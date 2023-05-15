Advanced search
    8101   JP3276000001

GSI CREOS CORPORATION

(8101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
1904.00 JPY   +1.22%
03:28aGsi Creos : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2022
PU
03/30GSI CREOS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/03GSI Creos Corporation Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
GSI Creos : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2022

05/15/2023 | 03:28am EDT
*This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and does not contain all details of it.

*This document has been prepared for reference only in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. *If there is any discrepancy between this document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japan GAAP]

May 15, 2023

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo (Prime Market)

Company Name: GSI Creos Corporation

Code Number:

8101

URL https://www.gsi.co.jp

Representative:

Tadaaki Yoshinaga

Representative Director, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kunihiro Ono Executive Officer Tel: +81-3-5418-2122

Scheduled Date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 28, 2023

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payments Commencement:

June 29, 2023

Scheduled Date of Securities Report Filing:

June 28, 2023

Supplementary Documents:

Yes

Holding of Financial Results Meeting:

Yes

(Note: Amounts less than one million of yen have been rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

131,054

17.2

1,829

(8.9)

1,787

(5.1)

1,769

8.0

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

111,829

2,008

(44.7)

1,882

(49.1)

1,638

(19.1)

(Note) Comprehensive income

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

:

2,204

millions of yen

(7.1)

%

:

2,058

millions of yen

(52.4)

%

Net income

Diluted net income

Ratio of

Ratio of

Return on equity

ordinary profit

operating profit

per share

per share

to total assets

to net sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

144.29

7.0

2.7

1.4

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

132.95

6.9

3.1

1.8

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

: 55 millions of yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

: (152) millions of yen

*"Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) has been adopted since the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are stated after the application of the new accounting standard, and about net sales, the ratio of figures changes from the previous fiscal year is not indicated.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

69,412

25,929

37.4

2,114.55

March 31, 2022

60,929

24,512

40.2

2,000.04

(Reference) Equity capital

March 31, 2023

:

25,929 millions of yen

March 31, 2022

:

24,512 millions of yen

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at the end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

(1,719)

1,257

632

8,352

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

(7,084)

622

(481)

8,078

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

Total

Payout

Dividend rate to

1Q

2Q

3Q

Fiscal

Annual

cash

ratio

net assets

year end

dividends

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

65.00

65.00

796

48.9

3.4

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

-

0.00

-

73.00

73.00

895

50.6

3.5

Fiscal year ending

-

0.00

-

80.00

80.00

50.3

March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

*The year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is changed from 70.00 yen to 73.00 yen.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Net income

to owners

per share

of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full fiscal year

137,000

4.5

2,800

53.0

2,800

56.6

1,950

10.2

159.05

－ 1 ー

* Notes

(1)

Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period

(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Associated with Changes in the Scope of Consolidation) : No

(2)

Changes in Accounting Policies and Estimates, and Retrospective Restatement

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards and other regulations : No

  1. Changes in accounting policies other than in () : No

    Changes in accounting estimates : No

    Retrospective restatement : No

  2. Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common Stock)
    Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)

March 31, 2023

12,629,942 shares

March 31, 2022

12,629,942 shares

  • Number of treasury stock at the end of period

March 31, 2023

367,565 shares

March 31, 2022

373,684 shares

  • Average number of shares during the period

Year ended March 31, 2023

12,260,615 shares

Year ended March 31, 2022

12,324,556 shares

[Reference] Summary of Non-Consolidated Results

Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

68,088

25.4

915

(2.6)

1,179

(9.2)

1,409

(35.1)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

54,307

940

(66.3)

1,299

(53.1)

2,171

23.8

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

114.96

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

176.16

*"Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) has been adopted since the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are stated after the application of the new accounting standard, and about net sales, the ratio of figures changes from the previous fiscal year is not indicated.

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

45,170

18,524

41.0

1,510.66

March 31, 2022

41,721

18,140

43.5

1,480.13

(Reference) Equity capital

March 31, 2023

:

18,524

millions of yen

March 31, 2022

:

18,140

millions of yen

  • This financial report is out of scope of the audit procedure performed by a certified public accountant or audit corporation.
  • Cautionary statement with respect to forecasts of consolidated business results and special notes

Earning forecasts presented in this report are based on information available and assumptions deemed reasonable at the time. Therefore, the company do not constitute a guarantee that they will be realized. Actual results could differ significantly from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

－ 2 ー

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1)Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(March 31,2022)

(March 31,2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

8,078

8,352

Notes receivable-trade

1,649

1,486

Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating

1,989

2,118

Accounts receivable-trade

24,703

31,798

Merchandise

8,960

10,179

Goods in transit

677

1,041

Raw materials

121

164

Other

2,960

2,958

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(175)

(450)

Total current assets

48,963

57,650

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

3,248

3,250

Accumulated depreciation

(2,465)

(2,493)

Buildings and structures, net

783

756

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

2,133

2,148

Accumulated depreciation

(2,116)

(2,122)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

17

26

Tools, furniture and fixtures

443

411

Accumulated depreciation

(358)

(328)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

85

82

Land

2,393

2,365

Leased assets

516

1,016

Accumulated depreciation

(260)

(506)

Leased assets, net

256

510

Construction in progress

122

Total property, plant and equipment

3,659

3,741

Intangible assets

Good will

436

379

Leased assets

187

111

Other

112

140

Total intangible assets

736

631

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

5,716

5,483

Investments in capital

791

869

Long-term loans receivable

12

7

Deferred tax assets

55

97

Net defined benefit asset

496

420

Other

608

585

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(111)

(74)

Total investments and other assets

7,570

7,389

Total non-current assets

11,965

11,761

Total assets

60,929

69,412

－ 3 ー

(Millions of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(March 31,2022)

(March 31,2023)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

18,514

23,959

Short-term loans payable

10,919

12,821

Current portion of long-term loans payable

90

83

Lease obligations

106

196

Income taxes payable

123

341

Contract liabilities

780

620

Provision for bonuses

448

486

Provision for directors' bonuses

32

33

Provision for loss on head office relocation

30

Other

3,190

2,914

Total current liabilities

34,239

41,456

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

1,236

1,153

Lease obligations

201

381

Deferred tax liabilities

654

411

Net defined benefit liability

76

72

Asset retirement obligations

8

7

Total non-current liabilities

2,177

2,026

Total liabilities

36,416

43,482

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

7,186

7,186

Capital surplus

855

859

Retained earnings

14,405

15,377

Treasury stock

(291)

(287)

Total shareholders' equity

22,154

23,135

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,926

1,725

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

17

(15)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

295

1,053

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

119

31

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,358

2,793

Total net assets

24,512

25,929

Total liabilities and net assets

60,929

69,412

－ 4 ー

(2)Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(April 1,2021-

(April 1,2022-

March 31,2022)

March 31,2023)

Net sales

111,829

131,054

Cost of sales

98,886

117,033

Gross profit

12,942

14,020

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Haulage and warehousing expenses

1,370

1,366

Sales related expenses

1,644

1,844

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

(17)

238

Directors' compensations, salaries and allowances

2,743

2,821

Employees' bonuses

366

397

Provision for bonuses

441

471

Provision for directors' bonuses

32

33

Retirement benefit expenses

111

92

Other salaries

793

748

Depreciation

270

323

Other

3,175

3,853

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

10,934

12,190

Operating profit

2,008

1,829

Non-operating income

Interest income

60

47

Dividends income

62

74

Land and house rent received

6

5

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

8

143

Gain on forgiveness of debt

54

Other

107

140

Total non-operating income

246

466

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

133

197

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

161

88

Foreign exchange losses

36

157

Other

39

65

Total non-operating expenses

371

508

Ordinary profit

1,882

1,787

－ 5 ー

Disclaimer

GSI Creos Corporation published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
