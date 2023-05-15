GSI Creos : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2022
05/15/2023 | 03:28am EDT
*This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and does not contain all details of it.
*This document has been prepared for reference only in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. *If there is any discrepancy between this document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Scheduled Date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
June 28, 2023
Scheduled Date of Dividend Payments Commencement:
June 29, 2023
Scheduled Date of Securities Report Filing:
June 28, 2023
Supplementary Documents:
Yes
Holding of Financial Results Meeting:
Yes
(Note: Amounts less than one million of yen have been rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
131,054
17.2
1,829
(8.9)
1,787
(5.1)
1,769
8.0
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
111,829
―
2,008
(44.7)
1,882
(49.1)
1,638
(19.1)
(Note) Comprehensive income
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
:
2,204
millions of yen
(7.1)
%
:
2,058
millions of yen
(52.4)
%
Net income
Diluted net income
Ratio of
Ratio of
Return on equity
ordinary profit
operating profit
per share
per share
to total assets
to net sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
144.29
―
7.0
2.7
1.4
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
132.95
―
6.9
3.1
1.8
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
: 55 millions of yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
: (152) millions of yen
*"Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) has been adopted since the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are stated after the application of the new accounting standard, and about net sales, the ratio of figures changes from the previous fiscal year is not indicated.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
69,412
25,929
37.4
2,114.55
March 31, 2022
60,929
24,512
40.2
2,000.04
(Reference) Equity capital
March 31, 2023
:
25,929 millions of yen
March 31, 2022
:
24,512 millions of yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at the end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
(1,719)
1,257
632
8,352
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
(7,084)
622
(481)
8,078
2. Dividends
Annual dividend per share
Total
Payout
Dividend rate to
1Q
2Q
3Q
Fiscal
Annual
cash
ratio
net assets
year end
dividends
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
65.00
65.00
796
48.9
3.4
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
-
0.00
-
73.00
73.00
895
50.6
3.5
Fiscal year ending
-
0.00
-
80.00
80.00
50.3
March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
*The year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is changed from 70.00 yen to 73.00 yen.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Net income
to owners
per share
of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full fiscal year
137,000
4.5
2,800
53.0
2,800
56.6
1,950
10.2
159.05
* Notes
(1)
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries Associated with Changes in the Scope of Consolidation) : No
(2)
Changes in Accounting Policies and Estimates, and Retrospective Restatement
ⅰ Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards and other regulations : No
ⅱ Changes in accounting policies other than in (ⅰ) : No
ⅲ Changes in accounting estimates : No
ⅳ Retrospective restatement : No
Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common Stock) ⅰ Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)
March 31, 2023
12,629,942 shares
March 31, 2022
12,629,942 shares
Number of treasury stock at the end of period
March 31, 2023
367,565 shares
March 31, 2022
373,684 shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended March 31, 2023
12,260,615 shares
Year ended March 31, 2022
12,324,556 shares
[Reference] Summary of Non-Consolidated Results
Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
68,088
25.4
915
(2.6)
1,179
(9.2)
1,409
(35.1)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
54,307
―
940
(66.3)
1,299
(53.1)
2,171
23.8
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
114.96
―
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
176.16
―
*"Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) has been adopted since the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are stated after the application of the new accounting standard, and about net sales, the ratio of figures changes from the previous fiscal year is not indicated.
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
45,170
18,524
41.0
1,510.66
March 31, 2022
41,721
18,140
43.5
1,480.13
(Reference) Equity capital
March 31, 2023
:
18,524
millions of yen
March 31, 2022
:
18,140
millions of yen
This financial report is out of scope of the audit procedure performed by a certified public accountant or audit corporation.
Cautionary statement with respect to forecasts of consolidated business results and special notes
Earning forecasts presented in this report are based on information available and assumptions deemed reasonable at the time. Therefore, the company do not constitute a guarantee that they will be realized. Actual results could differ significantly from forecasts due to a variety of factors.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1)Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(March 31,2022)
(March 31,2023)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
8,078
8,352
Notes receivable-trade
1,649
1,486
Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating
1,989
2,118
Accounts receivable-trade
24,703
31,798
Merchandise
8,960
10,179
Goods in transit
677
1,041
Raw materials
121
164
Other
2,960
2,958
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(175)
(450)
Total current assets
48,963
57,650
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
3,248
3,250
Accumulated depreciation
(2,465)
(2,493)
Buildings and structures, net
783
756
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
2,133
2,148
Accumulated depreciation
(2,116)
(2,122)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
17
26
Tools, furniture and fixtures
443
411
Accumulated depreciation
(358)
(328)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
85
82
Land
2,393
2,365
Leased assets
516
1,016
Accumulated depreciation
(260)
(506)
Leased assets, net
256
510
Construction in progress
122
―
Total property, plant and equipment
3,659
3,741
Intangible assets
Good will
436
379
Leased assets
187
111
Other
112
140
Total intangible assets
736
631
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
5,716
5,483
Investments in capital
791
869
Long-term loans receivable
12
7
Deferred tax assets
55
97
Net defined benefit asset
496
420
Other
608
585
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(111)
(74)
Total investments and other assets
7,570
7,389
Total non-current assets
11,965
11,761
Total assets
60,929
69,412
(Millions of yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(March 31,2022)
(March 31,2023)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
18,514
23,959
Short-term loans payable
10,919
12,821
Current portion of long-term loans payable
90
83
Lease obligations
106
196
Income taxes payable
123
341
Contract liabilities
780
620
Provision for bonuses
448
486
Provision for directors' bonuses
32
33
Provision for loss on head office relocation
30
―
Other
3,190
2,914
Total current liabilities
34,239
41,456
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
1,236
1,153
Lease obligations
201
381
Deferred tax liabilities
654
411
Net defined benefit liability
76
72
Asset retirement obligations
8
7
Total non-current liabilities
2,177
2,026
Total liabilities
36,416
43,482
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
7,186
7,186
Capital surplus
855
859
Retained earnings
14,405
15,377
Treasury stock
(291)
(287)
Total shareholders' equity
22,154
23,135
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,926
1,725
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
17
(15)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
295
1,053
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
119
31
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,358
2,793
Total net assets
24,512
25,929
Total liabilities and net assets
60,929
69,412
(2)Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(April 1,2021-
(April 1,2022-
March 31,2022)
March 31,2023)
Net sales
111,829
131,054
Cost of sales
98,886
117,033
Gross profit
12,942
14,020
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Haulage and warehousing expenses
1,370
1,366
Sales related expenses
1,644
1,844
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
(17)
238
Directors' compensations, salaries and allowances
2,743
2,821
Employees' bonuses
366
397
Provision for bonuses
441
471
Provision for directors' bonuses
32
33
Retirement benefit expenses
111
92
Other salaries
793
748
Depreciation
270
323
Other
3,175
3,853
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
10,934
12,190
Operating profit
2,008
1,829
Non-operating income
Interest income
60
47
Dividends income
62
74
Land and house rent received
6
5
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
8
143
Gain on forgiveness of debt
―
54
Other
107
140
Total non-operating income
246
466
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
133
197
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method