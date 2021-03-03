Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GSE Systems, Inc.    GVP

GSE SYSTEMS, INC.

(GVP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GSE : to Participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

03/03/2021 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting engineering, compliance, simulation, training and workforce solutions that support decarbonization of the power industry, today announced that Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Emmett Pepe, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on March 24-25, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-ones throughout both days. Below are the details for GSE’s group presentation:

Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Time: 1:00pm Eastern Time
Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ffdrRSPoRSe-l1HV_owXzg

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GSE SYSTEMS, INC.
09:05aGSE  : to Participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
BU
02/26GSE SYSTEMS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24GSE SYSTEMS INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23GSE  : to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational on..
BU
02/08GSE  : Sponsoring and Presenting at CONTE 2021
BU
01/19GSE  : Adds Three New Contracts to Recent Wins
BU
2020GSE  : Wins Two Master Services Agreements Worth $35 Million with Major US Utili..
BU
2020GSE  : Wins Multi-Year Deal with One of the Largest US Oil Companies for Virtual..
BU
2020GSE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
2020GSE SYSTEMS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,60 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,0 M 40,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 321
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart GSE SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GSE Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,50 $
Last Close Price 1,94 $
Spread / Highest target -22,7%
Spread / Average Target -22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kyle Justin Loudermilk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmett A. Pepe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bahram Meyssami Chief Technology Officer
Suresh Sundaram Independent Director
J. Barnie Beasley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSE SYSTEMS, INC.46.97%40
ACCENTURE PLC-0.76%164 413
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.15%151 717
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.08%107 526
INFOSYS LIMITED0.89%75 523
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.74%74 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ