Utilities Service Alliance Selects GSE Solutions as a Specialty Engineer of Choice (EOC)

COLUMBIA, Md., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives for the nuclear power industry, today announced that GSE had been selected by Utilities Service Alliance, Inc. (USA) to be a Specialty Engineer of Choice (EOC) supplier.

This USA agreement expands on a previous EOC agreement with GSE True North Consulting, now GSE Engineering, Programs & Performance division, that started in 2019.

As of June 7th, USA alliance members can use GSE Solutions' entire portfolio of engineering services, technology and workforce solutions, including specialized nuclear training, nuclear engineering design, engineering program compliance, simulation solutions and upgrades, and specialized technical staffing and consultation. This agreement will allow GSE to be a preferred provider to the USA Alliance, providing technical and financial benefits to its members.

"GSE has a phenomenal roster of experts, innovative solutions, and services that the industry trusts and respects," said Jim Kitchens, Director, Contracts, Supplier Relations and Events for USA. "We are excited that they are bringing even more company-wide field expertise and efficiencies in contract implementations that will reduce costs for USA's fleet members."

"We are delighted to have been selected by USA as a Specialty EOC supporting the current nuclear stations in their fleet," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. "The entire GSE Solutions team is looking forward to contributing to the safe, reliable, and economical operation of each nuclear power station."

About Utilities Service Alliance (USA): The Utilities Service Alliance, Inc. (USA) is a not-for-profit cooperative, governed by a Board of Directors comprised of executives from the member utilities and headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. USA is designed to facilitate collaboration among its eight member utilities. Together, it works to improve safety and performance, reduce operating and maintenance costs, and provide innovation and leadership within the nuclear power industry. By being a part of the Alliance, USA's member utilities get the best of both worlds; fleet benefits while keeping the flexibility of their independent operator status. For more information, please visit https:/www.usainc.org.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE delivers operational excellence with over 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries. www.gses.com

