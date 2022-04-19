GSD Technologies : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting (Addition of Matters for Discussion)
04/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: GSD Technologies Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/19
Time of announcement
17:14:17
Subject
GSD's Board of Directors resolved to convene the
2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting (Addition of
Matters for Discussion)
Date of events
2022/04/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/19
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/08
3.Shareholders meeting location:3F., No. 1, Sec. 3, Zhongxiao E. Rd.,
Da'an Dist., Taipei City 106, Taiwan (GIS Taipei Tech Convention
Center Room301)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):Physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(I) 2021 business report
(II) Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books and
statements.
(III) Report on 2021 employees' bonus and directors' compensation.
(IV) Report on amendments to GSD's "Sustainable Development Best Practice
Principles".
(VI) Report on the situation of the first unsecured convertible bonds in
the Republic of China.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(I) Acknowledgement of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(II) Acknowledgement of the 2021 earnings distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(I) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Memorandum &Articles of Association"
(II) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Rules for Election of Directors"
(III) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Regulations Governing the
Acquisition and Disposal of Assets"
(IV) Discussion of amendment of GSD's "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders'
Meeting" (Addition)
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/10
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/08
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1. According to article 172-1 of the Taiwan Company Law, GSD will accept
shareholders' submission of proposal from April 1, 2022 through April 11,
2022.
2. Location for shareholders' submission of proposal: GSD Technologies Co.,
Ltd. financial department (No. 15, Minli St., Gushan Dist., Kaohsiung City
804, Taiwan)
3. Shareholders could excise their right by electronic voting, and the
electronic voting period is from May 7, 2022 to June 5, 2022. Please log
in the website (www.stockvote.com.tw) of Taiwan Depository and Clearing
Corporation and fallow the instructions to vote.
GSD Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:23:03 UTC.