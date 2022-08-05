GSI Creos : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for 1Q of FY2022

*This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and does not contain all details of it.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

[Japan GAAP]

Company Name: GSI Creos Corporation Code Number: 8101 URL https://www.gsi.co.jp Representative: Tadaaki Yoshinaga Representative Director, President and CEO

Scheduled Date of Quarterly Report Filing: August 9, 2022

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative Total) (Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % First quarter ended June 30, 2022 25,098 2.7 540 (25.1) 751 5.3 558 15.0 First quarter ended June 30, 2021 24,449 ― 720 (17.7) 714 (18.1) 485 (14.1)

(Note) Comprehensive income First quarter ended June 30, 2022 : 1,342 millions of yen (12.7) % First quarter ended June 30, 2021 : 1,537 millions of yen (57.3) %

Net income Diluted net income per share per share Yen Yen First quarter ended June 30, 2022 45.58 ― First quarter ended June 30, 2021 38.97 ―

*"Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) has been adopted since the beginning of the first quarter of the

fiscal year ended March 2022. Figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2022 are stated after the application of the

new accounting standard, and about net sales, the ratio of figures changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year is not indicated.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % June 30, 2022 59,582 25,061 42.1 March 31, 2022 60,929 24,512 40.2 (Reference) Equity capital June 30, 2022 : 25,061 millions of yen March 31, 2022 : 24,512 millions of yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share 1Q 2Q 3Q Fiscal year end Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ― 0.00 ― 65.00 65.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 ― Fiscal year ending 0.00 ― 70.00 70.00 March 31, 2023 (Forecast) (Note) Revisions to the dividend forecast published most recently : No

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)