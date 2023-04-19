Advanced search
About 750 GSK workers in UK to strike in May after rejecting pay offer

04/19/2023 | 07:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - Hundreds of UK workers at pharmaceutical firm GSK PLC will stage a series of walkouts in May in a dispute over pay.

Unite said 750 of its members have voted for strike action after rejecting a 6% pay offer and a one-off lump sum of GBP1,300, describing it as "significantly below" inflation.

Unite said industrial action will be spread throughout May, with workers at six sites – Barnard Castle, Irvine, Montrose, Ware, Worthing and Ulverston – striking on different dates at different times.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is an incredibly wealthy company that can fully afford to pay its workers a fair pay offer.

"This is a classic example of a company seeking to further boost its profits at the expense of its workers.

"Unite has a laser-like focus on defending and enhancing the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the workforce at GSK will be receiving Unite's complete support."

Workers involved in the dispute at the company, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline, include engineers, process technicians, laboratory analysts, warehouse workers and fire officers.

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 28 934 M 35 948 M 35 948 M
Net income 2023 5 288 M 6 570 M 6 570 M
Net Debt 2023 14 954 M 18 580 M 18 580 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 59 880 M 74 398 M 74 398 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 484,00 GBX
Average target price 1 715,98 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC3.23%74 398
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.85%420 815
NOVO NORDISK A/S23.16%382 202
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY1.78%333 621
MERCK & CO., INC.3.50%291 403
ABBVIE INC.-1.25%281 539
