GSE : to Participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting engineering, compliance, simulation, training and workforce solutions that support decarbonization of the power industry, today announced that Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Emmett Pepe, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on March 24-25, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-ones throughout both days. Below are the details for GSE’s group presentation:

Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Time: 1:00pm Eastern Time

Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ffdrRSPoRSe-l1HV_owXzg

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005176/en/