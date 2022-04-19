Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. GSD Technologies Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6641   KYG416551045

GSD TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

(6641)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-17
63.50 TWD   -0.31%
05:24aGSD TECHNOLOGIES : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting (Addition of Matters for Discussion)
PU
03/23GSD TECHNOLOGIES : was invited to participate in the online investor conference held by the Taiwan Stock Exchange
PU
03/22GSD TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, GSD (China) Co., Ltd. will resume work from 2022/3/23 in accordance with the local government's resumption notice.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GSD Technologies : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting (Addition of Matters for Discussion)

04/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: GSD Technologies Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/19 Time of announcement 17:14:17
Subject 
 GSD's Board of Directors resolved to convene the
2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting (Addition of
Matters for Discussion)
Date of events 2022/04/19 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/19
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/08
3.Shareholders meeting location:3F., No. 1, Sec. 3, Zhongxiao E. Rd.,
Da'an Dist., Taipei City 106, Taiwan (GIS Taipei Tech Convention
Center Room301)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):Physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(I) 2021 business report
(II) Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books and
statements.
(III) Report on 2021 employees' bonus and directors' compensation.
(IV) Report on amendments to GSD's "Sustainable Development Best Practice
Principles".
(VI) Report on the situation of the first unsecured convertible bonds in
the Republic of China.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(I) Acknowledgement of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(II) Acknowledgement of the 2021 earnings distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(I) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Memorandum &Articles of Association"
(II) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Rules for Election of Directors"
(III) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Regulations Governing the
Acquisition and Disposal of Assets"
(IV) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders'
Meeting" (Addition)
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/10
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/08
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1. According to article 172-1 of the Taiwan Company Law, GSD  will accept
shareholders' submission of proposal from April 1, 2022 through April 11,
2022.
2. Location for shareholders' submission of proposal: GSD Technologies Co.,
Ltd. financial department (No. 15, Minli St., Gushan Dist., Kaohsiung City
804, Taiwan)
3. Shareholders could excise their right by electronic voting, and the
electronic voting period is from May 7, 2022 to June 5, 2022. Please log
in the website (www.stockvote.com.tw) of Taiwan Depository and Clearing
Corporation and fallow the instructions to vote.

Disclaimer

GSD Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GSD TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
05:24aGSD TECHNOLOGIES : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Sharehol..
PU
03/23GSD TECHNOLOGIES : was invited to participate in the online investor conference held by th..
PU
03/22GSD TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, GSD (China) Co., Ltd. will resume..
PU
03/15GSD TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for the record date of dividend distribution on behalf of ..
PU
02/25GSD Technologies Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2021GSD Technologies Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Gsd Technologies Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2021GSD Technologies Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend, Payable on August 27, 2021
CI
2021GSD Technologies Co., Ltd. Appoints Lee, Tzuoh-Shoou as Director
CI
2021Gsd Technologies Co., Ltd. Appoints Tsai Tzu Ju as Corporate Governance Officer, Effect..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 262 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 318 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart GSD TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
GSD Technologies Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 63,50 TWD
Average target price 75,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Managers and Directors
Hong Jiong Xie Chairman & General Manager
Wu Xiong Wu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Gui Chen Independent Director
Shan Shan Chou Independent Director
Yuan Lung Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSD TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.2.92%79
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.78%56 628
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.71%34 859
FANUC CORPORATION-15.87%31 040
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-28.48%25 964
SANDVIK AB-24.05%25 078