  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  GSE Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GVP   US36227K1060

GSE SYSTEMS, INC.

(GVP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
0.7700 USD   +5.48%
GSE Solutions Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

03/21/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
COLUMBIA, Md., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems", "GSE", or "the Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 30, 2023 after the close of the stock market. The GSE management team will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Call-in information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 974-2453 or (412) 317-5784

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at:
https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ or via the following link: https://app.webinar.net/9WOQrgvYE0K.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 5336388. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ for 90 days.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

CONTACTS
Company Contact
GSE Solutions
Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer
(410) 970-7800

Investor Contact
Lytham Partners
Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President
(646) 829-9702
gvp@lythampartners.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gse-solutions-schedules-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-and-conference-call-301777922.html

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
