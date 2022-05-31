Log in
    GSK   GB0009252882

GSK PLC

(GSK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/30 11:35:15 am EDT
1728.00 GBX   -0.30%
Britain's GSK to buy Affinivax for up to $3.3 bln in vaccines push

05/31/2022 | 02:27am EDT
May 31 (Reuters) - GSK said on Tuesday it would pay up to $3.3 billion to acquire privately held biopharmaceutical firm Affinivax to bolster its vaccine pipeline, a key area of focus as the British drugmaker prepares to separate its consumer unit.

GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales, has been under pressure to shore up its pipeline. Last month, it indicated an appetite for further deals after spending $1.9 billion to buy Sierra Oncology to bolster its cancer business.

U.S.-based Affinivax is developing next-generation vaccines, the company said, the most advanced of which are for pneumococcal diseases, including pneumonia, meningitis and sinusitis.

GSK will pay Affinivax $2.1 billion upfront and up to $1.2 billion in potential development milestones.

The London-listed company on Tuesday also reiterated its outlook for 2022 and its medium-term targets. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)


ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC -0.30% 1728 Delayed Quote.7.56%
SIERRA ONCOLOGY, INC. 0.09% 54.78 Delayed Quote.151.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 36 527 M 46 238 M 46 238 M
Net income 2022 5 289 M 6 695 M 6 695 M
Net Debt 2022 17 655 M 22 348 M 22 348 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 87 457 M 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC7.56%110 709
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.86%476 521
PFIZER, INC.-8.70%302 483
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.11%291 184
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.00%281 098
ABBVIE INC.10.78%265 067