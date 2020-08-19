GSI Technology to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on September 1, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence applications including facial recognition, drug discovery, and space and defense, announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



This event is virtual. Please contact your Jefferies’ representative to secure a meeting time.

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI is bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini, the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

