
2
5
1
1
2
1
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
その他
Other
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
売上高
Net sales
171
189
185
176
168
44
45
89
48
136
60
108
196
52
50
102
51
154
62
113
215
-
200
-
200
200
200
-
210
営業利益
Operating profit
3
-8
3
1
6
0
1
1
9
11
6
15
16
6
5
11
13
24
8
22
32
-
5
-
5
10
25
-
30
（営業利益率）
(Operating profit ratio)
1.7%
-4.0%
1.7%
0.8%
3.4%
0.2%
2.9%
1.5%
19.7%
7.9%
9.6%
14.0%
8.4%
10.9%
9.7%
10.3%
25.5%
15.4%
13.7%
19.0%
14.9%
-
2.5%
-
2.5%
5.0%
12.5%
-
14.3%
セグメント資産
Segment assets
923
756
726
950
973
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,184
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,960
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
減価償却費
Depreciation
56
60
52
52
55
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
58
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
57
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
持分法適用会社への投資額
Investment in equity-method affiliates
-
-
24
31
36
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
有形固定資産及び無形固定資産の増加額
Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
46
24
55
65
79
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
77
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
218
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
※減価償却費は無形固定資産の償却費を含む値です。
*Depreciation expenses include depreciation of intangible assets.
設備投資
Capital investment
42
39
38
85
72
-
-
37
-
-
-
39
77
-
-
49
-
-
-
169
218
-
210
-
210
210
210
-
535
研究開発費
Research and development expenses
4
3
4
3
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
従業員数（人）
Number of employees
1,059
1,358
1,387
1,453
1,464
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,467
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FY17/FY16
FY18/FY17
FY19/FY18
FY20/FY19
FY21/FY20
FY22/FY21
FY23/FY22
FY24/FY23
前年比
Year-on-year comparison
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
売上高
Net sales
183.6%
110.7%
97.8%
94.9%
95.5%
105.6%
119.4%
112.2%
114.2%
112.9%
127.4%
121.2%
116.9%
119.0%
110.9%
114.9%
108.1%
112.5%
103.1%
105.3%
109.7%
-
101.9%
-
101.9%
101.9%
101.9%
-
97.5%
営業利益
Operating profit
-41.1%
-262.7%
-42.7%
42.2%
425.7%
2.6%
-339.5%
58.6%
985.3%
327.8%
227.8%
435.2%
284.3%
8085.7%
376.0%
772.8%
140.2%
220.4%
147.0%
142.8%
194.8%
-
30.4%
-
30.4%
60.8%
151.9%
-
93.5%
※2023年度より、従来「産業電池電源」に含まれていた一部の連結子会社について、「特殊電池およびその他」に変更しております。2022年度は、変更後のセグメントにより記載しております。
*Some consolidated subsidiaries in the "Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies" segment were transferred to the "Specialized Batteries and Others" segment in fiscal 2023. In conjunction with this change, figures for fiscal 2022 were restated according to the modified segments.
P9
（億円、100 million yen）
営業利益増減要因（前年比較）／
FY17/FY16
FY18/FY17
FY19/FY18
FY20/FY19
FY21/FY20
FY22/FY21
FY23/FY22
FY24/FY23
Factors for Operating Income Change
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
(year-on-year comparison)
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
のれん等償却前営業利益
Operating profit before amortization of goodwill
241
251
239
271
239
38
49
88
110
198
123
233
321
49
80
129
169
298
124
293
422
-
340
-
340
375
425
-
445
営業利益（前年差）
Operating profit (year-on-year comparison)
-1
10
-12
32
-32
0
24
24
23
47
35
58
82
11
29
41
59
100
1
60
101
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
数量・構成変化
Quantity, composition change
16
-35
18
11
77
9
3
12
-10
2
-6
-16
-4
-12
-3
-15
44
29
29
73
58
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
原材料価格・売価
Raw material price, sales price
-46
100
12
31
-85
7
20
27
31
58
28
59
86
48
48
96
29
125
51
80
176
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
経費等
Expenses, etc.
2
-24
-29
-10
-40
-18
-9
-27
-10
-37
9
-1
-28
-27
-14
-41
-10
-51
-82
-92
-133
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
為替
Exchange rate
-
-
-3
2
11
6
8
14
5
19
1
6
20
-3
-5
-8
-8
-16
0
-8
-16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
特殊電池およびその他
Specialized batteries and Others
14
-21
10
-2
5
-4
2
-2
7
5
3
10
8
6
3
9
4
13
3
7
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
リチウム
Lithium
13
-10
-20
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FY17/FY16
FY18/FY17
FY19/FY18
FY20/FY19
FY21/FY20
FY22/FY21
FY23/FY22
FY24/FY23
自動車電池（国内）事業／Automotive Batteries (Japan)
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
営業利益
Operating profit
61
78
70
87
59
10
8
18
25
42
23
48
65
10
11
22
30
52
29
59
81
-
55
-
55
70
70
-
80
営業利益（前年差）
Operating profit (year-on-year comparison)
4
17
-8
17
-28
0
0
0
-1
-1
8
7
7
0
4
4
6
10
5
11
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
数量・構成変化
Quantity, composition change
17
1
-5
7
0
-4
-1
-5
-3
-8
-3
-6
-11
-1
-1
-2
3
1
2
5
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
原材料価格・売価
Raw material price, sales price
-14
23
10
10
-27
3
0
3
4
7
10
14
17
3
5
8
3
11
5
8
16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
経費等
Streamlining, expenses, etc.
1
-7
-13
0
-1
1
1
2
-2
0
1
-1
1
-1
0
-2
0
-2
-2
-2
-4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FY17/FY16
FY18/FY17
FY19/FY18
FY20/FY19
FY21/FY20
FY22/FY21
FY23/FY22
FY24/FY23
自動車電池（海外）事業／Automotive Batteries (Overseas)
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
営業利益
Operating profit
90
99
92
122
100
30
31
61
41
102
31
73
133
28
48
76
58
134
18
75
151
-
150
-
150
160
175
-
165
営業利益（前年差）
Operating profit (year-on-year comparison)
-10
16
-7
30
-22
0
18
18
13
31
3
16
34
-2
18
15
16
31
-14
2
18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
数量・構成変化
Quantity, composition change
0
-30
12
27
21
4
-2
2
-14
-12
-19
-33
-31
-27
-13
-40
10
-30
16
26
-14
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
原材料価格・売価
Raw material price, sales price
-19
70
1
6
-28
3
18
21
19
40
8
27
48
35
41
76
35
111
40
75
151
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
経費等
Streamlining, expenses, etc.
5
-15
-17
-5
-26
-13
-6
-19
3
-16
13
16
-3
-8
-5
-13
-21
-34
-70
-91
-104
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
為替
Exchange rate
4
-9
-3
2
11
6
8
14
5
19
1
6
20
-3
-5
-8
-8
-16
0
-8
-16
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FY17/FY16
FY18/FY17
FY19/FY18
FY20/FY19
FY21/FY20
FY22/FY21
FY23/FY22
FY24/FY23
産業電池電源事業／Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
営業利益
Operating profit
74
78
92
69
58
-5
11
6
27
33
53
80
85
2
12
14
51
64
67
118
132
-
90
-
90
95
110
-
130
営業利益（前年差）
Operating profit (year-on-year comparison)
-18
-1
14
-23
-11
1
9
10
5
15
15
20
30
7
1
8
24
32
14
38
47
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
数量・構成変化
Quantity, composition change
-1
-5
11
-30
-4
1
7
8
6
14
4
10
18
0
-2
-2
16
14
7
23
21
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
原材料価格・売価
Raw material price, sales price
-13
7
2
6
-7
0
-1
-1
3
2
7
10
9
7
5
12
2
14
4
6
18
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
経費等
Streamlining, expenses, etc.
-4
-3
1
1
0
0
3
3
-4
-1
4
0
3
0
-2
-2
6
4
3
9
7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FY17/FY16
FY18/FY17
FY19/FY18
FY20/FY19
FY21/FY20
FY22/FY21
FY23/FY22
FY24/FY23
車載用リチウムイオン電池事業／Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績
Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
実績 Actual
予想 Forecast
予想 Forecast
As of May 11
As of Aug 3
As of Nov 9
As of Feb 6
As of May 10
Full
Full
Full
Full
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1Q
2Q
1st H
3Q
3Q total
4Q
2nd H
Full
1st H
Full
1st H
Full
Full
Full
1st H
Full
営業利益
Operating profit
13
3
-17
-9
17
4
-2
2
8
10
10
18
20
4
3
7
17
24
2
19
26
-
40 -
40
40
45 -
40
営業利益（前年差）
Operating profit (year-on-year comparison)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-2
0
-3
-3
6
3
3
0
4
5
9
14
-7
2
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
数量・構成変化
Quantity, composition change
-
-
-
-
-
7
0
7
1
8
12
13
20
16
13
29
15
44
4
19
48
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
原材料価格・売価
Raw material price, sales price
-
-
-
-
-
1
3
4
5
9
3
8
12
3
-3
0
-10
-10
1
-9
-9-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
経費等
Streamlining, expenses, etc.
-
-
-
-
-
-6
-5
-11
-9
-20
-9
-18
-29
-18
-6
-24
4
-20
-12
-8
-32-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
※1 自動車電池事業（海外）には従来より取り扱う海外産業用電池の取引高の一部を含んでいましたが、2018年度より、産業電池電源事業に変更しています。2017年度の売上高および営業利益は、変更後の報告セグメントにより記載しています。
*1 The "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment previously included a portion of transaction amounts for industrial batteries handled overseas, but as of fiscal 2018, the category was changed to "industrial batteries and power supplies." Net sales and operating income for fiscal 2017 are indicated for the reporting segments after the change
※2 2019年度に自動車電池事業（海外）の一部連結子会社を産業電池電源事業へ変更しました。それに伴い、2018年度の数値を変更後のセグメント区分に組み替えて記載しています。
*2 In fiscal 2019, some consolidated subsidiaries in the "automotive batteries (overseas)" segment were shifted to the "industrial batteries and power supplies" segment.Accordingly, the figures for fiscal 2018 have been reclassified to reflect the revised segment categories. ※3 上記※1、※2に伴いFY17/FY16、FY18/FY17に営業利益（前年差）はセグメント区分の変更により修正しておりますが、修正前の値を記載しております。
*3 Operating profit (year-on-yearcomparison) has been revised for FY17 / FY16 and FY18 / FY17 due to the change in segment classification due to the above * 1 and * 2, but the values before the revision are shown. ※4 自動車電池（国内）事業のFY21/FY20の営業利益（前年差）は会計基準の変更により修正しておりますが、修正前の値を記載しております。
*4 The operating profit (year-on-yearcomparison) of FY21 / FY20 in the automobile battery (domestic) business has been revised due to changes in accounting standards, but the values before the revision are shown. ※5 2023年度より、従来「産業電池電源」に含まれていた一部の連結子会社について、「特殊電池およびその他」に変更しております。2022年度は、変更後のセグメントにより記載しております。
*5 Some consolidated subsidiaries in the "Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies" segment were transferred to the "Specialized Batteries and Others" segment in fiscal 2023. In conjunction with this change, figures for fiscal 2022 were restated according to the modified segments.
P10
