By Josh Beckerman

GSE Systems Inc. shares were up 17%, to $1.62, as the company said its collaboration with ABB Bailey Japan resulted in a significant project for the Nihonkai LNG Niigata terminal.

GSE said its JPro Tools simulation software would be integrated with ABB's automation system. It expects the project may lead to "more opportunities which the two companies have been developing together."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 1438ET