Britain's GSK to buy Affinivax for up to $3.3 bln in vaccines push

May 31 (Reuters) - GSK said on Tuesday it would pay
up to $3.3 billion to acquire privately held biopharmaceutical
firm Affinivax to bolster its vaccine pipeline, a key area of
focus as the British drugmaker prepares to separate its consumer
unit.
GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales, has been
under pressure to shore up its pipeline. Last month, it
indicated an appetite for further deals after spending $1.9
billion to buy Sierra Oncology to bolster its cancer
business.
U.S.-based Affinivax is developing next-generation vaccines,
the company said, the most advanced of which are for
pneumococcal diseases, including pneumonia, meningitis and
sinusitis.
GSK will pay Affinivax $2.1 billion upfront and up to $1.2
billion in potential development milestones.
The London-listed company on Tuesday also reiterated its
outlook for 2022 and its medium-term targets.
