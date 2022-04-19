GSD Technologies : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting (Addition of Matters for Discussion)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/19 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/08 3.Shareholders meeting location:3F., No. 1, Sec. 3, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City 106, Taiwan (GIS Taipei Tech Convention Center Room301) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):Physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (I) 2021 business report (II) Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books and statements. (III) Report on 2021 employees' bonus and directors' compensation. (IV) Report on amendments to GSD's "Sustainable Development Best Practice Principles". (VI) Report on the situation of the first unsecured convertible bonds in the Republic of China. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (I) Acknowledgement of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements (II) Acknowledgement of the 2021 earnings distribution 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (I) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Memorandum &Articles of Association" (II) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Rules for Election of Directors" (III) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" (IV) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' Meeting" (Addition) 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/10 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/08 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1. According to article 172-1 of the Taiwan Company Law, GSD will accept shareholders' submission of proposal from April 1, 2022 through April 11, 2022. 2. Location for shareholders' submission of proposal: GSD Technologies Co., Ltd. financial department (No. 15, Minli St., Gushan Dist., Kaohsiung City 804, Taiwan) 3. Shareholders could excise their right by electronic voting, and the electronic voting period is from May 7, 2022 to June 5, 2022. Please log in the website (www.stockvote.com.tw) of Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation and fallow the instructions to vote.