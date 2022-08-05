GSI Creos : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for 1Q of FY2022
08/05/2022 | 05:01am EDT
*This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and does not contain all details of it.
*This document has been prepared for reference only in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. *If there is any discrepancy between this document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
First quarter ended June 30, 2022
25,098
2.7
540
(25.1)
751
5.3
558
15.0
First quarter ended June 30, 2021
24,449
―
720
(17.7)
714
(18.1)
485
(14.1)
(Note) Comprehensive income
First quarter ended June 30, 2022
:
1,342
millions of yen
(12.7)
%
First quarter ended June 30, 2021
:
1,537
millions of yen
(57.3)
%
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
First quarter ended June 30, 2022
45.58
―
First quarter ended June 30, 2021
38.97
―
*"Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) has been adopted since the beginning of the first quarter of the
fiscal year ended March 2022. Figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2022 are stated after the application of the
new accounting standard, and about net sales, the ratio of figures changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year is not indicated.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2022
59,582
25,061
42.1
March 31, 2022
60,929
24,512
40.2
(Reference) Equity capital
June 30, 2022
:
25,061
millions of yen
March 31, 2022
:
24,512
millions of yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
Fiscal year end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
―
0.00
―
65.00
65.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
―
Fiscal year ending
0.00
―
70.00
70.00
March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the dividend forecast published most recently
: No
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Full fiscal year
117,000
4.6
2,400
19.5
2,400
27.5
1,700
3.8
(Note) Revisions to the consolidated results forecasts published most recently
: No
Net income
per share
Yen
138.70
* Notes
(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Associated with Changes in the Scope of Consolidation)
: No
Application of Special Accounting Methods to the Preparation of Quarterly Financial Statements
Changes in Accounting Policies and Estimates, and Retrospective Restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards and other regulations
ⅱ Changes in accounting policies other than in (ⅰ) : No
ⅲ Changes in accounting estimates : No
Retrospective restatement : No
Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common Stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)
June 30, 2022
12,629,942 shares March 31, 2022
Number of treasury stock at the end of period
June 30, 2022
373,812 shares March 31, 2022
Average number of shares during the period
Three months ended June 30, 2022
12,256,171 shares Three months ended June 30, 2021
: No
No
12,629,942 shares
373,684 shares
12,470,485 shares
This quarterly report is out of scope of the quarterly review procedure performed by a certified public accountant or audit corporation.
Cautionary statement with respect to forecasts of consolidated business results and special notes
Earning forecasts presented in this report are based on information available and assumptions deemed reasonable at the time. Therefore, they do not constitute a guarantee that they will be realized. Actual results could differ significantly from forecasts due to a variety of factors.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1)Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
Previous fiscal year
First quarter,
current fiscal year
(March 31, 2022)
(June 30, 2022)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
8,078
8,629
Notes receivable-trade
1,649
1,679
Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating
1,989
1,918
Accounts receivable-trade
24,703
22,149
Merchandise
8,960
8,604
Goods in transit
677
963
Raw materials
121
170
Other
2,960
2,691
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(175)
(187)
Total current assets
48,963
46,619
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,659
3,881
Intangible assets
736
716
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
5,716
6,289
Other
1,853
2,075
Total investments and other assets
7,570
8,365
Total non-current assets
11,965
12,963
Total assets
60,929
59,582
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
18,514
16,762
Short-term loans payable
10,919
10,691
Current portion of long-term loans payable
90
90
Income taxes payable
123
173
Provisions
512
312
Other
4,078
3,994
Total current liabilities
34,239
32,024
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
1,236
1,214
Retirement benefit liability
76
79
Other
864
1,203
Total non-current liabilities
2,177
2,496
Total liabilities
36,416
34,521
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
7,186
7,186
Capital surplus
855
857
Retained earnings
14,405
14,167
Treasury stock
(291)
(292)
Total shareholders' equity
22,154
21,919
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,926
2,262
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
17
54
Foreign currency translation adjustment
295
712
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
119
112
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,358
3,142
Total net assets
24,512
25,061
Total liabilities and net assets
60,929
59,582
(2)Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of
Comprehensive Income
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
(Cumulative First Quarter)
(Millions of yen)
Cumulative first quarter,
Cumulative first quarter,
previous fiscal year
current fiscal year
(April 1, 2021-
(April 1, 2022-
June 30, 2021)
June 30, 2022)
Net sales
24,449
25,098
Cost of sales
21,089
21,808
Gross profit
3,360
3,290
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,639
2,750
Operating profit
720
540
Non-operating income
Interest income
15
13
Dividends income
45
55
Foreign exchange gains
－
4
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
12
167
Other
27
24
Total non-operating income
102
265
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
30
33
Foreign exchange losses
59
－
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
10
14
Other
9
6
Total non-operating expenses
108
53
Ordinary profit
714
751
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
－
Gain on sales of investments in capital
1
－
Total extraordinary income
1
－
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
1
Loss on valuation of investment securities
14
－
Total extraordinary losses
15
1
Income before income taxes
700
750
Income taxes-current
180
173
Income taxes-deferred
33
17
Total income taxes
214
191
Profit
485
558
Profit attributable to owners of parent
485
558
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(Cumulative First Quarter)
(Millions of yen)
Cumulative first quarter,
Cumulative first quarter,
previous fiscal year
current fiscal year
(April 1, 2021-
(April 1, 2022-
June 30, 2021)
June 30, 2022)
Profit
485
558
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
744
336
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(7)
37
Foreign currency translation adjustment
318
417
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(3)
(7)
Total other comprehensive income
1,051
783
Comprehensive income
1,537
1,342
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
