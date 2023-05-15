GSI Creos : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for FY2022

*This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and does not contain all details of it.

*This document has been prepared for reference only in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. *If there is any discrepancy between this document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japan GAAP]

May 15, 2023

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo (Prime Market)

Company Name: GSI Creos Corporation

Code Number: 8101 URL https://www.gsi.co.jp Representative: Tadaaki Yoshinaga Representative Director, President and CEO Inquiries: Kunihiro Ono Executive Officer Tel: +81-3-5418-2122 Scheduled Date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 28, 2023 Scheduled Date of Dividend Payments Commencement: June 29, 2023 Scheduled Date of Securities Report Filing: June 28, 2023 Supplementary Documents: Yes Holding of Financial Results Meeting: Yes

(Note: Amounts less than one million of yen have been rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)