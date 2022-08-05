Log in
    8101   JP3276000001

GSI CREOS CORPORATION

(8101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
1381.00 JPY   -4.63%
05:01aGSI CREOS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for 1Q of FY2022
PU
07/06GSI CREOS : Business Report for Fiscal 2021
PU
05/13GSI Creos Corporation Announces Dividend Guidance for the Year End of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
GSI Creos : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for 1Q of FY2022

08/05/2022 | 05:01am EDT
*This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and does not contain all details of it.

*This document has been prepared for reference only in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. *If there is any discrepancy between this document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

[Japan GAAP]

August 5, 2022

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo (Prime Market)

Company Name: GSI Creos Corporation

Code Number:

8101

URL https://www.gsi.co.jp

Representative:

Tadaaki Yoshinaga Representative Director, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kunihiro Ono

Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department Tel: +81-3-5211-1802

Scheduled Date of Quarterly Report Filing:

August 9, 2022

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payments Commencement:

Supplementary Documents for Quarterly Financial Statements:

Yes

Holding of Quarterly Financial Results Meeting:

No

(Note: Amounts less than one million of yen have been rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative Total)

(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

First quarter ended June 30, 2022

25,098

2.7

540

(25.1)

751

5.3

558

15.0

First quarter ended June 30, 2021

24,449

720

(17.7)

714

(18.1)

485

(14.1)

(Note) Comprehensive income

First quarter ended June 30, 2022

:

1,342

millions of yen

(12.7)

%

First quarter ended June 30, 2021

:

1,537

millions of yen

(57.3)

%

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

First quarter ended June 30, 2022

45.58

First quarter ended June 30, 2021

38.97

*"Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) has been adopted since the beginning of the first quarter of the

fiscal year ended March 2022. Figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2022 are stated after the application of the

new accounting standard, and about net sales, the ratio of figures changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year is not indicated.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2022

59,582

25,061

42.1

March 31, 2022

60,929

24,512

40.2

(Reference) Equity capital

June 30, 2022

:

25,061

millions of yen

March 31, 2022

:

24,512

millions of yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Fiscal year end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

0.00

65.00

65.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

0.00

70.00

70.00

March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the dividend forecast published most recently

: No

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Full fiscal year

117,000

4.6

2,400

19.5

2,400

27.5

1,700

3.8

(Note) Revisions to the consolidated results forecasts published most recently

: No

Net income

per share

Yen

138.70

* Notes

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period

(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Associated with Changes in the Scope of Consolidation)

: No

  1. Application of Special Accounting Methods to the Preparation of Quarterly Financial Statements
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies and Estimates, and Retrospective Restatement
  • Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards and other regulations

Changes in accounting policies other than in () : No

Changes in accounting estimates : No

  • Retrospective restatement : No
  1. Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common Stock)
  • Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)

June 30, 2022

12,629,942 shares March 31, 2022

  • Number of treasury stock at the end of period

June 30, 2022

373,812 shares March 31, 2022

  • Average number of shares during the period

Three months ended June 30, 2022

12,256,171 shares Three months ended June 30, 2021

  • : No

  • No

12,629,942 shares

373,684 shares

12,470,485 shares

  • This quarterly report is out of scope of the quarterly review procedure performed by a certified public accountant or audit corporation.
  • Cautionary statement with respect to forecasts of consolidated business results and special notes

Earning forecasts presented in this report are based on information available and assumptions deemed reasonable at the time. Therefore, they do not constitute a guarantee that they will be realized. Actual results could differ significantly from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1)Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Previous fiscal year

First quarter,

current fiscal year

(March 31, 2022)

(June 30, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

8,078

8,629

Notes receivable-trade

1,649

1,679

Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating

1,989

1,918

Accounts receivable-trade

24,703

22,149

Merchandise

8,960

8,604

Goods in transit

677

963

Raw materials

121

170

Other

2,960

2,691

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(175)

(187)

Total current assets

48,963

46,619

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,659

3,881

Intangible assets

736

716

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

5,716

6,289

Other

1,853

2,075

Total investments and other assets

7,570

8,365

Total non-current assets

11,965

12,963

Total assets

60,929

59,582

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

18,514

16,762

Short-term loans payable

10,919

10,691

Current portion of long-term loans payable

90

90

Income taxes payable

123

173

Provisions

512

312

Other

4,078

3,994

Total current liabilities

34,239

32,024

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

1,236

1,214

Retirement benefit liability

76

79

Other

864

1,203

Total non-current liabilities

2,177

2,496

Total liabilities

36,416

34,521

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

7,186

7,186

Capital surplus

855

857

Retained earnings

14,405

14,167

Treasury stock

(291)

(292)

Total shareholders' equity

22,154

21,919

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,926

2,262

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

17

54

Foreign currency translation adjustment

295

712

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

119

112

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,358

3,142

Total net assets

24,512

25,061

Total liabilities and net assets

60,929

59,582

(2)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)

(Cumulative First Quarter)

(Millions of yen)

Cumulative first quarter,

Cumulative first quarter,

previous fiscal year

current fiscal year

(April 1, 2021-

(April 1, 2022-

June 30, 2021)

June 30, 2022)

Net sales

24,449

25,098

Cost of sales

21,089

21,808

Gross profit

3,360

3,290

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,639

2,750

Operating profit

720

540

Non-operating income

Interest income

15

13

Dividends income

45

55

Foreign exchange gains

4

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

12

167

Other

27

24

Total non-operating income

102

265

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

30

33

Foreign exchange losses

59

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

10

14

Other

9

6

Total non-operating expenses

108

53

Ordinary profit

714

751

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

Gain on sales of investments in capital

1

Total extraordinary income

1

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

1

Loss on valuation of investment securities

14

Total extraordinary losses

15

1

Income before income taxes

700

750

Income taxes-current

180

173

Income taxes-deferred

33

17

Total income taxes

214

191

Profit

485

558

Profit attributable to owners of parent

485

558

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(Cumulative First Quarter)

(Millions of yen)

Cumulative first quarter,

Cumulative first quarter,

previous fiscal year

current fiscal year

(April 1, 2021-

(April 1, 2022-

June 30, 2021)

June 30, 2022)

Profit

485

558

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

744

336

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(7)

37

Foreign currency translation adjustment

318

417

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(3)

(7)

Total other comprehensive income

1,051

783

Comprehensive income

1,537

1,342

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

1,537

1,342

Disclaimer

GSI Creos Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
